Below is the Effingham Daily News All-Area Baseball First Team.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked some of the athletes a series of questions. Here is how they answered them.
SAM BUSHUR (Teutopolis)
Bushur batted .468 for the Wooden Shoes with a .520 on-base percentage, a .811 slugging percentage, and a 1.331 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 52 hits, 18 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 27 RBIs, and 35 runs. He played in 31 games. Bushur signed to Millikin University to continue playing baseball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Mind reading."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "After we beat Edwardsville, all the boys jumped into a little pool in the hotel."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Luke Koester."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Livvy Dunne. Kobe Bryant. Kevin Hart."
COLLIN KINKELAAR (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Kinkelaar is an honorary first-team selection. He could not participate in any baseball activities for most of the season due to a vehicle accident that left doctors having to amputate his leg.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Super speed."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "When Jacob pitched against Arthur."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Sam Vonderheide."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Adam Sandler. Joe Gatto. Cooper Kupp."
GAVAN WERNSING (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Wernsing threw 63 innings for the Hatchets and had a 1.00 earned run average. He went 6-4 with 129 strikeouts and 14 walks while giving up 28 hits and nine earned runs. Wernsing signed to Southwestern Illinois College to continue playing baseball.
ELI LEVITT (St. Anthony)
Levitt batted .491 for the Bulldogs with a .538 on-base percentage, a .649 slugging percentage, and a 1.187 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 28 hits, seven doubles, one triple, 16 RBIs, and 19 runs. He played in 17 games.
What was the funniest moment of the season? "Colton's graduation speech."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Colton."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Will Smith. Chris Rock. Brad Paisley."
COLTON FEARDAY (St. Anthony)
Fearday threw 27 innings for the Bulldogs and had a 2.59 earned run average. He went 4-1 with 41 strikeouts and 10 walks while giving up 27 hits and 10 earned runs. Fearday earned a spot on the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Team. Fearday signed to Lake Land to continue playing baseball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Flying."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "Eli's home run."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Will 'Balls' Hoene."
If you had $1 million, what would you do? "Keep it."
BRADY INGRAM (North Clay/Clay City)
Ingram batted .345 for the Cardinals with a .473 on-base percentage, a .478 slugging percentage, and a .950 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 39 hits, seven doubles, one triple, two home runs, 46 RBIs, and 17 runs. He played in 39 games. Ingram signed to Rend Lake to continue playing baseball.
BRYON GRIFFY (North Clay/Clay City)
Griffy batted .414 for the Cardinals with a .492 on-base percentage, a .613 slugging percentage, and a 1.105 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 46 hits, nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 44 RBIs, and 46 runs. He played in 39 games. Griffy signed to Vincennes University to continue playing baseball.
DONNIE ZIMMERMAN (North Clay/Clay City)
Zimmerman threw 65 innings for the Cardinals and had a 1.29 earned run average. He went 11-0 with 64 strikeouts and 15 walks while giving up 44 hits and 12 earned runs. Zimmerman earned a spot on the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Team. Zimmerman signed to Kaskaskia College to continue playing baseball.
COLLYN BALLARD (North Clay/Clay City)
Ballard batted .358 for the Cardinals with a .503 on-base percentage, a .626 slugging percentage, and a 1.129 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 44 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 41 RBIs, and 65 runs. He played in 39 games. Ballard signed to Lake Land to continue playing baseball.
LOGAN FLEENER (North Clay/Clay City)
Fleener batted .391 for the Cardinals with a .537 on-base percentage, a .518 slugging percentage, and a 1.056 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 43 hits, nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 32 RBIs, and 47 runs. He played in 39 games.
HOLDEN CLIFTON (North Clay/Clay City)
Clifton batted .385 for the Cardinals with a .497 on-base percentage, a .650 slugging percentage, and a 1.146 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 45 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 46 RBIs, and 49 runs. He played in 39 games. Clifton signed to Vincennes University to continue playing baseball.
MASON ROBINSON (Altamont)
Robinson batted .412 for the Indians with a .500 on-base percentage, a .526 slugging percentage, and a 1.026 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 40 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 26 RBIs, and 29 runs. He played in 31 games.
CARDER REICH (Newton)
Reich threw 60 innings for the Eagles and had a 1.17 earned run average. He went 0-1 with 76 strikeouts and 22 walks while giving up 49 hits and 10 earned runs. Reich earned a spot on the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team, where he was the Pitcher of the Year.
JOSH McDEVITT (Effingham)
McDevitt threw 51.1 innings for the Hearts and had a 2.04 earned run average. He went 6-4 with 83 strikeouts and 23 walks while giving up 28 hits and 15 earned runs. McDevitt earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference Pitchers' First Team. McDevitt verbally committed to Missouri to continue playing baseball.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Flying."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "Whenever Andrew Donaldson hit a home run."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Colton Loy."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Max Scherzer. Barack Obama. Coach McNeely.
JACK HARPER (Effingham)
Harper batted .469 for the Hearts with a .523 on-base percentage, a .633 slugging percentage, and a 1.155 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 46 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 27 RBIs, and 26 runs. He played in 30 games. Harper earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference First Team.
If you had a superpower, what would it be? "Flying."
What was the funniest moment of the season? "Andrew Donaldson hitting a home run."
Who's the funniest person on the team? "Coach King."
If you had to take three people to dinner, who would they be? "Jeff Waymoth. Evan Waymoth. Quest Hull."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.