Below is the Effingham Daily News All-Area Softball Second Team.
These individuals join St. Anthony’s Cameran Rios (Player of the Year) and Newton’s Kayla Kocher (Pitcher of the Year) on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
ERIN ALTHOFF (Teutopolis)
Althoff batted .384 for the Lady Shoes with a .465 on-base percentage, a .511 slugging percentage, and a .977 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 33 hits, seven doubles, two triples, 20 RBIs, and 30 runs. She played in 28 games.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Invisibility."
What was the funniest moment of the season? “The bus rides."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Daischa."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “Go to college with it."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Cat Osterman. Carley Hoover. Amanda Abbott."
DAISCHA PIEDRA (Teutopolis)
Piedra batted .386 for the Lady Shoes with a .444 on-base percentage, a .625 slugging percentage, and a 1.069 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 34 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 33 RBIs, and 18 runs. She played in 28 games. Piedra earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Third Team. Piedra signed to Frontier Community College to continue playing softball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Flying."
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Whenever Coach Tipton, her daughters, and I ran across town to get food because we didn’t want Dairy Queen.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Tia Probst.”
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “Save it for college."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Post Malone. Adam Sandler. Carley Hoover."
SYDNEY KIBLER (St. Anthony)
Kibler batted .373 for the Bulldogs with a .478 on-base percentage, a .600 slugging percentage, and a 1.078 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 28 hits, eight doubles, three triples, one home run, 20 RBIs, and 17 runs. She played in 31 games.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Mind reading.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Anything to do with Stacie Vonderheide."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Stacie Vonderheide."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “Pay off debt and then go shopping."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Jordy Bahl. Fisher Perry. Christopher Briney."
ABBI HATTON (St. Anthony)
Hatton batted .365 for the Bulldogs with a .420 on-base percentage, a .571 slugging percentage, and a .992 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 23 hits, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 24 RBIs, and 24 runs. She played in 29 games. Hatton was an honorable mention on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Team.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Time travel."
What was your favorite moment of the season? "The walk-off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Stacie Vonderheide."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Anthony Rizzo. Steve Rogers. Taylor Swift."
LANEY WEBSTER (South Central)
Webster batted .403 for the Lady Cougars with a .524 on-base percentage, a .774 slugging percentage, and a 1.298 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 25 hits, six doubles, four triples, three home runs, 16 RBIs, and 26 runs. She played in 24 games. Laney Webster was an honorable mention on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Team.
TAEGAN WEBSTER (South Central)
Webster threw 112 innings for the Lady Cougars and had a 4.19 earned run average. She went 10-7 with 130 strikeouts and 46 walks while giving up 125 hits and 67 earned runs. Taegan Webster earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
AVA RICHARDS (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Richards batted .403 for the Hatchets with a .584 on-base percentage, a .645 slugging percentage, and a 1.229 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 25 hits, eight doubles, two triples, one home run, 17 RBIs, and 28 runs. She played in 24 games. Richards earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
ELLA KINKELAAR (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Kinkelaar batted .482 for the Hatchets with a .570 on-base percentage, a .651 slugging percentage, and a 1.221 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 40 hits, four doubles, five triples, 16 RBIs, and 39 runs. She played in 25 games. Kinkelaar earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Teleportation."
What was your favorite moment of the season? "Winning the regional championship in extra innings."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Maddy Pfeiffer."
BAILEY TEASLEY (Altamont)
Teasley threw 112 innings for the Lady Indians and had a 4.88 earned run average. She went 8-12 with 153 strikeouts and 34 walks while giving up 157 hits and 78 earned runs. Teasley earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Teasley signed to Lincoln Land Community College to continue playing softball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Flying."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Coach hit a bus in Kentucky and the cops had to come."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Grace Lemke."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? "Donate some of it and keep a (tiny) bit for me for vacation."
GRACE LEMKE (Altamont)
Lemke threw 63 innings for the Lady Indians and had a 4.11 earned run average. She went 3-7 with 123 strikeouts and 48 walks while giving up 53 hits and 37 earned runs. Lemke was an honorable mention on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Team.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Flying."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "The whole Kentucky tournament."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Bailey Teasley."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? "Leave Illinois."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Carrie Underwood. Jennifer Aniston. Saige Althoff."
GRACE BUSHUR (Effingham)
Bushur batted .422 for the Hearts with a .447 on-base percentage, a .670 slugging percentage, and a 1.117 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 46 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 31 RBIs, and 41 runs. She played in 29 games. Bushur signed to Parkland College to continue playing softball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "To change my height."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When I hit my first home run and Mya tripped coming out of the dugout."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Coach Trigg."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Dansby Swanson. Morgan Wallen. Adam Sandler."
ABBY CUNNINGHAM (Effingham)
Cunningham batted .440 for the Hearts with a .476 on-base percentage, a .626 slugging percentage, and a 1.103 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 40 hits, 11 doubles, two home runs, 30 RBIs, and 19 runs. She played in 29 games. Cunningham earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Shape-shifting."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Mya tripped on her shoelaces after I hit a home run."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? "Jennifer Jamison."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? "Go to college and then buy a house."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Riley Cunningham. Sydney Cunningham. Dylan Cunningham."
