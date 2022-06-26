Below is the fourth installment of the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Track and Field Team.
These athletes join Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Jadon Robertson and Daniel Lucas on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
MAX SAGER (St. Anthony)
Sager competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and the pole vault and ran a leg on the 4x400-meter relay team and the 4x800-meter relay team. He had 11 wins and 27 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Making it to state two years in a row."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Anything Nick Wiedman does."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Nick Wiedman."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Burt Reynolds. That's all I want."
ELLIOTT FRISBIE (St. Anthony)
Frisbie competed in the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, and shot put, and ran a leg in the 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay. He had four wins and 14 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Making it to state in two events."
2) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Aidan Braunecker."
3) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Kevin Hart. The Rock. Will Smith."
4) What does Coach Geen mean to you? "He's a great coach and does anything he can for us."
GRIFFEN ELDER (St. Anthony)
Elder competed in the 800-meter run, 1600-meter run, and 3200-meter run and ran a leg in the 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Qualifying for three events this year and two last year."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Calling Nick's dad to see if he waxes his head."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Nick and Jacob."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Ryan Reynolds. Chris Pratt. Chris Hemsworth."
CONLAN WALSH (St. Anthony)
Walsh competed in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles and ran a leg on the 4x400-meter relay team and 4x800-meter relay team. He finished with 17 wins and 37 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Qualifying for state two years in a row."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Anytime Nick talked."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Nick."
4) If you were to take up to three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Will Ferrell. Ryan Reynolds."
DONTYE PERRY (Neoga)
Perry competed in the 100-meter dash, the high jump, and the long jump and ran a leg on the 4x100-meter relay team. He finished with seven wins and 22 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Getting fourth-place in state."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Cam Hill got yelled at by the Newton coach for cussing."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Paci McClure."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Damian Lillard. James Charles. JoJo Siwa."
PACI McCLURE (Neoga)
McClure competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and the long jump and ran a leg on the 4x100-meter relay team and 4x200-meter relay team. He finished with three wins and 17 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Being competitive at every track meet."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Dontye was running the 100 and a kid false-started, and he didn't hear the gun, so he kept running down the track while everybody else waited."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Dontye."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Madelyn Cline. Morgan Freeman. Derrick Rose."
