If you told North Clay head baseball coach John Frech that he would win a state championship after the start he had to his career, he might have looked at you differently.
However, he accomplished just that, helping guide the Cardinals to the program’s first-ever state championship and earning 2022 Effingham Daily News Coach of the Year honors as a result.
“The first thing you think is unbelievable,” Frech said. “The amount of work ethic that [the players] put into this season was astronomical. They wanted this, and they worked hard. Looking back on it, that’s the reflection I’ve had as the amount of effort and determination knowing what the goal was.”
Frech’s team finished the season 33-6, defeating Mt. Sterling/Brown County in the state championship game, 12-4.
When Frech started his journey, though, many potholes came along the way.
Frech first started his coaching career at Mascoutah after graduating from McKendree. He was in his early 20s and said he may have started too soon.
“When I started, I was 22 or 23, fresh out of college. Usually, guys go on to assistant coach, but I’ve never been an assistant coach, and I went straight into being a head coach after playing in the area,” Frech said. “I was four years older than the seniors; they probably didn’t view me as that ‘leader’ type of role, and it was something I had to build.”
Frech’s Mascoutah team finished the 2003 season with a 4-25 record.
He only spent one season at Mascoutah before taking over at Clay City in 2004.
Still, there was a lot of work to do.
Frech didn’t see a winning season until his fifth year as a head coach. Clay City finished the 2007 season with a 12-6 record after winning 13 games combined in his first three seasons.
Once Frech finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel, though, all he did was reap the benefits.
Clay City finished the 2008 season with a 13-9 record. The Wolves won the program’s only regional championship that same year, with the winning only continuing for Frech after.
Frech just finished his 13th season at North Clay — North Clay and Clay City merged around 2015 — and has never had a losing season with the Cardinals. He has 15 winning seasons in his last 16 years as a head coach. During that stretch, he’s led his teams to eight regional championships, two sectional championships, one super-sectional championship, and the elusive state championship.
His coaching style is a reason for that consistency.
“I wouldn’t say I’ve got more relaxed, but I’ve got more focused on what it’s about; it’s not necessarily always about the outcome, it’s the process,” Frech said. “I’ve always been more practice-oriented. I don’t say too much; I don’t yell. I want them to go out and play and not feel pressure from me because they’re feeling it from outside sources.”
Like most coaches, Frech won’t take nearly any of the credit.
He instead gives it to the nine players on the field and the others in the dugout.
Frech’s team finished the year averaging around nine hits and 10 runs per game. The Cardinals had a team batting average of .352.
And after what the team went through during the 2021 season, this was bound to happen, and Frech knew it.
“They realized after that game how close we were and South Central; they were really good. Losing 1-0 to them on a botched bunt play and knowing that we were close and seeing the ride they went on made them say that this is possible,” Frech said.
The coach, assistants, and players weren’t the only ones wanting this type of success, though.
The community of Clay County also wanted it.
Frech commended the community for the abundance of support throughout the years, too.
“Both Clay City and North Clay have been beneficial on many ends. Not being a local guy, I was accepted by both and had to earn it,” Frech said. “I had to earn it through hard work, trust, and things like that; they didn’t just give it to me.”
Clay County is enamored with its sports teams, but baseball is just that much more special.
“I think it’s tradition,” Frech said. “If you look through the heavy tradition of guys who have come through here and went on to play college and even pro ball, I think there’s that sense of keeping up the tradition, and they don’t want to let anybody down. They know it’s got to continue; they are the background of the whole situation.”
The same love the community has for baseball is the same love Frech shares for the game, too.
After all, that is the main reason why Frech decided to coach.
“When I got done playing, I wanted to stay involved in the game,” Frech said. “I always loved the guys that were ‘projects,’ and I liked the ability to give them something they necessarily didn’t have. I started young — probably before I was ready — at Mascoutah. We were young that year, and we built off that mentality. Then, I left after that year and went to Clay City, where I had a whole group of kids that wanted to play baseball but had never been taught. So, it played into my hands as I got to teach a game to a bunch of kids who were not necessarily comfortable with it.
“Being able to give back what this sport has given me is why I got into it.”
