Below is the 2022 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Tennis Team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked each player a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
THAD DILLOW (Effingham)
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a tennis player? "Winning singles at conference and sectionals in the same season."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "During practice, we had a challenge: whoever yelled the loudest during our drill got out of running. So, you best believe it got pretty loud."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Tyler Nohren."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Alexander Zverev. Tom Brady. Daniel Craig."
AIDAN TEGELER (St. Anthony)
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a tennis player? "Making it to state both years so far."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Mrs. Esker calling us 'girls' at sectionals."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Manaye Mossman."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Post Malone. Snoop Dogg. Ryan Reynolds."
HENRY KEMME (St. Anthony)
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a tennis player? "I started playing my freshman year. So, picking up a racket for the first time and making it to state twice."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When they got the scoring wrong at sectionals. I had to make sure they got it right because we won, but they said another team did."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Evan Mossman."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Alex Wallner. Tyler Repking. Darlene Esker."
MANAYE MOSSMAN (St. Anthony)
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a tennis player? "Making it to state as a freshman. I'm pretty proud of that because I know of some good players that don't always get to accomplish that."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "When I was at sectionals playing in my match, and Mrs. Esker called our doubles team 'girls.'"
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Evan Mossman."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Michael Jordan. Roger Federer. Kobe Bryant."
KOLTEN TABBERT (Teutopolis)
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a tennis player? "Going to state."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Our first doubles match at state."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Ethan Thoele."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Adam Sandler. Justin Fields. Rafael Nadal."
ETHAN THOELE (Teutopolis)
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a tennis player? "Going to state."
2) What was the funniest moment of the season? "Colin Habing saying 'no' to going to Taco Bell."
3) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Myself."
4) If you were to take three celebrities to dinner, who would they be? "Ayo Dosunmu. Cristiano Ronaldo. Aaron Rodgers."
BEN STREET (Newton)
1) What is your biggest accomplishment as a tennis player? "My work ethic. I work a lot in the offseason, and I enjoy it."
2) The teammate that is most likely to make you laugh is? "Eric Schmidt."
3) What does Coach Davidson mean to you? "He always encourages us to do our best. That does mean a lot to know that you have a coach behind you. It helps me get through times where I'm down on myself because he's always there to pick me up aside from the physical part of tennis; he's there with the mental."
