Below is the Effingham Daily News All-Area Baseball Third Team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked some of the athletes a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
KAYDEN ALTHOFF (Teutopolis)
Althoff batted .308 for the Wooden Shoes with a .366 on-base percentage, a .415 slugging percentage, and a .782 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 20 hits, one double, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and 13 runs. He played in 19 games. Althoff signed to Lake Land to continue playing baseball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Super speed.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Dumping water on Coach Fleener after beating Edwardsville.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Caleb Bloemer.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Donald Trump. Alan Jackson. Hank Aaron.”
DYLAN PRUEMER (Teutopolis)
Pruemer threw 24.1 innings for the Wooden Shoes and had a 3.16 earned run average. He went 7-1 with 25 strikeouts and 13 walks while giving up 21 hits and 11 earned runs.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Teleportation."
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Any bus ride back from a game."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Luke Koester."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Margot Robbie. The Rock. Kevin Hart.”
TYLER WETHERELL (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Wetherell batted .310 for the Hatchets with a .396 on-base percentage, a .392 slugging percentage, and a .789 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 26 hits, one double, two home runs, nine RBIs, and 23 runs. He played in 25 games.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Be able to fly.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Jacob’s first varsity at-bat; walking up to ‘Baby Shark.’”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Collin Kinkelaar.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Michael Jordan. Mike Trout. Adam Wainwright.”
KENDALL MORRIS (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Morris batted .333 for the Hatchets with a .395 on-base percentage, a .512 slugging percentage, and a .908 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 13 hits, seven doubles, nine RBIs, and seven runs. He played in 23 games.
PETE BRITTON (Dieterich)
Britton batted .412 for the Movin’ Maroons with a .500 on-base percentage, a .537 slugging percentage, and a 1.038 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 33 hits, 10 doubles, 12 RBIs, and 19 runs. He played in 25 games.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Turning visible.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Watching Jackson Holste bat.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Jackson Holste.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Michael Jordan. Larry Bird. Beyonce.”
Who’s your biggest inspiration in sports? “Dustin Pedroia.”
KADEN YOUNG (Neoga)
Young batted .329 for the Indians with a .415 on-base percentage, a .390 slugging percentage, and a .805 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 27 hits, five doubles, eight RBIs, and 15 runs. He played in 26 games.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Super strength.”
What was the funniest moment of the season? “When Ryan Koester ran into a wall and broke his wrist.”
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Ryan Koester.”
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Harrison Bader. Ayo Dosunmu. Bert Kreischer.”
LAYTON DAWKINS (North Clay/Clay City)
Dawkins batted .287 for the Cardinals with a .456 on-base percentage, a .309 slugging percentage, and a .765 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 27 hits, two doubles, 23 RBIs, and 36 runs. He played in 38 games.
TYLER ROBBINS (Altamont)
Robbins batted .373 for the Indians with a .443 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage, and a .943 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 38 hits, 13 doubles, 26 RBIs, and 24 runs. He played in 30 games. Robbins signed to Spoon River to continue playing baseball.
BEN MEINHART (Newton)
Meinhart batted .314 for the Eagles with a .440 on-base percentage, a .323 slugging percentage, and a .764 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 32 hits, one double, eight RBIs, and 33 runs. He played in 30 games. Meinhart signed to Kaskaskia College to continue playing baseball.
ANTHONY BUONAURA (South Central)
Buonaura threw 46 innings for the Cougars and had a 1.83 earned run average. He went 5-1 with 68 strikeouts.
BRODY NIEBRUGGE (St. Anthony)
Niebrugge threw 17 innings for the Bulldogs and had a 2.88 earned run average. He went 2-1 with 19 strikeouts and 10 walks while giving up 17 hits and seven earned runs.
BRADY HATTON (St. Anthony)
Hatton threw 19.1 innings for the Bulldogs and had a 1.45 earned run average. He went 1-0 with 23 strikeouts and nine walks while giving up 12 hits and four earned runs.
JOE MATTESON (Effingham)
Matteson batted .280 for the Hearts with a .415 on-base percentage, a .440 slugging percentage, and a .855 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 21 hits, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 14 RBIs, and four runs. He played in 30 games. Matteson signed to Lake Land to continue playing baseball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? “Teleportation."
What was the funniest moment of the season? “Seeing Andrew Donaldson hit a bomb against Neoga."
Who’s the funniest person on the team? “Coach Bourgeois."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? “Buster Posey. Elon Musk. Randy Johnson."
