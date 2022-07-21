Below is the Effingham Daily News All-Area Baseball Second Team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked some of the athletes a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
QUEST HULL (Effingham)
Hull batted .287 for the Hearts with a .374 on-base percentage, a .447 slugging percentage, and a .821 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 27 hits, four doubles, one triple, three home runs, 21 RBIs, and 25 runs. He played in 30 games.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Super strength."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Andrew Donaldson hit his home run."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Jackson Doedtman."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Mike Trout. Donald Trump. Mason Hull."
BRAYDEN PALS (Effingham)
Pals threw 46.2 innings for the Hearts and had a 3.45 earned run average. He went 3-5 with 71 strikeouts and 22 walks while giving up 47 hits and 23 earned runs. Pals earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team. Pals signed to Lake Land to continue playing baseball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Flying."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Andrew Donaldson hit a home run."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Colton Loy."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Jacob deGrom. Donald Trump. Jack's mom."
ANGELO MENDELLA (St. Anthony)
Mendella batted .358 for the Bulldogs with a .493 on-base percentage, a .622 slugging percentage, and a 1.116 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 19 hits, three doubles, one triple, three home runs, 21 RBIs, and 10 runs. He played in 18 games.
DAKOTA WEIDNER (North Clay/Clay City)
Weidner batted .336 for the Cardinals with a .437 on-base percentage, a .513 slugging percentage, and a .950 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 38 hits, eight doubles, four home runs, 26 RBIs, and 39 runs. He played in 39 games.
CARSON BURKETT (North Clay/Clay City)
Burkett threw 61 innings for the Cardinals and had a 2.98 earned run average. He went 8-3 with 50 strikeouts and 11 walks while giving up 60 hits and 26 earned runs.
QUAID SCHLANSER (Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City)
Schlanser batted .387 for the Bobcats with a .568 on-base percentage, a .548 slugging percentage, and a 1.116 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 12 hits, one triple, one home run, eight RBIs, and 13 runs. He played in 14 games. Schlanser signed to Greenville to continue playing baseball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Fly."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "Silas Buzzard gave up a long home run to someone from Casey, and he yelled, 'Oh boy,' as soon as he hit it."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Silas Buzzard."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Kate Upton. Alexandra Daddario. Shakira."
GRAHAM KASEY (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Kasey threw 54.1 innings for the Hatchets and had a 1.67 earned run average. He went 7-1 with 91 strikeouts and 23 walks while giving up 42 hits and 13 earned runs. Kasey signed to Kankakee Community College to continue playing baseball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Telekinesis."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Jacob pitched against Arthur."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Jacob Gracey."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Ichiro. Trevor Bauer. Jacob Gracey."
AUSTIN WITTENBERG (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Wittenberg batted .359 for the Hatchets with a .495 on-base percentage, a .410 slugging percentage, and a .905 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 28 hits, four doubles, nine RBIs, and 38 runs. He played in 26 games.
MASON SCHAFER (Newton)
Schafer threw 40.1 innings for the Eagles and had a 1.21 earned run average. He went 1-1 with 47 strikeouts and 15 walks while giving up 36 hits and seven earned runs. Schafer earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference Second Team.
MASON MULVEY (Newton)
Mulvey batted .367 for the Eagles with a .456 on-base percentage, a .469 slugging percentage, and a .925 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 36 hits, 10 doubles, 25 RBIs, and 26 runs. He played in 30 games. Mulvey earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
ISAAC FLOWERS (Newton)
Flowers batted .310 for the Eagles with a .400 on-base percentage, a .570 slugging percentage, and a .970 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 31 hits, nine doubles, one triple, five home runs, 35 RBIs, and 28 runs. He played in 30 games. Flowers earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
DALTON MYERS (Brownstown/St. Elmo)
Myers batted .458 for the Bombers with a .529 on-base percentage, a .694 slugging percentage, and a 1.224 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 33 hits, eight doubles, three home runs, 29 RBIs, and 16 runs. He played in 23 games.
DEREK KONKEL (Teutopolis)
Konkel threw 36 innings for the Wooden Shoes and had a 3.31 earned run average. He went 2-2 with 38 strikeouts and 14 walks while giving up 47 hits and 17 earned runs. Konkel signed to Shawnee College to continue playing baseball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Flying."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "Staying up all night at Edwardsville."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Kayden Althoff."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Will Ferrell. Mike Trout. Drake."
CADE BUEHNERKEMPER (Teutopolis)
Buehnerkemper batted .368 for the Wooden Shoes with a .444 on-base percentage, a .415 slugging percentage, and a .859 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 39 hits, five doubles, 20 RBIs, and 27 runs. He played in 33 games. Buehnerkemper signed to Greenville to continue playing baseball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Invisibility."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When we beat Edwardsville."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Luke Koester."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Ayo Dosunmu. Paul Goldschmidt. Nolan Arenado."
