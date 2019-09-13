The Newton Eagles ran into buzz saw against Casey-Westfield’s Storm Washburn. The running back rushed 237 yards and all three of his team’s touchdowns while breaking through an inexperienced front seven that was without Sam Wheat for most of the game and Adam Bridges for the second half leading the Warriors to a 21-12 victory over the Eagles.
“The Washburn kid did a nice job of running the ball,” Eagles head coach Jason Fulton said. “They ran power football.”
After a Newton Eagle punt, the Warriors got on the board for at 7:39 with an 11-yard touchdown run by Washburn with the PAT making it 7-0. The first drive was all Washburn with four carries and over 50 rushing yards on the first series.
The first quarter ended 7-0 with the Eagles driving on offense.
The Eagles’ Adam Bridges scored on a 2 yard run making 7-6 with Newton failing to convert the PAT.
The Warriors came back with a long drive of their own and scored another Washburn touchdown at 3:17 making the halftime score 14-6.
The Eagles lost defensive lineman Wheat to an undisclosed injury.
Newton had a chance to even the score late in the third quarter but failed to convert on a fourth down but the Eagles Bridges was out with an injury and the play was called for Marshall Tarr.
“We felt like we needed to go for it,” Fulton said. “The play was designed more for Birch.”
The fourth quarter saw the both teams trade touchdowns with the Washburn scoring at 7:25 on an 11-yard run making it 21-6.
With a series of penalties giving the Eagles great field position, the Eagles’ Jacob Stanley scored on a nine-yard reception. The Eagles failed to score on the two-point conversion fumbling the ball and the game ended with a Casey-Westfield 21-12 win.
“This kinda puts our backs against the wall when it comes to the playoffs,” Fulton said. “We have some work to do.”
