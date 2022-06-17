Justin Fleener got an early Father’s Day present two weeks ago that he will never forget.
His son, Logan, won a state championship with his hometown North Clay Cardinals — the first-ever for the program and school.
“It left me speechless to walk out there and play and see all my hometown fans; going up there when I was little, I would be with T-Town parents and families,” said Logan on the win. “This one means a little bit more because I got to earn this one.”
The win was the fifth state championship to come to the Fleener household. Justin won state championships with the Wooden Shoes in 2010, 2011, 2017, and 2019. He has also been to the state tournament eight times in his illustrious 21-year career at Teutopolis.
However, even with all of Justin’s accomplishments and notoriety, he feels even more grateful to be able to watch his son accomplish the same feat that he has almost grown accustomed to seeing with the Wooden Shoes.
“To be able to attain that is enjoyable,” Justin said. “This was nice because I got to go with my hometown and my son on the team; I felt fortunate to be able to watch him play. At the same time, I wish the T-Town boys could be experiencing what they’re experiencing, but I was pleased to watch my son. I guess there’s a silver lining in that.”
Throughout the years of driving to Peoria for the state tournament, Justin has seen his share of hugs, dogpiles, and the like after state-clinching victories with a bird’s-eye view from the dugout.
This time around, however, Justin got the chance to capture the moment from a different perspective, albeit with the same anxiety and nervousness.
After Holden Clifton induced a flyout for the second out of the seventh inning, Justin stood up, grabbed his cell phone, and began to film, what was, the final out of the game.
In the background, Logan began jumping up and down.
“Right then and there, I remember it; I was trying to take it all in,” Logan said. “I was so excited and was trying to take it in at that moment.”
Everyone was on pins and needles as Clifton threw the first pitch to Gavin Montgomery.
Ball one.
Clifton then threw his second and third pitches of the at-bat, with the same vibes coming from every North Clay fan in attendance.
Strike one. Ball two.
Montgomery was now in control of the count, even though North Clay was in control of the championship, leading 12-4. All the Cardinals needed to do was get the all-important 21st out, and on the next offering, they got it.
Clifton reared back and fired his next pitch to Montgomery, who hit a low-roller back to Clifton for the final out of the game.
After that moment, Clifton ran toward catcher Brady Ingram, and Fleener was seen in the distance, running full speed at senior second baseman Layton Dawkins.
Meanwhile, for Justin, he was capturing every minute of it on his phone, brimming with pride.
It was a Father’s Day present that Justin and Logan could share for the rest of their lives.
