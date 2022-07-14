Below is the Effingham Daily News All-Area Softball Third Team.
These individuals join St. Anthony’s Cameran Rios (Player of the Year) and Newton’s Kayla Kocher (Pitcher of the Year) on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
BROOKLYN GARRETT (South Central)
Garrett batted .415 for the Lady Cougars with a .461 on-base percentage, a .585 slugging percentage, and a 1.046 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 34 hits, nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 26 RBIs, and 28 runs. She played in 25 games. Garrett earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
ANNA FABER (St. Anthony)
Faber batted .364 for the Bulldogs with a .488 on-base percentage, a .561 slugging percentage, and a 1.048 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 24 hits, three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 19 RBIs, and 27 runs. She played in 31 games.
HAILEY NIEBRUGGE (St. Anthony)
Niebrugge batted .384 for the Bulldogs with a .425 on-base percentage, a .576 slugging percentage, and a 1.000 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 38 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, one home run, 30 RBIs, and 24 runs. She played in 31 games.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Super speed."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "Anything Stacie Vonderheide does."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Stacie Vonderheide."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Cathy Wenthe. Alex Wallner. Tyler Repking."
SAIGE ALTHOFF (Effingham)
Althoff threw 149 innings for the Hearts and had a 4.65 earned run average. She went 14-12 with 137 strikeouts and 89 walks while giving up 171 hits and 99 earned runs. Althoff earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference Pitchers' First Team.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Teleportation."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Mya hit me in the back of the head."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Madi Kirk."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? "Save it for something important."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Sawyer. Grace Lemke. Tori Budde."
RILEY CUNNINGHAM (Effingham)
Cunningham batted .415 for the Hearts with a .443 on-base percentage, a .708 slugging percentage, and a 1.151 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 27 hits, five doubles, one triple, four home runs, 26 RBIs, and 18 runs. She played in 20 games. Cunningham earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Shape-shifting."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Mya tripped on her shoelaces after I hit a home run."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Jennifer Jamison."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? "Adopt animals."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Dolly Parton. Johnny Depp. JFK."
OLIVIA COPPLE (Teutopolis)
Copple batted .373 for the Lady Shoes with a .455 on-base percentage, a .537 slugging percentage, and a .992 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 25 hits, one double, two triples, two home runs, 11 RBIs, and 23 runs. She played in 28 games.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Super speed."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "The Altamont game, when Erin got stuck in the mud."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Tia, but Daischa has dry humor."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? "Buy a big house."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Missy Franklin. Chris Stapleton. Elton John."
TRISTA MOORE (Neoga)
Moore batted .500 for the Indians with a .569 on-base percentage, a .709 slugging percentage, and a 1.279 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 31 hits, three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 20 RBIs, and 26 runs. She played in 22 games. Moore earned a spot as an honorable mention on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Team. Moore signed to Lake Land College to continue playing softball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Fly.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Avery Fearday.”
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “Buy a yacht.”
Who's your biggest inspiration in sports? "Tina Moore."
If you had a choice to play softball at one school after Lake Land, where would it be? "Duke."
SAGE CARR (Cumberland)
Carr batted .406 for the Lady Pirates with a .457 on-base percentage, a .593 slugging percentage, and a 1.051 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 39 hits, nine doubles, three home runs, 28 RBIs, and 29 runs. She played in 30 games. Carr signed to Lincoln Land Community College to continue playing softball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Fly."
What was the funniest moment of the season? “When I hit a home run off Bailey.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Ashton Coleman.”
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “Buy a Camaro, buy a boat, and build a dream house.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Patrick Dempsey. Martin Henderson. Kendall Schmidt.”
KAITLYN BOERNGEN (Dieterich)
Boerngen batted .389 for the Movin’ Maroons with a .402 on-base percentage, a .578 slugging percentage, and a .980 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 35 hits, 14 doubles, one home run, 11 RBIs, and 27 runs. She played in 26 games. Boerngen earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Boerngen signed to Lincoln Trail College to continue playing softball.
What was the funniest moment of the season? "Getting the diamond ready."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Estella Meinhart."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? "Build a house in the mountains."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Morgan Wallen. My boyfriend. Jason Newkirk."
MORGAN HANCE (Clay City/North Clay)
Hance threw 53 innings for the Lady Wolves and had a 1.72 earned run average. She went 1-7 with 88 strikeouts and 29 walks while giving up 59 hits and 13 earned runs. Hance earned a spot on the Midland Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
What was your favorite moment from the season? "When we playing Hutsonville/Palestine. That game was very electric for Kirstin Allen and me."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "That same game because we had to play in the pouring rain."
Who's your biggest inspiration in sports? "Morgan Day."
What does Coach Gariepy mean to you? "It's everything. Playing for him and being his granddaughter; it's everything you could ask for."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Morgan Day. Rachel Lewis. Coach Gariepy."
SAM HAYES (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Hayes threw 16 ⅔ innings for the Hatchets and had a 4.20 earned run average. She went 3-0 with 19 strikeouts and six walks while giving up 16 hits and 10 earned runs.
What was your favorite moment from the season? "When we won regionals, and we got firetrucks."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "Probably something with Maddy; she always does weird things that make us laugh."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Maddy Pfeiffer."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Brett Phillips. Corey Seager. Kenny Chesney."
AVA KESSLER (Newton)
Kessler batted .326 for the Lady Eagles with a .382 on-base percentage, a .630 slugging percentage, and a 1.013 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 30 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 31 RBIs, and 21 runs. She played in 33 games.
What was your favorite moment from the season? "Riding the bus back from the regional game, we had a police escort around the square."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "The bus ride home from Olney."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Karasyn Martin."
Who's your biggest inspiration in sports? "My mom."
What does Coach Beam mean to you? "She's a good role model and has the best advice."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "
