Below is the fourth and final installment of the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Girls Track and Field Team.
These athletes join Altamont's Grace Nelson and Teutopolis' Isabelle Hemmen on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
PEYTON OSTEEN (Altamont)
Osteen competed in the discus, where she had two wins and seven top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Throwing in my softball uniform after running over from playing a softball game and then coming back and running in my softball uniform."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Being in the thrower's 4x1, running in my softball uniform."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Eric Kollmann."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Morgan Wallen. Carrie Underwood. Will Ferrell."
BROOKE COWGER (Patoka/South Central/Odin/Sandoval)
Cowger competed in the shot put and the discus, where she had 10 wins and 17 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Going to state."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Telling London [Hails] that we don't raise losers."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "The coaches."
4) What does Coach Baldridge mean to you? "She means a lot to me; she pushes me hard."
LANEY BALDRIGE (Brownstown/St. Elmo)
Baldrige competed in the 100-meter- and 200-meter dashes and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter- and 4x200-meter relays, where she had seven wins and 22 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Three school records in one season."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Whenever our coach tried to race me, and I beat him."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Julia Perri."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Michael Jordan. Kerri Walsh Jennings. Usain Bolt."
EMMA GARRETT (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Garrett competed in the 400-meter- and 800-meter runs, the high jump, the long jump, and the triple jump, where she had two wins and 10 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Getting conference champion for the long jump as a freshman; I have worked hard to get that title and am very proud of myself."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "The bus ride home from every track meet or pushing a button in the van, and we didn't know what it did, but when I pushed the button, it started to move and fold our coach."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Aubree Brown or Peyton Dandurand."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? LaMelo Ball. Adam Sandler. Mark Wahlberg.
Lastly, rounding out the EDN Girls Track and Field All-Area Team are North Clay's Lawnee Erwin and Lucy Clark and Cumberland's Ani Edwards. Erwin competed in the 100-meter dash, the long jump and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay, where she had two top-six finishes. Clark competed in the shot put and the discus, where she had four top-six finishes. Edwards competed in the 1600-meter- and 3200-meter runs and the discus, where she had two wins and 16 top-six finishes.
