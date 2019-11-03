The Newton Eagles fell to Beardstown in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A Football Playoffs Saturday at Beardstown, 31-6.
Beardstown entered as the No. 4 team in Class 3A in the AP Poll, but the Eagles managed to keep it close in the first half, going into the break down just 10-0.
Adam Bridges had 19 carries for 68 yards and a second-half touchdown. Marshall Tarr rushed seven timed for 35 yards.
Jacob Stanley was 4-for-11 for 46 yards. Trenton Hance had one reception for 33 yards, Jerald Eckl two receptions for 10 yards and Ben Meinhart one reception for five yards.
For Beardstown, Pascal Guilavogui had 23 rushes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one catch for 44 yards and a touchdown.
