Below is the first edition of the Effingham Daily News Boys and Girls Basketball Prep Power Rankings.
This article highlights the five best girls' and boys' basketball teams in the area.
Note: The rankings in the article are from the Associate Press
BOYS
No. 1 - Teutopolis
Record: 5-1
Schedule: Rantoul (W 68-49), Highland (W 48-36), Mattoon (W 63-55), Breese Central (L 33-44), at Tolono Unity (W 56-40), Paris (W 73-39)
Opinion: The best team in the area, the Wooden Shoes play, once again, an aggressive style of defense and don't allow opponents to get comfortable. A deep squad, Teutopolis can play eight to nine players — all of whom can contribute. Returning EDN Player of the Year Caleb Siemer is a force on the post, gobbles up rebounds at will, and is a mismatch nightmare for the opposition. This team has its eyes set on a long postseason run. The Wooden Shoes play at No. 10 Bloomington Central Catholic (5-2) on Friday and host Effingham (3-4) on Tuesday before the second rankings come out.
No. 2 - Newton
Record: 5-1 (1-0 Little Illini Conference)
Schedule: North Clay (L 62-63), Marshall (W 81-56), Bethany Okaw Valley (W 65-58), Salem (W 65-49), at Paris (W 61-39), at Altamont (W 54-47)
Opinion: The Eagles lost four of their five starters and six of their seven rotation players, including their two leading scorers: Evan Schafer (12.6 points per game) and Ben Meinhart (11 points per game), and haven't missed a beat to start the 2022-2023 season. Troy Bierman's squad plays hard-nosed basketball — similar to Teutopolis —and it shows on the schedule, with the Eagles' lone loss coming to North Clay in the first game of the season by one point. Newton can avenge that loss on Friday when it hosts the Cardinals at Newton High School. The Eagles also play at Flora on Saturday and host St. Anthony on Tuesday before the second rankings come out.
No. 3 - Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg
Record: 6-1 (1-0 National Trail Conference)
Schedule: LeRoy (W 47-41), Argenta-Oreana (W 63-42), Cerro Gordo-Bement (W 55-53, double overtime), Decatur Lutheran (L 53-62), Sullivan (W 52-42), at Dieterich (W 60-52, double overtime), Arcola (W 66-22)
Opinion: The Hatchets have been through a lot since the start of the season but have persevered, showing that in its recent double-overtime triumph at Dieterich Friday night. They host Shelbyville Friday and play Patoka-Odin Wednesday in its first game of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament before the next rankings come out.
No. 4 - North Clay
Record: 4-3 (2-0 National Trail Conference)
Schedule: Newton (W 63-62), Cumberland (W 57-50), Casey-Westfield (L 54-55), St. Anthony (W 53-49), at Casey-Westfield (L 51-66), Graves County (Kentucky) (L 78-97), at St. Elmo-Brownstown (W 68-60)
Opinion: One of the more athletic teams in the conference, the Cardinals have the most upside in the league and will be a tough team to prepare for each night because of that. Two of the three losses that North Clay has is to No. 4-ranked Casey-Westfield, with the other coming to Graves County out of Kentucky. The Cardinals play at Newton Friday before taking part in the Conrad Allen Tournament over the next week.
No. 5 - Altamont
Record: 2-2
Schedule: at Morton (L 53-64), Cumberland (W 52-43), at Vandalia (W 68-55), Newton (L 47-54)
Opinion: The Indians haven't quite hit their stride yet, but they could be one team that makes a quick jump in these rankings once they do. Altamont boasts a lot of talent and depth, but are currently trying to figure out their rotations. A home loss to EDN No. 2-ranked Newton on Tuesday pushes the Indians below EDN No. 3-ranked WSS and EDN No. 4-ranked North Clay in the first rankings.
GIRLS
No. 1 - Teutopolis
Record: 5-1
Schedule: at Mt. Vernon (W 60-55), Carterville (W 44-30), Centralia (W 46-32), Highland (L 28-31), at Benton (W 60-57), Pana (W 48-36)
Opinion: This isn't a shocker. Teutopolis is loaded once again in 2022-2023. Kaylee Niebrugge looks like the second-best player in Class 2A, only behind Missouri commit Abbey Schreacke from Quincy Notre Dame. Niebrugge had 29 points against Benton and 24 points against Pana. The dominating guard can use her skill to bulldoze opponents right to the basket or can step out and shoot a perimeter jumper. This team, like the boys, plays with aggression and fire and has its eyes set on a long postseason run.
No. 2 - Neoga
Record: 9-0 (3-0 National Trail Conference)
Schedule: Moweaqua Central A&M (W 53-40), at Marshall (W 66-50), Arthur Christian (W 71-29), Chrisman (W 63-15), Georgetown Ridge Farm (W 59-20), at Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg (W 56-25), North Clay (W 61-27), South Central (W 59-27), at Tri-County (W 54-36)
Opinion: About as locked in as any team in Class 1A, the Indians have the size, coaching, and experience to make what was a great season in 2021-2022 a magical one in 2022-2023. The No. 3-ranked team in Class 1A has cruised past each opponent this season.
No. 3 - St. Anthony
Record: 9-0 (3-0 National Trail Conference)
Schedule: Dieterich (W 76-50), at Sandoval (W 76-33), Mt. Carmel (W 52-33), Marshall (W 60-46), Fairfield (W 54-43), Robinson (W 81-57), Bethany Okaw Valley (W 69-17), at Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg (W 63-33), at Altamont (W 76-73)
Opinion: St. Anthony lost top scorer Riley Guy and starter Grace Karolewicz but hasn't missed a beat. The Bulldogs are a scary team for anyone in Class 1A and have the size and depth to match Neoga in the conference. St. Anthony won at Altamont by three points, giving the Lady Indians its first loss.
No. 4 -Altamont
Record: 7-1 (2-1 National Trail Conference)
Schedule: at Vandalia (W 64-59), at Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg (W 50-30), Flora (W 50-46), Newton (W 50-49), Effingham (W 53-51), Dieterich (W 78-54), Casey-Westfield (W 66-18), St. Anthony (L 73-76)
Opinion: Grace Nelson is nearing history and has helped guide Altamont to a 7-1 record through eight games. The Class 1A All-State First Team selection is averaging 34.6 points per game this year, and — unlike last year — the wins are coming with that.
No. 5 - Effingham
Record: 6-1 (1-0 Apollo Conference)
Schedule: at Dieterich (W 53-43), Newton (W 39-23), Flora (W 48-18), Altamont (L 51-53), Taylorville (W 54-45), Mt. Vernon (W 69-63), North Clay (W 49-36)
Opinion: Effingham has won three games in a row since a two-point loss to Altamont on November 25 in the Newton Bob Kerans Tournament. The Flaming Hearts have two guards — Ella Niebrugge and Madison Mapes — that everyone should have on their radar.
