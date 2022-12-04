Below is the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Volleyball First Team.
The EDN All-Area Volleyball First Team consists of nine players: three middle blockers, three outside hitters, three setters, and one libero.
All teams consist of players from the Effingham Daily News-area schools.
FIRST TEAM
HALLE MOOMAW (MB, junior)
→ Led the area in kills (340), service aces (84), and blocks (84) for the Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets. Moomaw was the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team and Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State First Team.
BROOKE COWGER (MB, junior)
→ Cowger was fourth in the area in kills (230), tied for 22nd in service aces (37), and tied for fifth in blocks (54) for the South Central Lady Cougars. Cowger earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
KENDYN SYFERT (OH, senior)
→ Syfert was second in the area in kills (274), tied for seventh in service aces (57), and was sixth in digs (333) for the Cumberland Lady Pirates. Syfert broke the Cumberland school record for kills this season. Syfert also earned a spot on the Lincoln Prairie Conference All-Conference First Team.
GABBY VONDERHEIDE (OH, junior)
→ Vonderheide was third in the area in kills (265) and was 17th in digs (292) for the Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets. Vonderheide earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team and was an Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Honorable Mention.
ELLA KINKELAAR (S, junior)
→ Led the area in assists (717) and was sixth in aces (58) for the Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets. She was also tied for 27th in kills (125) and tied for 18th in digs (288) and blocks (36). Kinkelaar earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
KINLEY QUAST (L, sophomore)
→ Quast was second in the area in digs (399) and was 14th in service aces (48) and 21st in assists (86) for the Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets. Quast was a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.
ALLISON CZYZEWSKI (MB, senior)
→ Czyzewski was seventh in the area in kills (222) and ninth in blocks (49) for the North Clay Lady Cardinals. Czyzewski earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
ANDREA RUDOLPHI (OH, junior)
→ Rudolphi was fifth in the area in kills (229), tied for 16th in aces (44), and 36th in digs (167) for the St. Anthony Bulldogs. Rudolphi earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
BROOKE SCHAFER (S, junior)
→ Schafer was second in the area in assists (610), tied for 22nd in aces (37), 42nd in digs (147), and 34th in blocks (22). Schafer earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
