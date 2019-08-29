The Newton Eagles used a stellar five-goal performance from Ross Farley to help defeat Greenville Thursday 7-0.
"In our game Tuesday, I felt like we came out flat," said Newton head coach Matt Creadore. "We came our usual style today."
However, it wasn't until just over six minutes to go in the first half that the Eagles got on the board, with Farley scoring off an initial save. Less than two minutes later, Farley received a lob pass over the top and scored in a one-on-one with the goalie, perfectly placing it in the bottom left corner to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Eagles really turned it on, with Farley scoring three more goals in just a seven-minute span.
"[Farley] is a big, strong kid and knows where to go all the time," Creadore said. "With the backs we have behind him, we can funnel it up and in. It really works out well."
With just over 13 minutes to play, Eli Weber got in on the scoring action when he tapped in a shot that hit off the crossbar and fell right to his feet for the Eagles' sixth goal of the day. Seth Weber punched in the final goal of the afternoon for the Eagles, putting the finishing touch on a 7-0 win.
"I think our fitness level is pretty good and I think we wore them down in the end," Creadore said. "At half, I knew we were still good."
In the second game of the day, the Altamont Indians fell 1-0 to a very talented Pinckneyville team. The lone goal came early in the first half, but after that, the Indians played them even the rest of the way.
The Indians' best opportunity of the game with under a minute to go on a throw into the box by senior Donovan Delaney that bounced around the feet of both the Indians and the Panthers before eventually being cleared.
Jeff Walton was happy with the performance in his team despite coming out behind on the scoreboard.
"We kept ourselves in it and were standing toe-to-toe with them," said Walton. "That is a good team. They came at us and we had some kids who had to step up.
"Sam Mathesius on the back line stepped up and took care of [Barrett Denny], who was a stud up front."
Up next, the Indians will take on Teutopolis at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Bulldog field.
In the third and final game of the night, the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes fell 4-1 to Mount Carmel.
The first goal for Mount Carmel came on a ball over the top that allowed the striker to outrun his defender for a goal.
"Mount Carmel was fast," said Teutopolis head coach Aaron Wendt. "They've got some very quick players. All of their forwards were much faster than us and we didn't compensate for that by communicating and being patient and keeping our shape on the back line.
"I think that first goal, we were a little stunned with how fast they were and then we just kind of fell to pieces from there."
After Mount Carmel netted a second goal, the Wooden Shoes drew a penalty kick, which was converted by Linus Tanneryd to get the Wooden Shoes back to within one.
But that's as close as they would get, as Mount Carmel took advantage of the lack of communication and positioning of the Wooden Shoes defenders for two more breakaway goals to give them a 4-1 win and drop the Wooden Shoes to 1-2.
"We need to work on holding our position," Wendt said. "We need better discipline across the board. We need to be checking back to the ball, looking in and checking the shoulder and finding those pockets of space."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.