Below is the second installment of the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Track and Field Team.
These athletes join Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Jadon Robertson and Daniel Lucas on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
EVAN SCHAFER (Newton)
Schafer competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and 800-meter run and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay and the state championship-winning 4x400-meter relay team. He finished with 23 wins and 42 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "My progression from Year 1 to my senior year, but as a team, we lost very few meets this year, and winning the 4x4 at the state meet put the icing on the cake."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Making fun of Jacob Wickham. We all like to do that."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Evan Baltzell."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "LeBron James. Elon Musk. Leonardo DiCaprio."
NICK ZWILLING (Newton)
Zwilling competed in the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 1600-meter run, and 3200-meter run and ran a leg in the 4x800-meter relay. He finished with eight wins and 22 top-six finishes. Signed to Kaskaskia.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "My biggest accomplishment is having a good relationship with the team, going into sectionals, and winning it. I think, as a team, us going out there and doing that was a big accomplishment for me."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "At one of our meets, the 4x4 just finished, and they were cooling down. We went to leave and about left them; they had to chase us down."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Owen Mahaffey."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Usain Bolt. LeBron James. Michael Jackson."
JACOB WICKHAM (Newton)
Wickham competed in the shot put and the discus. He finished with 11 wins and 24 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Trying to get the most distance out of my throws and hitting certain distances.
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Having to deal with Evan [Schafer] and Parker [Wolf] all track season."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Evan Schafer."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Ryan Crouser. Michael Jordan. Shaquille O'Neal."
PARKER WOLF (Newton)
Wolf competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and high jump and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay and the state championship-winning 4x400-meter relay team. He finished with 13 wins and 29 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Winning state in the 4x4 this year."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Watching Drew Earnest run the 400 at a meet."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Drew Earnest."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "The Rock. Kevin Hart. Will Ferrell."
OWEN MAHAFFEY (Newton)
Mahaffey competed in the 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, and 1600-meter run and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay, the state championship-winning 4x400-meter relay team, and the 4x800-meter relay team.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "One of my biggest accomplishments would be going sub-two in the 800 in our 4x8."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Anything with Jacob Wickham, honestly. We usually give him a hard time, and he knows how to take it. He and Drew Earnest make the team funny."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Luke Weber."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Ryan Reynolds. Livvy Dunne. Katie Sigmond."
BEN MEINHART (Newton)
Meinhart competed in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay, the state championship-winning 4x400-meter relay team, and the 4x400-meter relay team.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Winning state in the 4x4."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Messing around with Jacob Wickham."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Jacob Wickham."
4) If you were to take up to three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Kevin James. Mike Trout."
