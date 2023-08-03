Below is the 2023 Effingham Daily News Baseball First, Second and Third Teams and Honorable Mentions.
Each team has four pitchers; one catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman and shortstop; three outfielders; one designated hitter and three utility players.
FIRST TEAM
PITCHER: Josh McDevitt, Effingham
McDevitt finished his senior year with an area-best 80 1/3 innings pitched, seven earned runs allowed, 140 strikeouts, a 0.61 earned run average (ERA) and a 0.77 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP), making him a unanimous EDN All-Area First Team selection for the Flaming Hearts. He earned a spot on the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State First Team and the Apollo Conference All-Conference First Team. McDevitt earned the Effingham Daily News Player and Pitcher of the Year following the season. He is signed to the University of Missouri for baseball.
PITCHER: Aidan Dodson, South Central
Dodson finished his senior year with the second-most innings pitched (69), the second-most strikeouts (125) and the second-best WHIP (0.78). He also had a 1.62 ERA and allowed 26 earned runs. Dodson also hit .423 with a 5.12 on-base percentage (OBP), a .683 slugging percentage and a 1.195 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS) and had 30 RBI for the Cougars. He earned a spot on the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State First Team. Dodson is signed to Kaskaskia College for baseball.
RELIEF PITCHER: Anthony Buonaura, South Central
Buonaura finished his senior year with the second-best ERA (1.50), the third-most strikeouts (81), the fifth-best WHIP (0.99) and fifth-most innings pitched (51 1/3) and was tied for seventh in earned runs allowed (15). He also hit .420 with a .542 OBP, a .602 slugging percentage and a 1.144 OPS and had 34 RBI for the Cougars.
RELIEF PITCHER: Brandon Einhorn, Newton
Einhorn finished his senior year with the two-fewest amount of earned runs allowed (11), the third-best ERA (1.53), the fourth-best WHIP (0.94) and the sixth-most innings pitched (50 1/3). He also had 41 strikeouts for the Eagles. Einhorn earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
CATCHER: Connor Roepke, St. Anthony
Roepke finished his junior year with a .361 batting average, a .523 OBP, a .650 slugging percentage and a 1.174 OPS and had 30 RBI for the Bulldogs. He earned the Effingham Daily News Baseball Most Improved Player of the Year following the season.
FIRST BASE: Will Hoene, St. Anthony
Hoene finished his senior year with a .436 batting average, a .530 OBP, a .636 slugging percentage and a 1.166 OPS and had 14 RBI for the Bulldogs. He played a limited number of games for St. Anthony due to an injury.
SECOND BASE: Eli Levitt, St. Anthony
Levitt finished his senior year with a .466 batting average, a .496 OBP, a .805 slugging percentage and a 1.302 OPS and had 35 RBI for the Bulldogs. He earned a spot on the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State First Team.
THIRD BASE: Isaac Flowers, Newton
Flowers finished his junior year with a .419 batting average, a .534 OBP, a .610 slugging percentage and a 1.144 OPS and had 40 RBI for the Eagles. He earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
SHORTSTOP: Mason Robinson, Altamont
Robinson finished his senior year with a .505 batting average, a .559 OBP, a .810 slugging percentage and a 1.369 OPS and had 41 RBI for the Indians. He also threw 39 1/3 innings, allowed 15 earned runs, had 70 strikeouts, a 2.67 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. Robinson earned a spot on the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State First Team. He is signed to Kaskaskia College for baseball.
OUTFIELD: Aiden Lauritzen, St. Anthony
Lauritzen finished his freshman year with a .347 batting average, a .529 OBP, a .600 slugging percentage and a 1.129 OPS and had 26 RBI for the Bulldogs.
OUTFIELD: Kaidyn Miller, Altamont
Miller finished his junior year with a .427 batting average, a .462 OBP, a .610 slugging percentage and a 1.072 OPS and had 32 RBI for the Indians.
OUTFIELD: Beau Adams, St. Anthony
Adams finished his junior year with a .354 batting average, a .440 OBP, a .614 slugging percentage and a 1.055 OPS and had 18 RBI for the Bulldogs. He earned the Effingham Daily News Defensive Player of the Year following the season.
DESIGNATED HITTER: Brock Fearday, St. Anthony
Fearday finished his sophomore year batting .402 with a .514 OBP, a .670 slugging percentage and a 1.185 OPS and had 28 RBI for the Bulldogs. He also pitched 57 innings and allowed 17 earned runs, had 71 strikeouts, a 2.09 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.
UTILITY: Adam Atwood, Brownstown/St. Elmo
Atwood finished his season with a .446 batting average, a .540 OBP, a .651 slugging percentage and a 1.191 OPS and had 16 RBI for the Bombers. He also threw 41 1/3 innings and allowed 20 earned runs, had 58 strikeouts and had a 3.39 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP.
UTILITY: Carter Chaney, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor
Chaney finished his senior year batting .532 with a .617 OBP, a .722 slugging percentage and a 1.338 OPS and had 27 RBI for the Hatchets.
UTILITY: Logan Fleener, North Clay
Fleener finished his senior year with a .436 batting average, a .542 OBP, a .617 slugging percentage and a 1.159 OPS and had 23 RBI for the Cardinals. He is signed to Illinois College for basketball.
SECOND TEAM
PITCHER: Max Meinhart, Newton
Meinhart finished his junior year tied for third in earned runs allowed (13), fifth in ERA (1.94) and seventh in WHIP (1.15) and innings pitched (47). He also was tied for 17th in strikeouts (38) for the Eagles.
PITCHER: Garrett Gaddis, Teutopolis
Gaddis finished his junior year eighth in innings pitched (46 1/3), 10th in strikeouts (49) and WHIP (1.24) and 12th in ERA (2.72) and earned runs allowed (18) for the Wooden Shoes.
RELIEF PITCHER: Jack Compton, North Clay
Compton finished his season third in WHIP (0.92), 10th in earned runs allowed (16), 13th in ERA (2.73), tied for 13th in innings pitched (41) and 16th in strikeouts (40) for the Cardinals.
RELIEF PITCHER: Logan Lawson, Teutopolis
Lawson finished his junior year ninth in WHIP (1.20), tied for ninth in innings pitched (46), tied for 11th in strikeouts (44), tied for 14th in earned runs allowed (21) and 15th in ERA (3.20) for the Wooden Shoes.
CATCHER: Gavin Hendrix, Cumberland
Hendrix finished his senior year with a .411 batting average, a .486 OBP, a .611 slugging percentage and a 1.097 OPS and had 21 RBI for the Pirates. He is signed to Westminster College, in Fulton, Mo., for basketball.
FIRST BASE: Tyler Wetherell, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor
Wetherell finished his senior year with a .431 batting average, a .570 OBP, a .514 slugging percentage and a 1.084 OPS and had 31 RBI for the Hatchets.
SECOND BASE: Garrett Niebrugge, Dieterich
Niebrugge finished his senior year with a .391 batting average, a .534 OBP, a .609 slugging percentage and a 1.143 OPS and had 20 RBI for the Movin Maroons.
THIRD BASE: Jared Hammer, St. Anthony
Hammer finished his senior year with a .386 batting average, a .560 OBP, a .602 slugging percentage and a 1.163 OPS and had 25 RBI for the Indians. He also pitched 39 2/3 innings, allowed 13 earned runs, had 41 strikeouts and had a 2.29 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP.
SHORTSTOP: Carder Reich, Newton
Reich finished his senior year with a .400 batting average, a .523 OBP, a .523 slugging percentage and a 1.047 OPS and had 21 RBI for the Eagles. He earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team. Reich is signed to Olney Central College for baseball.
OUTFIELD: Jackson Gurgel, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor
Gurgel finished his sophomore year with a .405 batting average, a .500 OBP, a .527 slugging percentage and a 1.027 OPS and had 32 RBI for the Hatchets.
OUTFIELD: Quest Hull, Effingham
Hull finished his senior year with a .315 batting average, a .460 OBP, a .528 slugging percentage and a .988 OPS and had 27 RBI for the Flaming Hearts. He earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference First Team. Hull is signed to Jefferson College, in Hillsboro, Mo., for baseball.
OUTFIELD: Owen Mahaffey, Newton
Mahaffey finished his senior year with a .347 batting average, a .429 OBP, a .520 slugging percentage and a .949 OPS and had 23 RBI for the Eagles. He earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team and the Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Track and Field First Team.
DESIGNATED HITTER: Austin Wittenberg, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor
Wittenberg finished his senior year with a .391 batting average, a .522 OBP, a .563 slugging percentage and a 1.085 OPS and had 12 RBI for the Hatchets. He is signed to Benedictine University for basketball.
UTILITY: Pete Britton, Dieterich
Britton finished his senior year with a .353 batting average, a .511 OBP, a .676 slugging percentage and a 1.188 OPS and had 10 RBI for the Movin Maroons. He played a limited number of games for Dieterich due to an injury. Britton is signed to Oakland City University, in Evansville, Ind., for baseball.
UTILITY: John Harper, Effingham
Harper finished his senior year with a .391 batting average, a .467 OBP, a .513 slugging percentage and a .980 OPS and had 23 RBI for the Flaming Hearts. He earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference First Team. Harper is signed to Southwestern Illinois College for baseball.
UTILITY: Nathan Stuemke, Altamont
Stuemke finished his junior year with a .350 batting average, a .415 OBP, a .573 slugging percentage and a .988 OPS and had 29 RBI for the Indians. He is committed to Lake Land College for baseball.
THIRD TEAM
PITCHER: AJ Radloff, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick
Radloff finished his season tied for third in fewest earned runs allowed (13), seventh in ERA (2.22), 11th in WHIP (1.29), tied for 13th in innings pitched (41) and 19th in strikeouts (33) for the Bobcats.
PITCHER: Kaden Nichols, Effingham
Nichols finished his junior year third in innings pitched (61 2/3), sixth in strikeouts (69), 14th in ERA (3.18), 16th in WHIP (1.52) and 18th in fewest earned runs allowed (28) for the Flaming Hearts. He earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team.
RELIEF PITCHER: Lucas Westendorf, Dieterich
Westendorf finished his sophomore year sixth in fewest earned runs allowed (14), tied for seventh in strikeouts (58), ninth in ERA (2.43), 17th in innings pitched (40 1/3) and 19th in WHIP (1.71) for the Movin Maroons.
RELIEF PITCHER: Jarrett Pasley, Brownstown/St. Elmo
Pasley finished his senior year tied for 11th in innings pitched (41 1/3) and strikeouts (44), 16th in fewest earned runs allowed (23), 17th in WHIP (1.55) and 18th in ERA (3.90) for the Bombers.
CATCHER: Gage Reynolds, Newton
Reynolds finished his senior year with a .290 batting average, a .427 OBP, a .550 slugging percentage and a .977 OPS and 31 RBI for the Eagles. He earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team. Reynolds is signed to Olney Central College for baseball.
FIRST BASE: Keinon Eirhart, Altamont
Eirhart finished his senior year with a .326 batting average, a .404 OBP, a .489 slugging percentage and a .893 OPS and had 30 RBI for the Indians. He is signed to Greenville University for baseball.
SECOND BASE: Chase Thompson, South Central
Thompson finished his season with a .327 batting average, a .440 OBP, a .396 slugging percentage and a .836 OPS and had 20 RBI for the Cougars.
THIRD BASE: Noah Dill, Dieterich
Dill finished his senior year with a .368 batting average, a .448 OBP, a .526 slugging percentage and a .975 OPS and had 27 RBI for the Movin Maroons. He is signed to Lake Land College for baseball.
SHORTSTOP: Brady Reynolds, Neoga
Reynolds finished his senior year with a .379 batting average, a .500 OBP, a .402 slugging percentage and a .902 OPS and had 16 RBI for the Indians.
OUTFIELD: Alex Boose, North Clay
Boose finished his senior year with a .327 batting average, a .417 OBP, a .500 slugging percentage and a .917 OPS and had 26 RBI for the Cardinals. He is signed to Illinois College for basketball.
OUTFIELD: Dylan Ferguson, Newton
Ferguson finished his season with a .376 batting average, a .453 OBP, a .451 slugging percentage and a .905 OPS and had 12 RBI for the Eagles. He earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
OUTFIELD: Brock Jansen, St. Anthony
Jansen finished his senior year with a .311 batting average, a .447 OBP, a .432 slugging percentage and a .879 OPS and had 25 RBI for the Bulldogs.
DESIGNATED HITTER: Jordan Wittenberg, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor
Wittenberg finished his senior year with a .370 batting average, a .490 OBP, a .425 slugging percentage and a .915 OPS and had 31 RBI for the Hatchets. He also threw 40 2/3 innings and allowed 21 earned runs, had 38 strikeouts, a 3.62 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP.
UTILITY: Max Koenig, St. Anthony
Koenig finished his junior year with a .382 batting average, a .451 OBP, a .449 slugging percentage and a .900 OPS and had 29 RBI for the Bulldogs.
UTILITY: Maddox McElravy, Cumberland
McElravy finished his senior year with a .367 batting average, a .459 OBP, a .433 slugging percentage and a .892 OPS and had 15 RBI for the Pirates. He also pitched 41 innings and allowed 15 earned runs, had 58 strikeouts, had a 2.56 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.
UTILITY: Evan Waldhoff, Teutopolis
Waldhoff finished his season with a .363 batting average, a .472 OBP, a .490 slugging percentage and a .962 OPS and had 20 RBI for the Wooden Shoes.
HONORABLE MENTION
Logan Cornett, Altamont
Cornett batted .356 with a .452 OBP, a .425 slugging percentage and a .877 OPS and had 16 RBI for the Indians.
Andrew Hall, Dieterich
Hall batted .316 with a .469 OBP, a .382 slugging percentage and a .851 OPS and seven RBI for the Movin Maroons.
Kendall Morris, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor
Morris batted .306 with a .415 OBP, a .431 slugging percentage and a .845 OPS and 25 RBI for the Hatchets.
Payton Harris, Newton
Harris batted .345 with a .421 OBP, a .416 slugging percentage and a .838 OPS and had 12 RBI for the Eagles.
Carder Walden, North Clay
Walden batted .308 with a .425 OBP, a .407 slugging percentage and a .831 OPS and had 21 RBI for the Cardinals.
Nathan Shepard, Altamont
Shepard batted .330 with a .409 OBP, a .390 slugging percentage and a .799 OPS and had 20 RBI for the Indians.
Daniel Warren, North Clay
Warren batted .291 with a .394 OBP, a .443 slugging percentage and a .837 OPS and had 14 RBI for the Cardinals.
Trevin Magee, Cumberland
Magee batted .286 with a .374 OBP, a .440 slugging percentage and a .814 OPS and had 14 RBI for the Pirates.
Logan Roepke, Teutopolis
Roepke batted .261 with a .463 OBP, a .386 slugging percentage and a .849 OPS and had 10 RBI for the Wooden Shoes. He is signed to Rend Lake College for baseball.
Bennet Thompson, Teutopolis
Thompson batted .294 with a .405 OBP, a .382 slugging percentage and a .787 OPS and 17 RBI for the Wooden Shoes.
Ty Bradley, Cumberland
Bradley had a .343 OBP, a .434 slugging percentage and a .777 OPS and had 24 RBI for the Pirates.
Camden Raddatz, Effingham
Raddatz batted .277 with a .355 OBP, a .412 slugging percentage and a .767 OPS and had 22 RBI for the Flaming Hearts.
Brett Kreke, Teutopolis
Kreke batted .282 with a .379 OBP, a .384 slugging percentage and a .764 OPS and had 15 RBI for the Wooden Shoes.
Dalton Baltzell, Newton
Baltzell batted .293 with a .383 OBP, a .365 slugging percentage and a .749 OPS and had eight RBI for the Eagles.
