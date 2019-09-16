The Newton Community High School Eagles used an early lead to help defeat the Altamont Indians Monday, 3-0.
The Eagles’ attack was strong to start the game, putting pressure on the Altamont defense. It paid off, as just the penetration by the Eagles helped on a score when the first goal came on a ball that took a bad bounce off one of the Indians players for an own goal in the second minute of the match.
In the fourth minute, the Eagles were on the attack again, this time able to convert on a shot from junior Ross Farley to double the lead at 2-0.
At the thirteenth minute mark, the Eagles scored again, this time on a goal from Seth Weber to make it 3-0.
But from that point on, there wasn’t much to separate the two teams.
“Our warm up was not very good. Our head wasn’t in it,” said Altamont head coach Jeff Walton. “That first 20 minutes, we weren’t playing and weren’t focused in. But after that, we played for the next 60 minutes and were with them.
“We were playing possessions like I had been trying to point out. We get ourselves a good possession of two or three passes. and we need to get to that fourth and fifth. When we get to the third, we either don’t get our heads up or pass it where it should be and miss an opportunity. If we want to compete with a team like that, we’ve got to develop those things as we go along.”
The Indians refused to give Farley the middle of the field, forcing him down the sideline into more of a creating roll.
The Eagles also run a style that relies heavily on getting the ball from the backs to the forwards as fast as possible in transition, something that Creadore wasn’t thrilled with after the thirteenth minute mark.
“We had 60 minutes of no scoring,” said Newton head coach Matt Creadore. “Without many opportunities and not much build up. I don’t know why. It just wasn’t there.”
Late in the game, it was Altamont who was putting pressure on the defense of the Eagles, getting some good looks at the net, but keeper Noah Wright was tactical and precise in his timing and knowing when to come out versus stay home in the box.
While the scoring chances may not have been there for the Eagles, the stifling defense more than made up for it.
“Noah played well,” Creadore said. “He hasn’t seen a lot of looks on shots from far out, and he did well with those. I was happy with him.
“Parker Eaton played well in the back and has consistently played well in every game.”
While they fell behind early, Walton was happy with the energy his team played with throughout the entire match.
“I think Kolby Brewer stood out quite a bit for us,” Walton said. “The whole back line played well.
Up next, the Indians take on Breese Mater Dei, while Newton turns around to host the Effingham Flaming Hearts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
