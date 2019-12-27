Newton’s Kyle Schafer stormed out to 13 first quarter points igniting the Eagles to a 19-6 first quarter lead and 62-39 win over Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City during the 2019 Dieterich Boys Holiday Tournament Friday afternoon.
“For those that know us, Kyle is our leading scorer. A lot of things go through him. He’s one of the best athletes in the area when it comes to basketball and getting what he wants.”
Bierman said the 6-foot-3 senior let it come to him Friday.
“Yesterday, he tried a bit too hard. Today, he let it come to him a bit,” Newton head coach Troy Bierman said. “The lane opened up to him, and he hit some shots. When he hits shots everyone relaxes, and we play good basketball.”
Bierman said the team didn’t play well Wednesday and he wanted them increase the tempo for Friday’s game.
“We came out really, really flat. So we wanted to change it up today. We wanted to have a lot energy going into a mismatch with our guards and their guards,” he said. ““We put in a new offense this year and we’re making strides and getting better.”
Newton’s senior guard Jarrett Tharp continued the Eagle offensive output in the second quarter with 6 points. The 6-foot guard contributed two buckets as well as going 2 for 2 from the free throw line helping the Eagles to a 36-16 halftime lead.
“We tried to put up a little pressure,” Bierman said. “They beat us a couple of times down the floor with it and we just wore them out with it. I tried to play our game and speed it up a little bit.”
Newton’s zone defense held the CHBC backcourt to two first half points by the Bobcats’ sophomore, Jadon Robertson.
Newton’s Noah Wright anchored the post defense denying CHBC’s Daniel Lucas and Dokota Grey from establishing a presence. The 6’2” forward kept the 6’4” Lucas and the 6’3” Grey to 18 total points.
“We do have some size and our guys work hard,” Bierman said. “We try to outwork them, for the most part we held them in check. They had a few over the top of us and we didn’t get the help we needed. But our bigs did a great job.”
Newton forced 14 CHBC turnovers to their seven.
“Good teams have eight to ten guys that contribute,” Bierman said. “Thats what we had today.”
Newton had ten players score led by Schafer with 21 followed by Tharp with 12. CHBC had six CHBC was led by sophomore Daniel Lucas with 12 points. The 6’4” forward was followed by fellow Robertson with 11, and Grey with 6.
“It’s a team effort. Guys came out with energy. They got into the passing lane and hit shots.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.