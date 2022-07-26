Below are the honorable mentions for the Effingham Daily News All-Area Baseball Team.
MITCH ALTHOFF (Teutopolis)
Althoff batted .327 for the Wooden Shoes with a .433 on-base percentage, a .455 slugging percentage, and a .889 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 33 hits, four doubles, three home runs, 21 RBIs, and 22 runs. He played in 33 games.
SAM VONDERHEIDE (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Vonderheide batted .300 for the Hatchets with a .360 on-base percentage, a .387 slugging percentage, and a .748 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 24 hits, four doubles, one home run, 19 RBIs, and 14 runs. He played in 25 games.
WILL HOENE (St. Anthony)
Hoene batted .340 for the Bulldogs with a .413 on-base percentage, a .468 slugging percentage, and a .881 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 16 hits, three doubles, one home run, 21 RBIs, and 15 runs. He played in 18 games.
BRADY MAXEY (Brownstown/St. Elmo)
Maxey batted .380 for the Bombers with a .489 on-base percentage, a .535 slugging percentage, and a 1.024 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 27 hits, six doubles, one triple, one home run, 11 RBIs, and 27 runs. He played in 23 games.
MALACHI STASZAK (Neoga)
Staszak batted .342 for the Indians with a .448 on-base percentage, a .479 slugging percentage, and a .927 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 25 hits, four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs, and 18 runs. He played in 25 games.
GAVIN HENDRIX (Cumberland)
Hendrix batted .355 for the Pirates with a .419 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage, and a .919 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 27 hits, six doubles, one triple, one home run, 23 RBIs, and 13 runs. He played in 24 games.
NOAH DILL (Dieterich)
Dill batted .350 for the Movin’ Maroons with a .458 on-base percentage, a .437 slugging percentage, and a .896 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 28 hits, four doubles, one home run, eight RBIs, and 16 runs. He played in 25 games.
ADAM ATWOOD (Brownstown/St. Elmo)
Atwood batted .373 for the Bombers with a .484 on-base percentage, a .507 slugging percentage, and a .990 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 28 hits, 10 doubles, nine RBIs, and 28 runs. He played in 23 games.
