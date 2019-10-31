Head coach Jason Fulton feels the Newton Eagles defense is peaking at just the right time. Led linebacker Trenton Hance, the Eagles face Beardstown and their dynamic runner Pascal Guilavogui Saturday in their Class 3A first-round playoff matchup.
Guilavogui, the Tiger's all-state offensive weapon, rushed for over 1300 yards and passed for over 300 during last year's campaign.
“There really isn't a running back comparable to him in our conference,” Fulton said. “I know that we have to prepared. No one has really stopped him.”
Guilavogui can be an offensive threat from anywhere in the backfield whether in the quarterback position, or wing positions.
“Pascal is a talented young man. Their whole team is good,” Fulton said. “They don't have to throw a lot.”
But for Fulton, the key for Newton's success against the third-ranked 3A team is to play Newton football.
“We have to be patient,” he said. “We have to be physical.We have to go up there and run the ball well.”
That starts with Eagles bruiser Adam Bridges who is finally healthy after injuring his shoulder against Casey-Westfield, and the speedy Marshall Tarr.
Newton comes into the first-round playoff game with a 5-4 record versus a Beardstown team that is 9-0. Fulton notes a couple early games didn't go their way losing to Paris 13-12 and Casey-Westfield 21-12.
“We dropped a couple close games early,” he said. “ We felt we had a good team. We went to Marshall with our backs against the wall and the kids responded.”
Payton Birch, who remained on defense after injuring his wrist earlier in the season, caught a game-saving interception in the end zone with 1:22 to play sealing an Eagles 18-12 victory and ensuring the school's 19th consecutive playoff appearance.
Fulton said they're playing some of their best defense as of late which they'll need against the Tigers' talented backfield.
“Our second half defense has given up very few points,” he said.
In the past four games, the Eagles have allowed 21 combined second-half points for an average of 5.25 over the same span, showing the Eagles' ability to recognize and make second-half adjustments.
The injury bug which hit Bridges causing him to miss time, also hit quarterback Payton Birch who won the starting job for the 2019 campaign but remains in the defensive backfield.
“Honestly, we 're as healthy as as possible. We're going into the game with most everybody back.”
Eagle receiver Jacob Stanley took over the offensive play-calling for Birch. Stanley played quarterback in junior high and seems to be settling in.
“He's done a fantastic job,” Fulton said. “The guys have responded to him. He gets better every day.”
But for Fulton it comes down to what's gotten them to the postseason every year.
“We need to be at the top of our game,” Fulton said. “Preparedness is key.”
