Listed below is the 2021-2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Basketball First-Team.
Five players from the region make the team. The region schools are Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Altamont, Dieterich, Newton, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, South Central, North Clay, Neoga, St. Elmo Brownstown, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, and Cumberland.
So, without further ado, here is the team.
CALEB SIEMER (Teutopolis, Jr.)
Siemer is a 6-foot-5-inch center and averaged 12.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He shot 50.2 percent from the floor and 70.2 percent from the free-throw line. He was on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third-Team and was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention.
Favorite team tradition: "Eating with the team after games."
Favorite memory from the season: "Winning regionals and sectionals."
Funniest memory from the season: "Coach Pruemer doing the 'Griddy' after the sectional championship."
Favorite basketball player: "Kobe Bryant."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Dedicated."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Caleb Bloemer."
LOGAN FLEENER (North Clay, Jr.)
Fleener is a 6-foot-1-inch point guard who averaged 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Cardinals. He was the 2021-2022 National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player, was on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third-Team, and was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention.
Favorite team tradition: "Getting together at Coach Zink's house at the end of the season."
Favorite memory from the season: "When Alex and I both dunked against Flora and won."
Funniest memory from the season: "When I packed the wrong dress pants for an away game, and they were three sizes too big."
Favorite basketball player: "Michael Jordan."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Intense. Passionate. Competitor."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Bryton Griffy."
SAMUEL VONDERHEIDE (Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, Sr.)
Vonderheide is a 6-foot-3-inch power forward and center who averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He finished the season with 27 double-doubles and shot 54.8 percent from the floor, 32.7 percent from 3, and 74.1 percent at the free-throw line. He was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Associated All-State Special Mention and was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention.
Favorite team tradition: "Jamming to music before games in the locker room."
Favorite memory from the season: "Playing in the NTC Tournament and winning the St. Elmo and Tri-County Holiday Tournaments."
Funniest memory from the season: "Running back on defense and one guy on Cumberland throwing a pass to my guy and I caught it in-between my legs and then threw it up to Jordan [Wittenberg] for a layup, or blocking all of Jordan's shots before practice."
Favorite basketball player: "Shaquille O'Neal."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Determined. Hard-working. Knowledgable."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Jordan Wittenberg."
AIDAN DODSON (South Central, Jr.)
Dodson is a 5-foot-10-inch guard who averaged 15.6 points per game. He grabbed 131 rebounds, dished out 36 assists, had 77 steals, and shot 53.6 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3. He was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Associated All-State Special Mention and was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention.
Favorite team tradition: "After starting line-ups, we get in a circle and push Max around."
Favorite memory from the season: "Winning regionals."
Favorite basketball player: "Kyrie Irving."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Good coach."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Ethan Watwood."
KYLE STEWART (St. Anthony, Sr.)
Stewart is 6-foot-4 and averaged 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He dished out 59 assists, had 52 steals, blocked 73 shots, and shot 51 percent from the floor and 33 percent from 3. He was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Associated All-State Special Mention and was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention.
To see the second and third teams, honorable mentions, and Area's Best Defenders Team, visit effinghamdailynews.com. Also, look in Friday's edition of the Effingham Daily News for the EDN All-Area Girls Basketball First-Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.