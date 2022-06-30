Below is the first installment of the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Girls Track and Field Team.
These athletes join Altamont's Grace Nelson and Teutopolis' Isabelle Hemmen — who you can read about in Saturday's edition of the Effingham Daily News — on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
ABIGAIL ADAMS (Effingham)
Adams competed in the shot put and the discus. She finished with five wins and 13 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Improving in both of my events throughout the season."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "We went to a meet in Danville, and we couldn't find the track, so the bus driver asked one of the kids, 'Where's the track?' and the kid was like, 'Track? For what?'"
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Maddie Pierce or Kendyll Schoonover."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Theo James. Ariana Grande. Luke Combs."
MADISON PIERCE (Effingham)
Pierce — a Greenville University signee — competed in the 100-meter- and 200-meter dash and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter, 4x200-meter- and 4x400-meter relays. She finished with seven wins and 28 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "At sectionals, I got two PRs in my events — in the 200 and the 100 — and I think that's a good way to end the season and my high school career."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "We were on our way to the school; we got there and had no idea how to drive the bus down to the track. We got pointed in a direction, started going down the hill, and then once we started going down, it was steep, and we almost tipped. So, we
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Taylor Greene."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Dylan O'Brien. Adam Sandler. Tyler Childers."
5) What does running track at Greenville University mean to you? "I'm excited to get faster because they pay more attention to 1-on-1 athletes, so you will have more time to get faster, meet new people, and have new experiences because high school and college track are different."
MAGGIE CLARK (Neoga)
Clark competed in the 800-meter run and ran a leg in the 4x400-meter- and 4x800-meter relays. She had three wins and 25 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "To PR every meet."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Trying to set up our tent because it's very old, and we would have to use rocks and sticks and tape to keep it from falling over."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Piper Gentry."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Taylor Swift. Dylan O'Brien. Ochai Agbaji."
GRACIE GRESENS (Neoga)
Gresens competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and the high jump and ran a leg in the 4x200-meter relay. She had four wins and 21 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Getting first-place at some of our bigger meets in the high jump."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When it was down-pour raining at the Cumberland Meet, and Mr. Faulkner was the only coach out there that didn't have an umbrella or poncho."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Piper Gentry."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Allyson Felix. Kerri Walsh Jennings. Simone Biles."
KAITLYN VAHLING (Teutopolis)
Vahling competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 400-meter dash and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter- and 4x200-meter relays. She finished with 20 wins and 39 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Medaling in three events at state."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "My dad being the coach for the first time and not knowing what he is doing."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Leah Stone."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Morgan Wallen. Anthony Leal. Trayce Jackson-Davis."
ADDIE McWHORTER (Brownstown/St. Elmo)
McWhorter competed in the high jump and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter- and 4x200-meter relays. She finished with seven wins and 16 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Making it up to state and medaling up there and winning sectionals also."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When we were all on the bus, and Colton [Ward] would start talking a whole bunch, and we'd all yell at him to shut up because he talks too much."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Colton [Ward] or Trey [Gannon]."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Elvis Presley. That's it."
