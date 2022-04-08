Not many players prided themselves on the defensive side of the court quite like Teutopolis seniors Max Niebrugge and Mitch Althoff.
Both players were vital pieces toward the Wooden Shoes' success this season and earned themselves Effingham Daily News co-Defensive Player of the Year honors as a result.
Althoff finished the season averaging 1.8 deflections, 1.1 steals, and less than one foul per game.
"One thing we were hard about on Mitch in the preseason was that we thought he fouled too much," head coach Chet Reeder said. "He had silly fouls. He would slap or push a guy for no reason, but he knew he needed to be physical because he's not the quickest kid side-to-side. He knew he had to be physical, but how could he disguise it so officials didn't see it, and Mitch did a good job of changing that because he very rarely was in foul trouble, which says a lot because Mitch plays a very physical style of defense, and to do it without fouling was incredible."
Niebrugge had nearly the same statistics as Althoff, too. He averaged 1.1 deflections, 1.6 steals, and 1.7 fouls per game to go along with 0.2 charges.
"I don't think people understand how difficult it was to do what Max did this year," Reeder said. "To play the point guard position in the style of play that we play, but also to be asked to guard the other team's best player night in and night out for the most part. That's a really hard thing to do.
"We talked with him and with Mitch is that it's not about holding the other guy scoreless; it's making every shot difficult; every catch difficult because you're guarding the best player. He will score, but the goal is to make it difficult."
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Niebrugge and Althoff a series of questions about their seasons. Here is how they answered those:
Q: "What makes you the defender that you are? Is there anything you do differently, anything that you pride yourself on when it comes to defense?"
MN: "What made me the defender that I was, was my teammates and having their backs. I was given a lot of trust by Coach [Reeder] and the team to shut down the opponent's best player, and they counted on me to get the job done. What made our team stick out defensively was how we trusted one another to get the job done, and we took pride in shutting down teams. We hated when we were out 'toughed.'"
MA: "Being mentally and physically tough would be one of my biggest attributes and what I relied on when it came to the defensive side of the floor."
Q: "As seniors, how do you think your defensive efforts help put your team over the top night in and out?"
MN: "As a team, our defensive efforts won us a lot of ball games. Mitch and I could not shut down a whole team by ourselves; we needed every guy to do what they were supposed to do. I think we made a lot of teams tired with our defense. We would see them with their hands on their knees, gasping for air. That's when we knew that we had them."
MA: "I knew my job, and if my guys were not shooting very well that night, that I had to step it up to make plays. Getting steals, which turns into run-outs, helps the guys get in a rhythm. Also, shutting down the team's best player gives our team every chance to win."
Q: "Before every game, what do you tell yourself that you want to do on the defensive side of the floor?"
MN: "I tell myself that I love playing with my teammates and would not trade anything for them. I also say I will take a charge, dive for every loose ball, have fun, and enjoy the moment."
Q: "Heading into the SJO game, what was your mindset when guarding Ty Pence?"
MA: "I knew what Pence could do and how he could take over a game; I spent a lot of time watching film about him and just studying what he does. Coming up to game time, I was confident that he would not take over the game. I kept telling myself that he would never be guarded harder in his high school career than tonight."
