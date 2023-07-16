EFFINGHAM — Typically, outfielders don't always get the most chances to make an impact.
Beau Adams, however, isn't like that.
The St. Anthony junior centerfielder made the most of every catch he made, as he helped guide the Bulldogs' elite defense this past season.
Adams was one of seven St. Anthony players with over 40 chances to finish the season with a fielding percentage above .900. He finished with a .939 fielding percentage.
"His reps in practice are second-to-none," Bulldogs' head coach Tony Kreke said. "You don't see him taking a rep off and, as an outfielder, being considered the [Effingham Daily News] Defensive Player of the Year; there's a lot of pride in that. That is a really good feather in the cap for Beau."
Adams went on to talk about his defensive prowess, among other things, with EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner.
Below is how he answered those questions.
AW: What makes you the defensive player that you are?
BA: "My speed. Ever since I was young, I got stuck in the outfield because I was that fast kid and, eventually, you get pretty good at it after playing the outfield for 12 years, so here I am."
AW: Talk about some of your more memorable defensive plays this year.
BA: "In the City Series, catching Kaiden Nichols' ball in left-center; that one stuck out to me because the entire Effingham side didn't think I caught it and I turned around and Evan Waymoth was rounding third, going home, so that was a free double play. Then, another one was in the regional championship, top of the 10th inning, I think, Mason Robinson line drive up the middle with the heart of the lineup coming up behind him and I dove and caught that ball to end the inning and that gave us some huge momentum."
AW: Talk about how hard you've worked to be a good center fielder.
BA: "I've always been quick, but you can't just be quick; you've got to take good reads out there and, sometimes, when I'm not hitting that well at the plate if I can make up for it in the outfield and make some good plays out there and get a couple guys out, it makes it feel alright and redeems myself."
AW: When you were younger, did you play the outfield?
BA: "I've been stuck out there since Day 1. I might like infield more, to be honest, but I guess we'll never know."
AW: Who is your biggest influence in baseball?
BA: "I don't look at players too much; I think coaches. Jim Raddatz coached me for seven, eight years before this. He helped shape me into the player I am. Then, Coach Kreke, he's helped refine that player even more."
AW: Jim has done a lot with the Effingham Heaters program. Talk about what he means to you.
BA: "He's a great coach. He turned me and a ton of other players into some really good baseball players. In the first year of Heaters, we won maybe two-three games and then slowly, year after year, he kept shaping us and building us and turning us into these varsity-level players that we are today."
AW: What goals would you like to accomplish in your senior year?
BA: "Definitely be NTC [National Trail Conference] champions again in the fall. In the spring, I want to get to state this year, not lose in supers, but I also want to hit more than four home runs because I've been saying since freshman year when — when I couldn't get the ball to the outfield — that I was a power hitter, so I want to finally back that up and get an eight, nine, ten home run season."
AW: The Goreville game didn't sit well with the junior class; talk about momentum heading into next year.
BA: "It doesn't sit well with us because we probably looked past them a little bit. It shows that you can never take a game off. They played better than us that day and they deserved to win. I think we were the better team, nine out of 10 times, but that 10th time fell on that day and we got to remember that."
AW: What do you love about playing on Paul Smith Field?
BA: "It's nostalgic. I come out here and memories of baseball come in. I've been playing here for 12 years and it's awesome being out here and I will miss it once I go on and play at the next level."
AW: Talk about your family and what they mean to you.
BA: "It surprises me a little bit. If it's a super far-away game, I'm like, 'You don't have to come. You don't need to,' and sure enough, whenever I walk up there to lead off the game, I always see them there. I secretly love it. I love that they go even when I tell them not to come, but it's amazing always seeing them there for me."
AW: What does your chain symbolize?
BA: "My grandma got this for me for my 16th birthday and I've been wearing it ever since. I don't know if I've ever taken it off. The cross, Jesus, that's who we're playing for. Baseball isn't who you are; there are bigger things in life. So, it's a reminder — and it looks cool."
AW: You had an injury in December. Talk about recovering.
BA: "It was a huge setback. I was getting stronger than ever and was excited for this year. Then, all of a sudden, I snapped my arm and it was a huge setback. But, you got a flush it and move on. I trusted the process, went through surgery and did as much therapy as possible and as much as the doctors would let me."
