The Effingham Flaming Hearts are moving on after defeating Breese Central Saturday afternoon 55-13 in the IHSA Class 4A Football playoffs with the help of four interceptions from Parker Wolfe.
“[Wolfe] has very very good ball skills,” Hefner said. “He just has a unique ability. He doesn’t panic. He stays in phase and is always in position to make plays and makes them.”
“It was a frustrating week because you don’t know what you’re going to get because you don’t get out and practice,” said Effingham head coach Brett Hefner. “We’ve got a number of guys who can make plays. We work takeaways every week. We just keep working. You just keep repping it and you never know when it’s going to pay off.”
The Cougars started off with a big play as Shane Becker took a pass from Kyle Athmer down into Hearts territory, but a touchdown-saving tackle from Mason Hasty saved the score and gave the Hearts defense a chance.
The hustle play by Hasty turned out to be pivotal, as Jacob Stoneburner simply just took the ball from the Cougar ball-carrier and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown to go up 7-0 with just over 10 to go in the first quarter.
The Cougars returned the ensuing kickoff to the Hearts’ 48-yard line but forced a three-and-out. However, Becker opted to keep the ball and run it for a first down out of a fake punt play. Two plays later, the Cougars scored on a 30-yard touchdown to tie it at seven.
After working the ball into Bresse Central territory, Nate Shackelford scored on a 30-yard option keeper to go ahead 14-7.
On the first play of the Cougars’ ensuing drive, the Hearts forced a fumble and was recovered by Austin Herboth at the Cougars 33-yard line. After a penalty pushed the Hearts back, Shackelford found Duncan on a 37-yard touchdown off play action, but the extra point was blocked to put the Hearts up 20-7.
The Hearts were able to generate another defensive stop and turnover when Parker Wolfe picked off his first of four passes on the day, giving him seven over the past two weeks.
Starting the drive at the 26-yard line, Woomer took it in for a touchdown to go up 27-7.
On the next defensive series, Wolfe picked off his second pass of the day, which the Hearts were able to into a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak from Shackelford to take a 34-7 lead.
Herboth came up with big back-to-back defensive plays on the next drive, sacking Athmer for a 9-yard loss and sniffed out a screen pass and stopped it for no gain on the next play to help force a punt.
The Hearts managed to march down the field and were knocking at the door before Breese Central’s Becker stepped in front and took it down to the 9-yard line. the Cougars made the most of the field position, scoring on a 7-yard touchdown. But the extra point hit the left upright to keep the score at 34-17.
The Cougars attempted an onside kick on the kickoff but the Hearts fell on it to give them great starting field position at the Hearts’ 49-yard line. After Shackelford found Duncan for a 9-yard gain, Woomer took a handoff 28 yards to the 15-yard line. After being pushed back, Shackelford found Jett Gillum for a 18-yard touchdown to go up 41-13 with 4:25 remaining.
The Hearts had an opportunity to increase the lead even more after blocking a punt and receiving the ball at the 16-yard line of the Cougars, but Breese Central’s defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs to go into the half with a score of 41-13.
Shackelford opened the half with a 33-yard run into Breese Central territory to the 32-yard line, but couldn’t do anything more with the drive after a penalty pushed them back. To make matters worse, the snap was high on the Effingham punt, giving the Cougars possession at the 25-yard line.
But the Hearts defense was able to force a fumble and recover it to keep momentum. On the first play following the turnover, Shackelford took an option run 84 yards for a touchdown to go up 48-13.
“It’s a risk-reward when you run your quarterback,” Hefner said. “We’ve been fortunate in these first nine games, to do it just enough to practice without putting [Shackelford] in harm’s way.
“He’s got unbelievable acceleration,” Hefner said. “He’s got a real good ability and understanding of being patient and where to hit each play.”
The Hearts had another opportunity to score after Shackelford found Gillum for a 16-yard gain down to the 4-yard line at the start of the fourth quarter, but turned it over with a fumble on the snap.
But on the very next play, Wolfe snagged the attempted pass out of the air for his third interception of the day at the Breese Central 34-yard line.
This time, the Hearts were able to take advantage of the turnover, capping it off with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Gillum to go up 55-13 and induce the running clock.
Despite putting 55 points on the board, Hefner thought his team left points on the table.
“That was frustrating,” Hefner said. “We should have gotten to that point earlier in the game. It’s important that when you play on a sloppy field, you get them when you can and can get those guys out.”
On the following drive, Wolfe picked off his fourth pass to give him four for the game and nine for the season.
Up next, the Hearts will host Benton after they defeated Salem 8-7 on a 2-point conversion with 26 seconds left to move on. Admission to Saturday’s game at Klosterman field will be six dollars with a 3 p.m. scheduled kickoff.
