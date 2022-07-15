Below are the honorable mentions and members of the All-Defensive Team for the Effingham Daily News All-Area Softball Team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked a trio of players a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
CLAIRE BOEHM (Altamont)
Boehm batted .298 for the Lady Indians with a .322 on-base percentage, a .310 slugging percentage, and a .631 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 25 hits, six RBIs, and 23 runs. She played in 30 games.
What is your biggest achievement as a softball player? "Learning how to bat left-handed in such a short amount of time and playing a new position I never knew was meant for me."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Presley Siebert was stealing second at one of our games in Kentucky and face-planted."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Lanie Tedrick."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Harrison Bader. Rachel Gomber. Hanna Cavinder."
ALLIE STANELY (Newton)
Stanley batted .304 for the Lady Eagles with a .448 on-base percentage, a .656 slugging percentage, and a 1.103 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 21 hits, six doubles, one home run, 12 RBIs, and 10 runs. She played in 27 games.
DANI SARCHET (Teutopolis)
Sarchet batted .291 for the Lady Shoes with a .341 on-base percentage, a .417 slugging percentage, and a .759 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 23 hits, four doubles, three triples, 15 RBIs, and 18 runs. She played in 27 games.
GABBY VONDERHEIDE (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
ELLA WATWOOD (South Central)
Watwood batted .344 for the Lady Cougars with a .419 on-base percentage, a .421 slugging percentage, and a .841 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 22 hits, five doubles, 18 RBIs, and 18 runs. She played in 24 games.
LEXIE GROVE (Newton)
Grove batted .337 for the Lady Eagles with a .383 on-base percentage, a .480 slugging percentage, and a .863 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 33 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, 15 RBIs, and 15 runs. She played in 34 games.
MADDY PFEIFFER (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Pfeiffer batted .391 for the Hatchets with a .413 on-base percentage, a .494 slugging percentage, and a .907 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 34 hits, six doubles, one home run, 32 RBIs, and 20 runs. She played in 25 games. Pfeiffer earned a spot as an honorable mention on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Team.
KAYLEE NIEBRUGGE (Teutopolis)
Niebrugge batted .382 for the Lady Shoes with a .414 on-base percentage, a .494 slugging percentage, and a .908 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 34 hits, six doubles, two triples, 30 RBIs, and 21 runs. She played in 28 games.
ELLIE McMANAWAY (Altamont)
McManaway batted .363 for the Lady Indians with a .431 on-base percentage, a .582 slugging percentage, and a 1.014 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 33 hits, six doubles, four triples, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and 29 runs. She played in 29 games. McManaway earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. McManaway signed to John A. Logan College to continue playing volleyball.
KIRSTIN ALLEN (Clay City/North Clay)
Allen batted .531 for the Lady Wolves. She had 17 hits, seven doubles, three triples, eight RBIs, and nine runs. Allen earned a spot on the Midland Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Allen signed to Olney Central College to continue playing softball.
MACEE RODMAN (Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City)
Rodman batted .500 for the Bobcats with a .510 on-base percentage, a .875 slugging percentage, and a 1.385 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 24 hits, nine doubles, three triples, one home run, 11 RBIs, and 16 runs. She played in 21 games. Rodman earned a spot as an honorable mention on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Team.
LIBBY McGINNIS (Cumberland)
McGinnis batted .438 for the Lady Pirates with a .509 on-base percentage, a .739 slugging percentage, and a 1.249 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 42 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs, and 39 runs. She played in 30 games.
AVERY FEARDAY (Neoga)
Fearday batted .500 for the Indians with a .507 on-base percentage, a .585 slugging percentage, and a 1.093 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 35 hits, one double, one triple, one home run, 21 RBIs, and 22 runs. She played in 22 games. Fearday signed to Lake Land to continue playing basketball.
KELLY MOSS (St. Elmo/Brownstown)
Moss batted .410 for the Eagles with a .452 on-base percentage, a .461 slugging percentage, and a .914 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 16 hits, two doubles, and three runs. She played in 17 games.
AVERY DONSBACH (Cumberland)
Donsbach batted .372 for the Lady Pirates with a .410 on-base percentage, a .425 slugging percentage, and a .836 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 35 hits, five doubles, 22 RBIs, and 19 runs. She played in 30 games.
PEYTON OSTEEN (Altamont)
Osteen batted .352 for the Lady Indians with a .410 on-base percentage, a .451 slugging percentage, and a .861 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 10 stolen bases, 32 hits, two doubles, two triples, one home run, 14 RBIs, and 18 runs. She played in 30 games.
ZOE MITCHELL (Cumberland)
Mitchell batted .362 for the Lady Pirates with a .444 on-base percentage, a .648 slugging percentage, and a 1.093 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 34 hits, nine doubles, six triples, two home runs, 25 RBIs, and 39 runs. She played in 30 games. Mitchell signed to Blackburn College to continue playing softball and volleyball.
HAYLEE CAMPBELL (Neoga)
Campbell batted .508 for the Indians with a .592 on-base percentage, a .813 slugging percentage, and a 1.406 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 30 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 27 RBIs, and 13 runs. She played in 22 games.
EVA MEINHART (Dieterich)
Meinhart batted .333 for the Movin’ Maroons with a .385 on-base percentage, a .431 slugging percentage, and a .815 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 24 hits, seven doubles, 18 RBIs, and 14 runs. She played in 25 games. Meinhart earned a spot as an honorable mention on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Team.
ALL-DEFENSE
SAWYER ALTHOFF (Effingham)
Althoff was a senior outfielder for the Hearts. She also played volleyball and basketball at Effingham.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Super fast."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Mya hit Saige in the back of the head."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Saige."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? "Buy a house and then give some to my family."
If you had to take up to three people to dinner, who would they be? "Saige. Seatyn."
TORI BUDDE (Effingham)
Budde was a senior outfielder for the Hearts. She also played volleyball at Effingham. Budde signed to Kankakee Community College to continue playing softball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Invisibility."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "Watching Saige get hit in the back of the head."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Daelyn."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? "Invest it."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "My parents. My sister."
Also joining the EDN All-Defensive Team are Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Natalie Hayes and Karlie Bean; Teutopolis' Daischa Piedra and Erin Althoff; St. Anthony's Cameran Rios and Maddie Kibler, and Newton's Addy O'Dell and Amber Russell.
