Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
Boys Basketball
Farina (South Central) at Louisville (North Clay) [Coop], 5 p.m. (Senior Night)
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
Boys Basketball
Altamont at Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] @ Stewardson-Strasburg High School, 6:15 p.m. (Senior Night)
Effingham at Mt. Zion, 6 p.m.
Grayville at Dieterich, 6 p.m.
Olney (Richland County) at Teutopolis, 6 p.m. (Senior Night)
Toledo (Cumberland) at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional
Regional Finals, (2) Effingham (St. Anthony) v. (3) Brownstown [Coop]/(5) Louisville (North Clay) [Coop] @ Louisville (North Clay) High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Pana Sectional
Regional Finals, (1) Teutopolis v. (5) Mt. Carmel @ Carmi (White County) High School, 7 p.m.
Regional Finals, (2) Robinson v. (6) Newton @ Flora High School, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, 2023
Boys Basketball
Beecher City [Coop] at St. Elmo [Coop], 5 p.m. (Senior Night)
Casey-Westfield at Effingham (St. Anthony), 6 p.m. (Senior Night)
Patoka [Coop] at Dieterich, 6:15 p.m. (Senior Night)
Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional
Regional Finals, (1) Neoga/(9) Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] v. (4) Cowden-Herrick [Coop]/(8) Toledo (Cumberland) @ Neoga High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Centralia Sectional
Regional Finals, (2) Effingham v. (3) Mattoon @ Mattoon High School, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Altamont Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals, (1) Altamont v. (16) Mulberry Grove @ Altamont High School, 7 p.m.
Regional Quarterfinals, (8) St. Elmo [Coop] v. (13) Patoka [Coop] @ St. Elmo High School, 6 p.m.
Regional Quarterfinals, (7) Neoga v. (8) Martinsville @ Neoga High School, 1 p.m.
Regional Quarterfinals, (3) Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] v. (11) Beecher City [Coop] @ Stewardson-Strasburg High School, 1:30 p.m.
Regional Quarterfinals, (5) Toledo (Cumberland) v. (10) Macon (Meridian) @ Toledo (Cumberland) High School, 4 p.m.
Regional Quarterfinals, (6) Farina (South Central) v. (7) Cisne @ Farina (South Central) High School, 6 p.m.
Regional Quarterfinals, (3) Effingham (St. Anthony) v. (12) Sandoval @ Effingham (St. Anthony) High School, 6 p.m.
Regional Quarterfinals, (5) Louisville (North Clay) [Coop] v. (9) Dieterich @ Louisville (North Clay) High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Centralia Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals, (6) Marion v. (8) Effingham @ Marion High School, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional
Sectional Semifinals, Winner Neoga Regional v. Winner Arcola Regional @ Casey-Westfield High School, 6 p.m.
Sectional Semifinals, Winner Catlin (Salt Fork) Regional v. Winner Louisville (North Clay) Regional @ Casey-Westfield High School, 7:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Pana Sectional
Sectional Semifinals, Winner Carmi (White County) Regional v. Winner Warrensburg-Latham Regional @ Pana High School, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Centralia Sectional
Sectional Semifinals, Winner Highland Regional v. Winner Mattoon Regional @ Centralia High School, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Altamont Sectional
Regional Semifinals, (1) Altamont/(16) Mulberry Grove v. (10) Carlyle/(11) Edinburg [Coop] @ Nokomis High School, 6 p.m.
Regional Semifinals, (4) Nokomis/(14) Ramsey [Coop] v. (8) St. Elmo [Coop]/(13) Patoka [Coop] @ Nokomis High School, 7:30 p.m.
Regional Semifinals, (2) Casey-Westfield/(16) Moweaqua (Central A&M) v. (7) Neoga/(8) Martinsville @ Toledo (Cumberland) High School, 6 p.m.
Regional Semifinals, (3) Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop]/(11) Beecher City [Coop] v. (5) Toledo (Cumberland)/(10) Macon (Meridian) @ Toledo (Cumberland) High School, 7:30 p.m.
Regional Semifinals, (2) Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran)/(15) Bridgeport (Red Hill) v. (6) Farina (South Central)/(7) Cisne @ Farina (South Central) High School, 6 p.m.
Regional Semifinals, (3) Effingham (St. Anthony)/(12) Sandoval v. (5) Louisville (North Clay) [Coop]/(9) Dieterich @ Farina (South Central) High School, 7:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Newton Sectional
Regional Semifinals, (3) Newton v. (5) Mt. Carmel/(13) Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville @ Lawrenceville High School, 7:30 p.m.
Regional Semifinals, (1) Teutopolis v. (7) Shelbyville/(8) Paris @ Teutopolis High School, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Centralia Sectional
Regional Semifinals, (1) Mt. Vernon v. (6) Marion/(8) Effingham @ Mt. Vernon High School, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional
Sectional Championship @ Casey-Westfield High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Pana Sectional
Sectional Championship @ Pana High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Centralia Sectional
Sectional Championship @ Centralia High School, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Altamont Sectional
Regional Finals @ Nokomis High School, 7 p.m.
Regional Finals @ Toledo (Cumberland) High School, 7 p.m.
Regional Finals @ Farina (South Central) High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Newton Sectional
Regional Finals @ Lawrenceville High School, 7 p.m.
Regional Finals @ Teutopolis High School, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectionals
Super-Sectionals, Winner Casey-Westfield Sectional v. Winner Christopher Sectional @ Effingham (St. Anthony) High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Super-Sectionals
Super-Sectionals, Winner DuQuoin Sectional v. Winner Pana Sectional @ Salem High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Super-Sectionals
Super-Sectionals, Winner Centralia Sectional v. Winner Rochester Sectional @ Taylorville High School, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Altamont Sectional
Sectional Semifinals, Winner Nokomis Regional v. Winner Toledo (Cumberland) Regional @ Altamont High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Newton Sectional
Sectional Semifinals, Winner Wood River (East Alton) v. Winner Lawrenceville Regional @ Newton High School, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Altamont Sectional
Sectional Semifinals, Winner Tuscola Regional v. Winner Farina (South Central) Regional @ Altamont High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Newton Sectional
Sectional Semifinals, Winner Teutopolis Regional v. Winner Litchfield Regional @ Newton High School, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 1A State
State Semifinals, Winner Effingham (St. Anthony) Super-Sectional v. Winner Pontiac Super-Sectional @ Normal (Redbird Arena), 11:45 a.m.
Third-Place Game, Game 1 Loser v. Game 2 Loser @ Normal (Redbird Arena), 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A State
State Semifinals, Winner Macomb Super-Sectional v. Winner Salem Super-Sectional @ Normal (Redbird Arena), 4:15 p.m.
Third Place Game, Game 1 Loser v. Game 2 Loser @ Normal (Redbird Arena), 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Altamont Sectional
Sectional Finals @ Altamont High School, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Newton Sectional
Sectional Finals @ Newton High School, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 1A State
State Championship, Game 1 Winner v. Game 2 Winner @ Normal (Redbird Arena), 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A State
State Championship, Game 1 Winner v. Game 2 Winner @ Normal (Redbird Arena), 8:15 p.m.
Monday, March 6, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectionals
Winner Altamont Sectional v. Winner Junction (Gallatin County) Sectional @ Carbondale (Southern Illinois University), 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Super-Sectionals
Winner Newton Sectional v. Winner Pinckneyville Sectional @ Carbondale (Southern Illinois University), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A State
State Semifinals, Winner Carbondale (Southern Illinois University) Super-Sectional v. Winner DeKalb (Northern Illinois University) Super-Sectional @ Champaign (State Farm Center), 11:45 a.m.
Third-Place Game @ Champaign (State Farm Center), 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A State
State Semifinals, Winner Carbondale (Southern Illinois University) Super-Sectional v. Winner Joliet (Central) Super-Sectional @ Champaign (State Farm Center), 2:30 p.m.
Third-Place Game @ Champaign (State Farm Center), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A State
State Finals @ Champaign (State Farm Center), 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A State
State Finals @ Champaign (State Farm Center), 12:45 p.m.
