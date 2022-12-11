Below are the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Cross Country Teams.
The EDN All-Area Cross Country Teams consist of seven runners broken up into two different teams.
All teams consist of players from the Effingham Daily News-area schools.
FIRST TEAM
Andrew Donaldson (Effingham, senior)
Donaldson ran in 10 three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the Doc Acklin Invitational when he ran the course in 16:58.23 to finish fifth. Donaldson set a personal record at the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectionals when he ran the course in 16:41.8 to finish 67th. Donaldson also placed eighth at the Bulldog Classic Cross Country Invitational after running the course in 17:23.4.
Garrett Wagoner (Effingham, senior)
Wagoner ran in 10 three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the Doc Acklin Invitational when he ran the course in 17:11.5 to win the event. Wagoner set a personal record at the Mattoon Cross Country Invitational after running the course in 16:01.8 to finish fifth. Overall, Wagoner had seven top-10 showings. Signed to Illinois-Springfield for cross country and track and field.
Griffen Elder (St. Anthony, senior)
Elder ran in eight three-miles events and one 3.1-mile event this season. He finished with three wins in those nine meets. Elder won the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet in 16:26, the Bulldog Classic Cross Country Invitational in 16:06.9, and the 2022 Shelbyville High School Trail Cross Country Invitational in 16:31. He set a personal record at the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic after running the course in 15:14.4 to finish fourth. Elder finished in the top 10 in 11 events this year.
Clay Bergbower (Newton, senior)
Bergbower ran in eight three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the Class 1A Newton Regionals when he ran the court in 16:42.5 to win the event. He also set a personal record at the Patriot Invitational after finishing the course in 16:12.7 to finish 12th. Bergbower finished in the top 10 in five of the eight three-mile events.
Nick Shamhart (Newton, senior)
Shamhart ran in eight three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the Doc Acklin Invitational when he ran the course in 17:55.2 to finish fourth. He also set a personal record at the Patriot Invitational when he ran the course in 16:18.9 to finish 17th. Shamhart finished in the top 10 in four of the eight three-mile events.
Luke Weber (Newton, junior)
Weber ran in five three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the Patriot Invitational when he ran the course in 17:06.9 to finish fifth. Weber also set a season record at the Patriot Invitational when he ran the course in 16:32.4 to finish 30th. Weber finished in the top 15 in four events this season.
Owen Ayers (North Clay, senior)
Ayers ran in seven three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when he ran the course in 17:50 to finish fourth. He set a personal record at the Mattoon Cross Country Invitational when he ran the course in 16:59.4 to finished 12th. Ayers finished in the top 15 in seven events this season.
SECOND TEAM
Alex Gordon (Effingham, freshman)
Gordon ran in 10 three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the Doc Acklin Invitational when he ran the course in 17:58.2 to finish fifth. He set a personal record at the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectionals when he ran the course in 16:41.8 to finish 67th. Gordon finished in the top 15 in five events this season.
Julius Ramos (St. Anthony, freshman)
Ramos ran in eight three-mile events and one 3.1-mile event this season, with his best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when he ran the course in 17:21 to finish second. He set a personal record at the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic when he ran the course in 16:41.2 to finish 29th. Ramos finished in the top 15 in eight events this season.
Brock Probst (Newton, junior)
Probst ran in eight three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the Class 1A Newton Regionals when he ran the course in 17:49.8 to finish eighth. Probst set a personal record at the Patriot Invitational when he ran the course in 17:07.8 to finish 63rd. He finished in the top 15 in four events this season.
Conlan Walsh (St. Anthony, senior)
Walsh ran in nine three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when he ran the course in 18:05 to finish sixth. He set a personal record at the Nike Cross Country Twilight, Presented by the Garrett Companies when he ran the course in 18:47.7 to finish 310th. He also set a season record at the Toledo Cumberland Invitational when he ran the course in 17:27.2 to finish 12th. Walsh finished in the top 15 in six events this season.
Hayden Summers (Altamont, sophomore)
Summers ran in three three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the Class 1A Newton Regionals when he ran the course in 18:17.5 to finish 15th. He set a personal record at the Dave Holden Open when he ran the course in 19:458 to finish seventh and a season record at the aforementioned Class 1A Newton Regionals. Summers finished in the top 15 in three events this season.
Jack Bloemer (Dieterich, senior)
Bloemer ran in four three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the National Trail Conference Cross Country Meet when he ran the course in 19:03 to finish ninth. Bloemer set personal records at the 2022 Shelbyville High School Trail Cross Country Invitational when he ran the course in 19:04.5 to finish 17th (3.1 miles), the Robinson Invitational when he ran the course in 18:46.5 to finish 53rd (2.96 miles), and the Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectionals when he ran the course in 18:12.7 to finish 100th (2.95 miles). He also set season records at the Toledo Cumberland Invitational when he ran the course in 18:59.7 to finish 27th (3 miles) and the Altamont Meet when he ran the course in 18:29 to finish third (2.8 miles).
Riley Morgan (Cumberland County, sophomore)
Morgan ran in eight three-mile events this season, with his best showing coming in the Bulldog Classic Cross Country Invitational when he ran the course in 17:42.9 to finish 14th. He also set personal records at the aforementioned Bulldog Classic Cross Country Invitational (3 miles), the Robinson Invitational when he ran the course in 18:10.8 to finish 38th (2.96 miles), and the Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectionals when he ran the course in 17:22.2 to finish 72nd (2.95 miles).
