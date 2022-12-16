Below are the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Girls Tennis Teams.
The EDN All-Area Girls Tennis Teams consist of three singles players and three teams, broken up into two different teams.
All teams consist of athletes from the Effingham Daily News-area schools.
FIRST TEAM SINGLES
Emily Kowalke (St. Anthony, junior)
Kowalke finished the season with a 31-7 record in singles matches. She won the Class 1A St. Anthony Sectionals and finished 2-2 at the Class 1A State Final, and also went 16-3 in her doubles matches.
Liv Hoene (St. Anthony, freshman)
Hoene finished the year with a 17-11 record in singles matches. She also finished 10-1 in doubles matches.
Julian Hemmen (Teutopolis, junior)
Hemmen finished the year 15-10 between the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spot.
FIRST TEAM DOUBLES
Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst (Teutopolis junior and freshman)
Hemmen and Probst finished 21-6 as the No. 1 doubles team. Hemmen also finished 9-5 in her singles matches, while Probst finished 10-4 in her singles matches. They won the Class 1A St. Anthony Sectionals.
Izzy Volpi and Aila Woomer (Effingham junior and senior)
Volpi and Woomer finished 14-11 as the No. 1 doubles team. Volpi also finished 14-5 in her singles matches, while Woomer finished 9-6 in her singles matches. Volpi and Woomer were Class 1A State Final qualifiers after finishing fourth at the Class 1A St. Anthony Sectionals.
Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link (St. Anthony freshman and freshman)
Kinkelaar and Link finished 21-11 as the No. 1 doubles team. Kinkelaar was also 14-3 in her singles matches, while Link was 18-10 in her singles matches. Both were Class 1A State Final qualifiers after finishing second at the Class 1A St. Anthony Sectionals.
SECOND TEAM SINGLES
Jean Lin (Newton, senior)
Lin finished 13-12 in her singles matches, and 7-9 in her doubles matches.
Jada Buehnerkemper (Teutopolis, junior)
Buehnerkemper finished 15-5 in her singles matches.
Kaitlyn Parker (Effingham, senior)
Parker finished 16-7 in her singles matches, and 13-9 in her doubles matches.
SECOND TEAM DOUBLES
Madison Mapes and Gracie Kroenlein (Effingham senior and senior)
Mapes and Kroenlein finished as the No. 2 doubles team and finished the year 13-6. Mapes also finished the year 8-13 in her singles matches, while Kroenlein finished the year 9-10 in her singles matches.
Laura Schmidt and Madelyn Brown (St. Anthony senior and senior)
Schmidt split time with Brown and Emily Kowalke and finished the year 20-6 in doubles matches, while Brown also split time and finished the year 23-10 in doubles matches. Schmidt also finished 19-4 in her singles matches, while Brown was 11-4 in her singles matches.
Lauren Heuerman and Josie Drees (Teutopolis senior and senior)
Heuerman and Drees finished the year 14-11 as the No. 2 doubles team. Drees also finished the year 10-4 in her singles matches.
