Below are the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Girls Cross Country Teams.
The EDN All-Area Cross Country Teams consist of seven runners broken up into two different teams.
All teams consist of players from the Effingham Daily News-area schools.
FIRST TEAM
Jessica Larsen (Effingham, sophomore)
Larsen ran in 11 three-mile events this season, with her best showings coming in the Centralia Invitational when she ran the course in 19:02.7 and the Class 2A Olney Richland County Regionals when she ran the course in 19:17.6 — both second-place finishes. Larsen also set a personal best at the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectionals after running the course in 18:31.7 to finish 15th. Overall, she placed in the top 10 in 10 events and top 15 in 11 events this season.
Audrey Wagoner (Effingham, junior)
Wagoner ran in eight three-mile events this season, with her best showing coming in the Doc Acklin Invitational when she ran the course in 20:49.7 to finish sixth. She set a personal record at the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectionals when she ran the course in 19:20.9 to finish 36th. Wagoner placed in the top 15 in five events.
Haddie Hill (Effingham, sophomore)
Hill ran in 10 three-mile events this season, with her best showings coming in the Centralia Invitational when she ran the course in 20:32.5 and the Class 2A Olney Richland County Regionals when she ran the course in 20:24.2 — both sixth-place finishes. She set a personal record at the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectionals when she ran the course in 19:38.9 to finish 45th.
Layna Marshall (Newton, freshman)
Marshall ran in eight three-mile events this season, with her best showing coming at the Class 1A Newton Regionals when she ran the course in 19:59.8 to win. Marshall also set a personal record at the Class 1A State Final Meet after running the course in 19:09.5 to finish 46th. She finished in the top 10 in seven events this season.
Natalie Kistner (Newton, sophomore)
Kistner ran in seven three-mile events this season, with her best showing coming in the Class 1A Newton Regionals when she ran the course in 22:25.2 to finish 13th. Kistner also set a season record at the Patriot Invitational when she ran the course in 21:19.5 to finish 83rd.
Alexis Hetzer (Newton, senior)
Hetzer ran in seven three-mile events this season, with her best showing coming in the Class 1A Newton Regionals when she ran the course in 22:05.9 to finish 10th. Hetzer set a season record at the Patriot Invitational when she ran the course in 20:45.5 to finish 63rd.
Emma Helmink (St. Anthony, junior)
Helmink ran in eight three-mile events this season, with her best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when she ran the course in 21:06 to win. She set a season record at the Bulldog Classic Cross Country Invitational when she ran the course in 20:47.7 to finish 19th.
SECOND TEAM
Baylee Summers (Effingham, freshman)
Summers ran in 10 three-mile events this season, with her best showing coming in the Olney Invitational when she ran the course in 20:46.4 to finish sixth. She set a personal record at the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectionals when she ran the course in 19:52.7 to finish 55th.
Stacie Vonderheide (St. Anthony, junior)
Vonderheide ran in seven three-mile events, with her best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when she ran the course in 21:31 to finish second. She set a personal record at the Bulldog Classic Cross Country Invitational when she ran the course in 20:19.3 to finish 12th.
Ava Faber (St. Anthony, sophomore)
Faber ran in eight three-mile events, with her best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when she ran the course in 22:39 to finish sixth. She set a season record in the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic when she ran the course in 22:37.1 to finish 75th.
Abigail Weishaar (Altamont, sophomore)
Weishaar ran in six three-mile events, with her best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when she ran the course in 22:35 to finish fifth. She set a personal record at the Bulldog Classic Cross Country Invitational when she ran the course in 21:48.5 to finish 38th.
Ella Kreke (Dieterich, sophomore)
Kreke ran in three three-mile events this season, with her best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when she ran the course in 23:38 to finish eighth. She set a season record at the Toledo Cumberland Invitational when she ran the course in 23:30 to finish 19th.
Brooke Koelm (North Clay, sophomore)
Koelm ran in five three-mile events this season, with her best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when she ran the course in 22:16 to finish third. She set a personal record at the Bulldog Classic Cross Country Invitational when she ran the course in 21:40.8 to finish 35th.
Lexie Fletcher (Cumberland County, junior)
Fletcher ran in nine three-mile events this season, with her best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when she ran the course in 22:58 to finish seventh. She set a personal record in the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic when she ran the course in 23:30.5 to finish 73rd.
