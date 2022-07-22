He typically strikes fear toward opponents when he takes the bump, but Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg pitcher Gavan Wernsing would never describe himself as that.
“I am a big teddy bear,” he said.
Wernsing — the 2022 Effingham Daily News Pitcher of the Year — finished this past season for the Hatchets with a 1.00 earned run average over 63 innings pitched. He allowed 28 hits and nine earned runs, helping lead WSS to its first regional championship since Windsor and Stewardson-Strasburg merged.
However, the more intriguing stat out of all that Wernsing accrued was the 129 strikeouts to 14 walks.
Domination could be one way to detail those two numbers in that regard.
“I don’t want to get behind,” Wernsing said. “If they get down in the count, that’s better for me because then they’re like, ‘Oh crap. What’s coming next?’”
The 129 strikeouts ended up being good for second in the entire state, regardless of the class — a tidbit that even left Wernsing baffled.
“That was pretty cool to see. I didn’t even think about doing that this spring,” Wernsing said. “I just continued to do my thing, and it paid off. I attacked the hitters and threw strikes.”
Pitching isn’t all that he does, though.
Whenever he wasn’t on the mound, Wernsing was at first base, where he batted .384 with 28 hits, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 19 RBIs, and 18 runs. He had a .535 on-base percentage, a .561 slugging percentage, and a 1.097 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
But even with those numbers at the plate, Wernsing’s preference was still eyeing down an opposing hitter.
“I feel like I control the game up on the mound,” Wernsing said. “I control the tempo, and it’s the thing I like to do. I like having the ball in my hands and being in control, leaving it up to me — if it’s anyone’s fault, it’s going to be my fault; I don’t want to have that on anyone else.”
Altogether, the numbers speak for themselves, even though nothing ever came easy for the Southwestern Illinois College pledge.
Wernsing used to play basketball in high school but elected to focus on baseball for his senior year — a move that seemingly paid off for him.
Wernsing said he lifted five days weekly with Vern Hatton at Effing Elite Fitness from the fall to the spring, and the results showed once the spring season came around.
“I dropped a lot of weight, put on a lot of muscle, and got more flexible, which was a big factor,” Wernsing said.
He believes the same regimen of intense workouts will continue at SWIC when he pairs up with a coach he already trusts.
“I played under Coach Garcia before and liked having him as a coach. We have a good connection, and he said he’s going to get me seen by other coaches, and that’s the main thing, too,” Wernsing said. “He’ll get me in better shape and get that fastball throwing harder.”
Wernsing said that attending SWIC wasn’t a hard decision; everything aligned perfectly for him.
But his college decision wasn’t his only perfect match.
What Wernsing also finds perfect is the routine he follows before he starts a game and after.
“Before a game, if I know I’m going to pitch, I foam-roll and stretch in the morning, do some band-work, and then throughout the day — say a typical school day — I do my own thing,” Wernsing said. “Then, I get dressed, come out here, and run to the fence. I make sure I get my legs extra warm and stretched because the more flexibility I have, the better off I’ll be, which helps prevent injury. Then, I long toss with no leg drills and bring it in.
“Typically, if I pitch, I take the day off or do band work, and the next day, I try to play some toss and progressively do some long toss and then do heavy balls and band work.”
That routine has led Wernsing to become the well-oiled machine he is — an innings-eater that can deliver at a high level.
That reliability from his ace is also what head coach Brett Harmeier said he would miss the most about not having No. 33 in the Green and White come the start of the fall season.
“I don’t think you replace him because there’s nobody like him,” Harmeier said. “Gavan was a big lead-by-example guy and a vocal leader when he had to be. So, I will miss that, and then, just him as a kid. He’s really fun to be around. We knew we had a good all-around team. [Gavan] was going to be our leader, though. In a big game, he was a guy that was going to take the ball, and he was ready for it every time he stepped on that mound.
“He was a competitor.”
