Below is the 2023 Effingham Daily News Boys Track and Field First and Second Team.
There is one sprinter, one mid-distance, one long-distance, one hurdler, four relay teams, one shot put thrower, one discus thrower, one high jumper, one pole vaulter, one long jumper and one triple jumper per team.
FIRST TEAM
SPRINTS: Parker Wolf, Newton
Wolf finished his junior season with six wins in the 100-meter dash, four in the 200 and five in the 400. He set a personal record in the 100 at the Shelbyville Open (10.72 seconds), a personal record in the 200 at the Class 1A State Final Meet (22.20 seconds) and a personal record in the 400 at the Class 1A State Final Meet (49.88 seconds). Wolf also helped the Newton 4x100-meter relay team win the event at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (44.26 seconds). He earned a second-team nod for the 4x100-meter relay. Wolf earned the 2023 Effingham Daily News Boys Track Athlete of the Year following the season.
MIDDLE: Luke Weber, Newton
Weber finished his junior season with three wins in the 800-meter run and nine top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at Shelbyville Open (2:04.16). Weber also helped the Newton 4x800-meter relay team win five events and place seventh at the Class 1A State Final Meet (8:14.29) and helped the 4x400-meter relay team win two events and place third at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (3:39.68). He earned a second-team nod for the 4x400-meter relay.
DISTANCE: Griffen Elder, St. Anthony
Elder finished his senior season with four wins in the 3200 and nine top-10 finishes and four wins in the 1600 and eight top-10 finishes. He set a personal record in the 3200 at the Class 1A State Final Meet (9:52.71) and a season record in the 1600 at the Newton Eagle Invite (4:38.31). Elder also helped the St. Anthony 4x800-meter relay team win three events and place 14th at the Class 1A State Final Meet (8:26.36) and the 4x400-meter relay team win nine events and place 22nd at the Class 1A State Final Meet (3:34.21). He earned a second-team nod for the 4x800-meter relay. Elder earned the 2022 Effingham Daily News Cross-Country Male Runner of the Year in the fall.
HURDLES: Logan Heil, Effingham
Heil finished his senior year with five wins in the 110-meter hurdles and eight top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at the Class 2A Mattoon Sectional (15.77 seconds).
HURDLES: Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony
Walsh finished his senior year with six wins in the 300-meter hurdles and 14 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at the Class 1A State Final Meet (42.26 seconds). Walsh also helped the St. Anthony 4x800-meter relay team win seven events and place 14th at the Class 1A State Final Meet (8:26.36) and the 4x400-meter relay team win eight events and place 22nd at the Class 1A State Final Meet (3:34.21). He earned a second-team nod for the 4x800-meter relay.
THROWS: Jacob Wickham, Newton
Wickham finished his senior year by winning two events in the shot put with 13 top-10 finishes and winning three events in the discus with 11 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record in the shot put at the Class 1A State Final Meet (52 feet 3.5 inches) and placed fifth and set a personal record in the discus at the Flora Invitational (167 feet 5 inches). Wickham is signed to Vincennes University for track and field. He earned the 2023 Effingham Daily News Boys Field Athlete of the Year following the season.
HIGH JUMP: Ben Roedl, Altamont
Roedl finished his sophomore year by winning seven events with 15 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at the Pirate Invitational (6 feet 6 inches). Roedl also won four events with 12 top-10 finishes in the triple jump. He earned a second-team nod for the triple jump.
POLE VAULT: Jacob Veteto, Altamont
Veteto finished his freshman year with six wins and 13 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (12 feet 7.5 inches) and placed seventh at the Class 1A State Final Meet (12 feet 5.5 inches).
HORIZONTAL JUMPS: Ethan Mette, Teutopolis
Mette finished his senior year with five wins in the long jump and 11 top-10 finishes and six wins in the triple jump and 12 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record in the long jump at the Shelbyville Open (20 feet 5.75 inches) and a personal record in the triple jump at the Class 1A State Final Meet (42 feet 2.25 inches). Mette placed eighth in the triple jump at the Class 1A State Final Meet.
RELAY: Weldon Dunston, Effingham
Dunston finished his sophomore year by helping the Effingham 4x100-meter relay team win two events and place 15th at the Class 2A State Final Meet (43.42 seconds). He also helped the 4x200-meter relay team win two events and place 16th at the Class 2A State Final Meet (1:30.96).
RELAY: Caden Walls, Effingham
Walls finished his senior year by helping the Effingham 4x100-meter relay team win two events and place 15th at the Class 2A State Final Meet (43.42 seconds). He also helped the 4x200-meter relay team win two events and place 16th at the Class 2A State Final Meet (1:30.96), won four events and placed in the top 10 nine times in the 100-meter dash and won one event and placed in the top 10 four times in the 200-meter dash. Walls earned a second-team nod for the 100- and 200-meter dash.
RELAY: Jacob Weaver, Effingham
Weaver finished his junior year by helping the Effingham 4x100-meter relay team win one event and place 15th at the Class 2A State Final Meet (43.42 seconds). He also helped the 4x200-meter relay team win one event and place 16th at the Class 2A State Final Meet (1:30.96)
RELAY: Muhammad Freeman, Effingham
Freeman finished his senior year by helping the Effingham 4x100-meter relay team win one event and place 15th at the Class 2A State Final Meet (43.42 seconds). He also helped the 4x200-meter relay team win one event and place 16th at the Class 2A State Final Meet (1:30.96). Freeman is signed to Illinois Wesleyan University for track and field.
RELAY: Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony
Bucio finished his senior year by helping the St. Anthony 4x800-meter relay team win seven events and place 14th at the Class 1A State Final Meet (8:26.36) and the 4x400-meter relay team win nine events and place 22nd at the Class 1A State Final Meet (3:34.21). He earned a second-team nod for the 4x800-meter relay.
RELAY: Max Sager, St. Anthony
Sager finished his senior year by helping the St. Anthony 4x400-meter relay team win seven events and place second at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (3:32.51). He also won six events in the 400-meter dash and placed fourth at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (52.85 seconds). Sager earned a second-team nod for the 400-meter dash.
RELAY: Hayden Borgic, Newton
Borgic finished his freshman year by helping the Newton 4x800-meter relay team win six events and place seventh at the Class 1A State Final Meet (8:14.29).
RELAY: Luis Zavala, Newton
Zavala finished his senior year by helping the Newton 4x800-meter relay team win four events and place seventh at the Class 1A State Final Meet (8:14.29). He also helped the 4x200-meter relay team win the Class 1A Newton Sectional (1:35.06) and the 4x400-meter relay team finish third at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (3:39.68). He earned a second-team nod for the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay. Zavala is signed to Greenville University for track and field.
RELAY: Owen Mahaffey, Newton
Mahaffey finished his senior season by helping the Newton 4x800-meter relay team win five events and place seventh at the Class 1A State Final Meet (8:14.29). He also helped the 4x400-meter relay team win one event and place third at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (3:39.68) and won two events in the 800-meter run. Mahaffey earned a second-team nod for the 4x400-meter relay and the 800.
SECOND TEAM
DISTANCE: Clay Bergbower, Newton
Bergbower finished his senior year with one win in the 1600-meter run and 11 top-10 finishes and three wins in the 3200-meter run and nine top-10 finishes. He set a personal record in the 1600 at the Charleston Big Trojan Invitational (4:37.67) and a personal record in the 3200 at the Shelbyville Open (10:14.09).
HURDLES: Owen Schackmann, Newton
Schackmann finished his freshman year with 10 top-10 finishes in the 110-meter hurdles. He set a personal record at the Shelbyville Open (17.04 seconds).
HURDLES: Logan Gerhardt, Cumberland
Gerhardt finished his freshman year with two wins and 12 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (43.12 seconds).
SHOT PUT: Kolton Tedrick, Teutopolis
Tedrick finished his senior year with three wins and 12 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (49 feet 8.75 inches) and placed 15th at the Class 1A State Final Meet (47 feet 0.5 inches).
DISCUS: Eric Kollmann, Altamont
Kollmann finished his senior year with six wins and 14 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (154 feet 0.75 inches).
HIGH JUMP: Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony
Sudkamp finished his sophomore season with six wins and 15 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at the National Trail Conference Meet (6 feet 2 inches).
POLE VAULT: Kingston Koester, Altamont
Koester finished his sophomore season with two wins and 14 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at the Effingham Senior Night Meet (12 feet).
LONG JUMP: Jack Lin, Teutopolis
Lin finished his junior year with 11 top-10 finishes. He set a personal record at the Shelbyville Open (18 feet 9.5 inches).
RELAY: Dalton Baltzell, Newton
Baltzell finished his senior year by helping the Newton 4x100-meter relay team win the event at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (44.26 seconds) and finish 25th at the Class 1A State Final Meet (44.68 seconds). He also helped the 4x200-meter relay team win the event at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (1:35.06).
RELAY: Evan Zumbahlen, Newton
Zumbahlen finished his sophomore season by helping the Newton 4x100-meter relay team win the event at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (44.26 seconds) and finish 25th at the Class 1A State Final Meet (44.68 seconds). He also helped the 4x200-meter relay team win the event at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (1:35.06) and finish 38th at the Class 1A State Final Meet (1:37.86).
RELAY: Isaac Flowers, Newton
Flowers finished his junior season by helping the Newton 4x100-meter relay team win the event at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (44.26 seconds) and finish 25th at the Class 1A State Final Meet (44.68 seconds). He also helped the 4x200-meter relay team win the event at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (1:35.06).
RELAY: Jackson Sornberger, Newton
Sornberger finished his sophomore year by helping the Newton 4x400-meter relay team win two events and place third at the Class 1A Newton Sectional (3:39.68).
RELAY: Aidan Braunecker, St. Anthony
Braunecker finished his junior season by helping the St. Anthony 4x800-meter relay team win eight events and place 14th at the Class 1A State Final Meet (8:26.36).
