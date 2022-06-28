Below is the final installment of the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Track and Field Team.
These athletes join Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Jadon Robertson and Daniel Lucas on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
EVAN PETZING (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Petzing competed in the 400-meter dash and ran a leg on the 4x800-meter relay team. He had 10 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Ribboning as an underclassman."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Coach bringing her puppy to practice."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Henry Vonderheide."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Jim Carrey. Tom Hanks. Chris Pratt."
PEYTON DANDURAND (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Dandurand competed in the shot put, the discus, the long jump, and the triple jump. He had 10 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "My biggest accomplishment as a track and field athlete is getting first as a freshman at conference."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "The funniest moment from the season is when Emma hit a button in the van, and it started to fold the coach up in the driver seat."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Kendall Sparr."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Chris Motionless. Ryan Reynolds. Gaege Gibson."
Lastly, rounding out the EDN Boys Track and Field All-Area Team are North Clay's Kanan Swope and Levi Smith. Swope competed in the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run; he had three top-six finishes. Smith competed in the high jump and the long jump; he had one win and nine top-six finishes.
