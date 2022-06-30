Below is the third installment of the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Girls Track and Field Team.
These athletes join Altamont's Grace Nelson and Teutopolis' Isabelle Hemmen — who you can read about in Saturday's edition of the Effingham Daily News — on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
ADA ROZENE (St. Anthony)
Rozene competed in the 400-meter run and 800-meter run and ran a leg in the 4x400-meter- and 4x800-meter relay. She had 11 wins and 27 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Getting my 800 PR down to a 2:40."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Sam [Deters] ran in Converse's for the first time in the 200; that was funny."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Anna Kabbes."
4) What does Coach Blake mean to you? "He means a lot. He's been able to push me, and he comes up with the best workouts for us to do at practice. He competes it interesting, too; you don't have to do the same thing every day."
EVIE STRULLMYER (St. Anthony)
Strullmyer competed in the 200-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, and the high jump and ran a leg in the 4x200-meter relay. She had nine wins and had 37 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Sticking with it all seven years and continuing to do hurdles even after I've fallen a million times."
2) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Erin Stewart."
3) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Taylor Swift. Princess Diana. Olivia Rodrigo."
4) What does Coach Blake mean to you? "He's stuck with me for four years, and even in the hard times, he was always there for us."
MAGGIE MOELLER (St. Anthony)
Moeller competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and the triple jump and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter- and 4x200-meter relays. She had nine wins and 33 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "This year at sectionals, I PR'd in the triple jump by three feet."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Improving on my technique with Grace Niebrugge; it was an adventure."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Jimena Lopez de la osa."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Princess Diana. Adam Sandler."
ALLISON GEEN (St. Anthony)
Geen competed in the pole vault and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter- and 4x200-meter relays. She had five wins and 14 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Making it to state freshman and sophomore year."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Hearing stories from Isabelle [Hemmen] about she broke her pole."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Anna Kabbes."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Mondo Duplantis. Ryan Reynolds. Miles Teller."
ANNA GREENE (St. Anthony)
Greene competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and the pole vault and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter- and 4x200-meter relays. She had four wins and 41 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Making it to state in pole vault."
2) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Grace Niebrugge."
3) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Carrie Underwood. Zac Efron. Ryan Gosling."
4) What does Coach Blake mean to you? "He's a good coach."
