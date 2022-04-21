Listed below is the 2021-2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Basketball Second-Team.
Five players from the region make the team. The region schools are Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Altamont, Dieterich, Newton, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, South Central, North Clay, Neoga, St. Elmo Brownstown, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, and Cumberland.
So, without further ado, here is the team.
BRENDAN NIEBRUGGE (Teutopolis, Jr.)
Niebrugge is a 6-foot guard who averaged 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game for the Wooden Shoes. He also shot 45.3 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from 3.
Favorite team tradition: "Soaking Coach Toler after wins."
Favorite memory from the season: "Winning sectionals."
Funniest memory from the season: "Coach Pruemer hitting the 'Griddy' after sectionals."
Favorite basketball player: "Jonathan Davis."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Dedicated. Hard-working. Leader."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Caleb Bloemer."
NOAH KLIMPEL (Altamont, Sr.)
Klimpel is a 6-foot-1-inch guard who averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game for the Indians. He also shot 36 percent from the floor and 34 percent from 3.
Favorite team tradition: "Running 3's."
Favorite memory from the season: "Bryce hitting a buzzer-beater."
Funniest memory from the season: "When someone threw a rock at our bus."
Favorite basketball player: "LaMelo Ball."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Hard-working. Motivated. Track coach."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Bryce."
CRAIG CROY (St. Anthony, Sr.)
Croy is 6-foot-3 and averaged 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. He also shot 46 percent from the floor, dished out 28 assists, and had 24 steals.
EVAN SCHAFER (Newton, Sr.)
Schafer is a 6-foot-1-inch guard who averaged 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Eagles. He also shot 38.4 percent from the floor, had 40 steals, and blocked 15 shots. He was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Special Mention.
Favorite team tradition: "Listening to music on the bus."
Favorite memory from the season: "Senior Night."
Funniest memory from the season: "Watching teammates hit the 'Griddy.'"
Favorite basketball player: "Ja Morant."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Compassionate. Energetic."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Mason Schafer."
GARRETT WOLFE (Effingham, Jr.)
Wolfe is a 6-foot guard who averaged around 12.5 points and four rebounds per game for the Flaming Hearts.
Favorite team tradition: "Going out to eat."
Favorite memory from the season: "The Salem Tournament."
Funniest memory from the season: "Dancing in the locker room."
Favorite basketball player: "Jackie Moon."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Enthusiastic. Ambitious."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Logan Heil."
