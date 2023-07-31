Below is the 2023 Effingham Daily News Softball First, Second and Third Teams.
Each team has three pitchers; one catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman and shortstop; three outfielders; one designated hitter and three extra hitters.
Batters have to have at least 85 at-bats and pitchers have to have at least 80 innings pitched to qualify for an all-area team.
FIRST TEAM
PITCHER: Natalie Armstrong, Effingham
Armstrong finished her freshman year with an area-best 179 innings pitched. She was also third in earned run average (ERA) at 2.81 and walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) at 1.25, fifth in strikeouts (140) and tied for sixth in earned runs allowed (72) for the Flaming Hearts.
PITCHER: Lucy Fearday, St. Anthony
Fearday finished her senior year with an area-best 1.82 ERA and 0.85 WHIP and allowed the fewest amount of earned runs (35). She pitched in the sixth-most innings (132 2/3) and had the sixth-most strikeouts (122). Fearday also hit .365 with a .426 on-base percentage (OBP), a .553 slugging percentage, a .978 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS) and 26 runs batted in (RBI) for the Bulldogs. She earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State First Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Fearday earned the Effingham Daily News Softball Pitcher of the Year following the season. She is signed to Parkland College for basketball.
PITCHER: Kayla Kocher, Newton
Kocher finished her senior year with the second-lowest ERA (1.86) and WHIP (1.01) and allowed the second-fewest amount of earned runs (36). She also pitched in the fifth-most innings (135 1/3) and had the seventh-most strikeouts (119). Kocher also hit .337 with a .382 OBP, a .495 slugging percentage, a .495 OPS and 27 RBI for the Lady Eagles. She earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team. Kocher plays for Illinois Force during the summer and is signed to Olney Central College for softball.
CATCHER: Libby McGinnis, Cumberland
McGinnis finished her junior year with the fourth-best OBP (.533), the ninth-best OPS (1.190) and the 10th-best slugging percentage (.656). She also had the 11th-best batting average (.434) and had 30 RBI for the Lady Pirates. McGinnis plays for Villa Grove Elite during the summer.
FIRST BASE: Sidney Donaldson, Effingham
Donaldson finished her sophomore year with the fourth-best slugging percentage (.769), the fifth-best batting average (.444) and the sixth-best OPS (1.238). She also had the 14th-best OBP (.469) and had 38 RBI for the Flaming Hearts. Donaldson earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference First Team. She plays for Effingham Intensity during the summer.
SECOND BASE: Addie Wernsing, St. Anthony
Wernsing finished her junior year with a .400 batting average, a .455 OBP, a .556 slugging percentage and a 1.011 OPS and 36 RBI for the Bulldogs. She earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team. Wernsing earned the Effingham Daily News Softball Defensive Player of the Year following the season. She plays for Premier Fastpitch during the summer.
THIRD BASE: Anna Faber, St. Anthony
Faber finished her senior year tied for seventh in batting average (.436), sixth in OBP (.506) and eighth in slugging (.705) and OPS (1.211). She also had 34 RBI for the Bulldogs. Faber earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State Second Team and was a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention. She is signed to Kankakee Community College for softball.
SHORTSTOP: Cameran Rios, St. Anthony
Rios finished her senior year first in batting average (.541), OBP (.570) and OPS (1.366) and second in slugging percentage (.796). She also had 16 RBI for the Bulldogs. One of the best players to ever come through the St. Anthony softball program, Rios earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State First Team, was the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the NTC All-Conference First Team and was named the Effingham Daily News Softball Player of the Year following the season for the second year in-a-row. She plays for Premier Fastpitch during the summer and is signed to the University of Illinois Chicago for softball.
OUTFIELD: Abbi Hatton, St. Anthony
Hatton finished her junior year with the best slugging percentage (.818) and the third-best OPS (1.261). She also batted .390 and had a .443 OBP and 29 RBI for the Bulldogs. Hatton plays for Illinois Force during the summer and is committed to Eastern Illinois University for softball.
OUTFIELD: Ella Kinkelaar, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Kinkelaar finished her junior year with the third-best batting average (.485) and OBP (.541), the fourth-best OPS (1.258) and the seventh-best slugging percentage (.717). She also had 21 RBI for the Hatchets. Kinkelaar earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
OUTFIELD: Jaylyn Michel, South Central
Michel finished her senior year with the sixth-best slugging percentage (.718), tied for the seventh-best batting average (.436), the seventh-best OPS (1.214) and the eighth-best OBP (.496). She also had 36 RBI for the Lady Cougars. Michel earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
DESIGNATED HITTER: Addy O'Dell, Newton
O'Dell finished her junior year with the second-best batting average (.495), OBP (.556) and OPS (1.294). She also had the fifth-best slugging percentage (.739) and 27 RBI for the Lady Eagles. O'Dell earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State Second Team and the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team. She plays for the Beverly Bandits during the summer.
EXTRA HITTER: Mya Harvey, Effingham
Harvey finished her sophomore year with the third-best slugging percentage (.780) and the fifth-best OPS (1.247). She also batted .430 and had a .467 OBP and 23 RBI for the Flaming Hearts. Harvey earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team and was named the Effingham Daily News Softball Most Improved Player of the Year following the season. Harvey plays for Effingham Intensity during the summer.
EXTRA HITTER: Sydney Kibler, St. Anthony
Kibler finished her junior year with the ninth-best slugging percentage (.667) and the 10th-best OPS (1.133). She also had a .387 batting average, a .466 OBP and 24 RBI for the Bulldogs. Kibler earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State Third Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team. She plays for Midland Magic during the summer and is committed to the University of South Carolina Beaufort for softball.
EXTRA HITTER: Emily Konkel, Teutopolis
Konkel finished her senior year with the ninth-best OBP (.486) and the 10th-best batting average (.435). She also had a .619 slugging percentage, a 1.106 OPS and 28 RBI for the Lady Shoes. Konkel earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State Second Team and was named the Effingham Daily News "Miss EDN" or Female Athlete of the Year following the season. She plays for Midland Magic during the summer and is signed to Eastern Illinois University for softball.
SECOND TEAM
PITCHER: Taegan Webster, South Central
Webster finished her junior year with the second-most innings pitched (172) and strikeouts (197), the fourth-lowest WHIP (1.30), the fifth-fewest number of earned runs allowed (71) and the fifth-lowest ERA (2.89). She also batted .362 with a .420 OBP, a .621 slugging percentage and a 1.041 OPS and 42 RBI for the Lady Cougars. Webster earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
PITCHER: Samantha Hayes, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Hayes finished her sophomore year with the third-most innings pitched (169 1/3) and strikeouts (169), the fourth-fewest amount of earned runs allowed (69), the fourth-lowest ERA (2.85) and the fifth-lowest WHIP (1.38). She also batted .456 with a .481 OBP, a .650 slugging percentage and a 1.132 OPS and 32 RBI for the Hatchets. She earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
PITCHER: Grace Lemke, Altamont
Lemke finished her sophomore year with an area-best 287 strikeouts. She threw the fourth-most innings (154 1/3), had the sixth-best WHIP (1.43), the seventh-best ERA (3.40) and the eighth-most earned runs allowed (75). Lemke earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. She plays for Midland Magic during the summer.
CATCHER: Brooklyn Garrett, South Central
Garrett finished her senior year with a .397 batting average, a .457 OBP, a .595 slugging percentage and a 1.052 OPS and 30 RBI for the Lady Cougars. She earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team. Garrett is signed to Olney Central College for softball.
FIRST BASE: Noraa Cross, Cumberland
Cross finished her sophomore year with a .378 batting average, a .430 OBP, a .500 slugging percentage and a .930 OPS and 20 RBI for the Lady Pirates.
SECOND BASE: Raegan Boone, Effingham
Boone finished her junior year with a .436 batting average, a .480 OBP, a .509 slugging percentage and a .989 OPS and 25 RBI for the Flaming Hearts. She earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team. Boone plays for Illinois Force during the summer and is committed to Western Illinois University for softball.
THIRD BASE: Hailey Niebrugge, St. Anthony
Niebrugge finished her junior year with a .376 batting average, a .454 OBP, a .553 slugging percentage and a 1.007 OPS and 23 RBI for the Bulldogs. She earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Niebrugge plays for Midland Magic during the summer and is committed to the University of Illinois Springfield for softball.
SHORTSTOP: Riley Cunningham, Effingham
Cunningham finished her senior year with a .392 batting average, a .471 OBP, a .637 slugging percentage and a 1.108 OPS and 31 RBI for the Flaming Hearts. She plays for the Mattoon Cobras during the summer and is signed to Frontier Community College for softball.
OUTFIELD: Avery Donsbach, Cumberland
Donsbach finished her junior year with a .389 batting average, a .416 OBP, a .509 slugging percentage and a .925 OPS and 29 RBI for the Lady Pirates.
OUTFIELD: Bailee Frichtl, Newton
Frichtl finished her sophomore year with a .441 batting average, a .532 OBP, a .548 slugging percentage and a 1.080 OPS and 24 RBI for the Lady Eagles. She earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference Second Team.
OUTFIELD: Adysen Rios, St. Anthony
Rios finished her sophomore year with a .378 batting average, a .410 OBP, a .490 slugging percentage and an .899 OPS and 16 RBI for the Bulldogs. She plays for Heartland Havoc during the summer.
DESIGNATED HITTER: Ava Richards, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Richards finished her senior year batting .304 with a .500 OBP, a .536 slugging percentage and a 1.036 OPS and 19 RBI for the Hatchets. She earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
EXTRA HITTER: Erin Althoff, Teutopolis
Althoff finished her junior year with a .304 batting average, a .500 OBP, a .536 slugging percentage and a 1.036 OPS and 19 RBI for the Lady Shoes. She earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State Third Team.
EXTRA HITTER: Kaylyn Carey, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Carey finished her senior year with a .370 batting average, a .430 OBP, a .466 slugging percentage and an .896 OPS and 23 RBI for the Hatchets.
EXTRA HIITER: Avery Mulvey, Newton
Mulvey finished her sophomore year with a .367 batting average, a .415 OBP, a .469 slugging percentage, an .884 OPS and 22 RBI for the Lady Eagles. She earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference Second Team. Mulvey plays for Illinois Force during the summer.
THIRD TEAM
PITCHER: Courtney Gibson, Teutopolis
Gibson finished her senior year tied for sixth with the fewest earned runs allowed (72), seventh in innings pitched (130 1/3) and eighth in strikeouts (112), ERA (3.87) and WHIP (1.82) for the Lady Shoes.
PITCHER: Isabel Martinez, Cumberland
Martinez finished her senior year with the third-fewest earned runs allowed (59), seventh in WHIP (1.79), eighth in innings pitched (102) and ninth in strikeouts (41) and ERA (4.05) for the Lady Pirates.
PITCHER: Morgan Hance, Clay City/North Clay
Hance finished her junior year with the fourth-most strikeouts (155), the sixth-best ERA (3.28) and the ninth-most innings pitched (81) for the Lady Wolves. She is committed to Eastern Illinois University for softball.
CATCHER: Allie Stanley, Newton
Stanley finished her junior year with a .280 batting average, a .416 OBP, a .317 slugging percentage and a .733 OPS and 13 RBI for the Lady Eagles. She earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference Third Team. Stanley plays for Illinois Force during the summer.
FIRST BASE: Kaylee Niebrugge, Teutopolis
Niebrugge finished her senior year batting .333 with a .378 OBP, a .450 slugging percentage and an .829 OPS and 31 RBI for the Lady Shoes. She is signed to Lake Land College for basketball.
SECOND BASE: Camryn Martin, Newton
Martin finished her sophomore year with a .317 batting average, a .423 OBP, a .451 slugging percentage and an .874 OPS and 18 RBI for the Lady Eagles. She earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
THIRD BASE: Malea Helmink, Teutopolis
Helmink finished her freshman year batting .327 with a .352 OBP, a .461 slugging percentage and an .814 OPS and 21 RBI for the Lady Shoes.
SHORTSTOP: Abi Shuler, South Central
Shuler finished her sophomore year with a .308 batting average, a .400 OPS, a .363 slugging percentage and a .763 OPS and 22 RBI for the Lady Cougars.
OUTFIELD: Jerzi Bierman, Effingham
Bierman finished her sophomore year batting .296 with a .379 OBP, a .398 slugging percentage and a .777 OPS and nine RBI for the Flaming Hearts.
OUTFIELD: Jade Carr, Cumberland
Carr finished her freshman year batting .392 with a .482 OBP, a .402 slugging percentage and an .884 OPS and 10 RBI for the Lady Pirates.
OUTFIELD: Kyra Swift, South Central
Swift finished her sophomore year with a .294 batting average, a .460 OPS, a .424 slugging percentage and an .884 OPS and 17 RBI for the Lady Cougars.
DESIGNATED HITTER: Abby Cunningham, Effingham
Cunningham finished her senior year batting .338 with a .385 OBP, a .425 slugging percentage and an .810 OPS and 20 RBI for the Flaming Hearts. She plays for the Mattoon Cobras during the summer and is signed to Frontier Community College for softball.
EXTRA HITTER: Lexie Grove, Newton
Grove finished her junior year with a .307 batting average, a .378 OBP, a .375 slugging percentage and a .753 OPS and 26 RBI for the Lady Eagles.
EXTRA HITTER: Summer Wall, Teutopolis
Wall finished her junior year batting .337 with a .400 OBP, a .421 slugging percentage and an .821 OPS and 10 RBI for the Lady Shoes.
EXTRA HITTER: Ella Watwood, South Central
Watwood finished her sophomore year with a .289 batting average, a .423 OBP, a .356 slugging percentage and a .779 OPS and 24 RBI for the Lady Cougars.
