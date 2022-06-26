Below is the third installment of the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Track and Field Team.
These athletes join Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Jadon Robertson and Daniel Lucas on the team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each athlete a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
NOAH KLIMPEL (Altamont)
Klimpel competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 400-meter dash and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay, and 4x400-meter relay. He had seven wins and 20 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Going to state this year."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Every day with Zach Shafer."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Zach Shafer."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Rihanna. Drake. Lionel Messi."
BEN ROEDL (Altamont)
Roedl competed in the high jump, the long jump, and the triple jump and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay. He had two wins and 21 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Going to state as a freshman."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Wyatt Cripe almost throwing up after he ran the 100-meter."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Zach Shafer."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Livvy Dunne. Kanye West. Stephen Curry."
ERIC KOLLMANN (Altamont)
Kollmann competed in the shot put and the discus. He had seven wins and 22 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Throwing 150 in the discus and hitting 45 in the shot put."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Hearing Zach Shafer on the bus every day."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Zach Shafer."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Rihanna. Luke Bryan. Earl James."
XANDER MOSCHENROSE (Altamont)
Moschenrose competed in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay and 4x200-meter relay. He had 15 wins and 24 top-six finishes. Signed to Judson.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Running a 22 in the 200 this year or breaking the record in the 4x1."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Eric [Kollmann] went through the door."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Alex [Walker]."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Adam Sandler. LeBron James. Wild Bill."
LONDON HAILS (Patoka/South Central/Odin/Sandoval)
Hails competed in the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and the long jump and ran a leg in the 4x100-meter relay team. He had four wins and 12 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "Going to state and being able to do something I've wanted to do for the past four years."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When everyone made fun of me for cutting my leg last year."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Lucas Germain."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Kevin Hart. Will Ferrell. Adam Sandler."
LOWELL WILHOUR (Brownstown/St. Elmo)
Wilhour competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, and 300-meter hurdles. He had two wins and 19 top-six finishes.
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a track/field athlete? "When I went to state last year and placed."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When we lost my teammate in Dairy Queen."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Trey Gannon."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Madelyn Cline. Stephen Curry. LeBron James."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.