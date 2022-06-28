Below is the first installment of the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Girls Track and Field Team.
These athletes join Altamont's Grace Nelson on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
LANEY HEMRICH (Newton)
Hemrich competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 400-meter dash and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay. She finished with 22 wins and 39 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "This year, going to state with all of our 13 teammates."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When I fell four feet from the finish line."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Rylea [Borgic] or Gracie [Smithenry]."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Channing Tatum. Jackie Schackmann. Rylea Borgic."
RYLEA BORGIC (Newton)
Borgic competed in the 800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 100-meter hurdles, and 300-meter hurdles and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay, and 4x800-meter relay. She had 31 wins and 48 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Breaking the 4x4 record at conference."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When we discovered our sweeps agility like the 'We Will Rock You' song, we all started singing it while sweeping."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Laney [Hemrich]."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Ross Lynch. Beyonce. Michael Jordan."
ALEXIS HETZER (Newton)
Hetzer competed in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, long jump, and triple jump. She had 11 wins and 46 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Placing at state because I didn't think I would be able to jump far enough to do it, but when I did, it was a great feeling."
2) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Gracie [Smithenry]."
3) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Allyson Felix. Sydney McLaughlin. Rylea Borgic."
4) What does Coach Schackmann mean to you? "Before, track was just another sport that I did, but Jackiereally changed it into being more to me. It's my favorite sport now because of Jackie's coaching."
GRACIE SMITHENRY (Newton)
Smithenry competed in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and the high jump. She had five wins and 15 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Going to state."
2) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Myself or Elley [Bennett]."
3) What does Coach Schackmann mean to you? "She's a pretty good coach. I like it when she yells at people and stuff, and she really pushes people, but sometimes people take it wrong, but not me."
CAMRYN MARTIN (Newton)
Martin competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and the pole vault and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay, and 4x400-meter relay. She had one win and 11 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Getting a school record my freshman year."
2) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Sydney [Kinder]."
3) What does Coach Schackmann mean to you? "She's great; she's always there for us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.