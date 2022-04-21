Listed below is the 2021-2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Basketball Third-Team.
Five players from the region make the team. The region schools are Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Altamont, Dieterich, Newton, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, South Central, North Clay, Neoga, St. Elmo Brownstown, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, and Cumberland.
So, without further ado, here is the team.
MASON ROBINSON (Altamont, Jr.)
Robinson is a 6-foot-2-inch point-post who averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Indians. He also shot 40 percent from the floor and 30 percent from 3.
Favorite team tradition: "Pre-game huddle on the court."
Favorite memory from the season: "Taking pictures after winning the NTC championship."
Funniest memory from the season: "When we were stuck in Sesser because a rock was thrown at our bus."
Favorite basketball player: "Ja Morant."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Caring. Determined. Winner."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Noah."
MAX NIEBRUGGE (Teutopolis, Sr.)
Niebrugge is a 5-foot-10-inch point guard who averaged 8.8 points, three rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game for the Wooden Shoes. He also shot 36.7 percent from the floor, 30.4 percent from 3, and 78.1 percent from the free-throw line.
Favorite team tradition: "Praying with my teammates in the locker room before the game."
Favorite memory from the season: "In the locker room, before the sectional championship, and then celebrating afterward."
Funniest memory from the season: "Soaking Coach Reeder and Toler after a big win."
Favorite basketball player: "Kobe Bryant."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "He loves us."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Caleb Bloemer."
BRYCE BUDDE (Dieterich, Sr.)
Budde is a 5-foot-11-inch guard who averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for the Movin' Maroons. He also shot 42.5 percent from the floor and 75.5 percent from the free-throw line.
Favorite team tradition: "My favorite team tradition is when we go to Wisconsin Dells for summer basketball camps."
Favorite memory from the season: "My favorite memory from this season was when we won the Dieterich Holiday Tournament."
Funniest memory from the season: "The funniest memory during the season is when we were all in the locker room before games messing around."
Favorite basketball player: "My favorite basketball player is Stephen Curry."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Encouraging."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Ojas Desai."
AUSTIN WITTENBERG (Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, Jr.)
Wittenberg is a 6-foot-2-inch shooting guard who averaged 15.3 points per game for the Hatchets. He also shot 54.7 percent from the floor, 43.5 percent from 3, and 78.8 percent from the free-throw line.
Favorite team tradition: "Jamming to music in the locker room before games.'
Favorite memory from the season: "Winning the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament."
Funniest memory from the season: "Jacob Gracey plowing people over in rebounding drills."
Favorite basketball player: "Trae Young."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Dedicated. Smart. Hard-working."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Samuel Vonderheide and Talon Bridges."
KEENIN WILLSHIRE (South Central, Sr.)
Willshire is a 6-foot-2-inch forward who averaged 12.8 points per game for the Cougars. He also grabbed 190 rebounds, dished out 52 assists, had 42 steals, and shot 53 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from 3.
Favorite team tradition: "Pushing Max in the huddle."
Favorite memory from the season: "Winning regionals."
Funniest memory from the season: "Tyree hitting 3s."
Favorite basketball player: "Aidan Dodson."
Describe your coach in three words or less: "Old."
Teammate most likely to make you laugh: "Brandt."
