Below is the Effingham Daily News All-Area Softball First Team.
These individuals join St. Anthony’s Cameran Rios (Player of the Year) and Newton’s Kayla Kocher (Pitcher of the Year) on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
DAELYN DUNSTON (Effingham)
Dunston batted .418 for the Hearts with a .489 on-base percentage, a .481 slugging percentage, and a .970 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 33 hits, one double, two triples, 12 RBIs, and 34 runs. She played in 29 games.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Grow whenever I need to.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Mya falling whenever Riley hit a home run.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Jennifer Jamison.”
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “Pay for my brother to go to college.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “My brother. Dave Chappelle. Denzel Washington.”
COURTNEY GIBSON (Teutopolis)
Gibson threw 1282/3 innings for the Lady Shoes and had a 3.54 earned run average. She went 14-5 with 102 strikeouts and 50 walks while giving up 150 hits and 65 earned runs.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Teleportation.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Anything with Kaylee and Emily.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Tia Probst.”
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “Save it and donate it.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Adam Sandler. Kevin Hart. The Rock.”
EMILY KONKEL (Teutopolis)
Konkel batted .402 for the Lady Shoes with a .471 on-base percentage, a .750 slugging percentage, and a 1.221 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 37 hits, six doubles, four triples, six home runs, 22 RBIs, and 38 runs. She played in 28 games. Konkel verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University to continue playing softball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Flying.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Sitting through JV games with Courtney and Kaylee when it was cold out during the first month of the season.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Kaylee Niebrugge.”
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “Buy a huge house with a nice pool.”
TIA PROBST (Teutopolis)
Probst is an honorary first-team selection. She could not participate in any softball activities this season due to an injury. Probst signed to Parkland College to continue playing softball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Teleportation.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “When everybody brought a blanket because it was below 30 degrees, and they all stacked them on top of me.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Kaylee Niebrugge or Emily Konkel.”
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “I’d save a lot of it but donate some to different countries.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Adam Sandler. The Rock. Jennie Finch.”
MADDIE KIBLER (St. Anthony)
Kibler batted .322 for the Bulldogs with a .417 on-base percentage, a .667 slugging percentage, and a 1.084 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 28 hits, four doubles, four triples, six home runs, 33 RBIs, and 14 runs. She played in 31 games. Kibler earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Third Team.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Read minds.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “When Stacie Vonderheide was laying on the front shelf of the bus.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Hailey Niebrugge.”
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “Donate half and then buy everything in my Amazon cart.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Chach. Taylor Swift. Alexis Stephens.”
LUCY FEARDAY (St. Anthony)
Fearday threw 121½ innings for the Bulldogs and had a 1.96 earned run average. She went 16-3 with 134 strikeouts and 26 walks while giving up 97 hits and 34 earned runs. Fearday earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Third Team and a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
ADDIE WERNSING (St. Anthony)
Wernsing batted .351 for the Bulldogs with a .392 on-base percentage, a .628 slugging percentage, and a 1.020 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 33 hits, eight doubles, three triples, four home runs, 34 RBIs, and 34 runs. She played in 31 games. Wernsing was an honorable mention on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Team.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Mind reading.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Hitting my first home run.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Stacie Vonderheide.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Tom Cruise. Miles Teller. The Rock.”
NATALIE HAYES (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Hayes batted .520 for the Hatchets with a .544 on-base percentage, a .600 slugging percentage, and a 1.144 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 39 hits, four doubles, one triple, 27 RBIs, and 34 runs. She played in 22 games. Hayes earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Alexis Agney.”
Who’s your biggest inspiration in softball? “My dad.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Kenny Chesney. Jennie Finch. Sadie Robertson.”
KARLIE BEAN (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Bean batted .482 for the Hatchets with a .536 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage, and a 1.313 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 41 hits, 11 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 37 RBIs, and 33 runs. She played in 25 games. Bean will continue playing softball at Frontier Community College.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Run very fast.”
What was your favorite moment from the season? “The regional championship game because it was close the entire time, so it was fun.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Ella Kinkelaar or Samantha Hayes.”
If you had $1 million, what would you do? “Leave Illinois.”
AMBER RUSSELL (Newton)
Russell batted .422 for the Lady Eagles with a .448 on-base percentage, a .656 slugging percentage, and a 1.103 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 38 hits, seven doubles, four triples, two home runs, 37 RBIs, and 28 runs. She played in 30 games. Russell earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team. Russell signed to Kaskaskia College to continue playing softball.
What was your favorite moment from the season? “When we played 14 innings against Paris, and I batted 1.000.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “When we got to do walk-up songs for one of the JV games.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Ava Kessler.”
Who’s your biggest inspiration in softball? “My sister.”
What does Coach Beam mean to you? “She’s there for us all the time; she’s like our second mom, but in a coaching aspect.”
ADDY O’DELL (Newton)
O’Dell batted .495 for the Lady Eagles with a .559 on-base percentage, a .703 slugging percentage, and a 1.262 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She had 50 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, one home run, 24 RBIs, and 48 runs. She played in 32 games. O’Dell earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Third Team and a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
What was your favorite moment from the season? “Whenever we played, Casey and I had a good diving catch to save a few runs.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Whenever we were at Greenville, and some of my teammates and I went to the bathroom, and we stole some turf conditioner from their field.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Ava Kessler or Karasyn Martin.”
Who’s your biggest inspiration in softball? “My mom.”
What does Coach Beam mean to you? “She’s a good role model for me; she’s helped me get where I’m at today.”
