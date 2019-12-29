Newton’s athleticism, spurred by senior guard Kyle Schafer’s 15 first-half points, outpaced the Eagles over Dieterich, 57-50, in the 2019 Dieterich Holiday Boys Tournament championship game Saturday evening.
“It wasn’t just Kyle. We had some guys running ready to rub off, we were going to let other people beat us and shoot those open shots,” Eagles head coach Troy Bierman said. “When Collin gets going he is tough to stop. We held him to four points in the first half.”
Newton stormed out to a 5-0 lead on a three by senior forward Evan Schafer followed by a two from senior guard Kyle Schafer.
After a Movin’ Maroons timeout, Newton capitalized two free throws by Evan Schafer increasing the lead to 7-0. Followed by a Kyle Schafer bucket, Dieterich found themselves in a 9-0 hole midway through the first quarter before Dieterich junior guard Cory Gephardt got them on the board making it 9-2.
“Right from the opening tip there was something about the Newton guys that wanted it more. said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede.
Newton continued their offensive dominance in the second quarter behind Kyle Schafer’s seven points leading the Eagles to a 26-21 halftime lead over Dieterich.
Dieterich stormed back in the third quarter behind the hot hand of senior forward Collin Hartke who heated up for 8 points bringing them within one, 37-36, going into the fourth quarter.
“We showed some spurts there in the third quarter,” Krumwiede said. “We won it by four points. We did what we needed to do. I give my kids credit for that. They didn’t come out with their heads down. We just ran out of gas at the end.”
Newton kicked off the fourth quarter with Kyle Schafer making one of two free throws increasing their lead 38-36.
Dieterich’s senior guard Cole Niebrugge, who wasn’t a factor like he was the night before, tied the game at 38 a piece.
“Cole’s points were sporadic. You kept thinking that whenever he scored a bucket every so often that that would turn him on. That’s something we had in this tournament,” Krumwiede said. “That he’s tough to stop. He could never really get going. I have to do a better job of getting him the ball in spots where he can score considering the kind of tournament he had. That was unfortunate and Ill take the blame for that.”
The Eagles continued being aggressive with an acrobatic bucket under the basket from senior Aaron Einhorn who converted a free throw from a Dieterich foul to take a 50-45. Newton wouldn’t look back.
“Kyle’s our guy, but you have to worry about Evan,” Bierman said. “You have to worry about Aaron Einhorn and his crazy shots. You have to worry about Jarrett Tharp. Justin Zumbahlen is coming around shooting the ball well. We have a lot of weapons out there. You just cant key on one.”
Bierman notes his team’s first half defense for their success.
“We kept [Hartke] in control. We knew they were going to make a run in the second half. When he starts going to the hole he’s tough.”
Krumwiede lamented his team’s lack of ball control as a contributing factor in the loss.
“Turnovers were the name of the game. Some of those I couldn’t believe it. When you’re not getting the opportunities to shoot the basketball or second chance points, then you’re giving them the ball and but not only that you’re giving them the opportunity to score on transition. It takes away a possession. It definitely hurts you.”
Krumwiede recognized Kyle and Evan Schafer’s strong start, where Newton was ahead 11-2, didn’t help his Dieterich squad.
“The Schafer boys really turned it on. They were unbelievable tonight. It’s not like we didn’t know that going in. We knew those guys could really put the ball in the basket if allowed to,” he said. “Their quickness affected us on both ends.”
“Getting down like we did early 11-2, and then it progressed. It didn’t get better until late in the second quarter. You know they had that big and one there. You can always go back and look at certain plays. Overall, from start to finish our guys have to have a little more want, a little more desire. Thats something me and our coaching staff are going to try to improve for the future.”
Bierman said he had faith in his team to play how they need to to win..
“I believe in our guys playing system. I believe in our guys playing defense a certain way,” he said. “As a team we can stop some guys. It showed tonight that we can gives ourselves a chance.”
For Dieterich, Hartke had a team high 22 with six others in single digits. Newton’s Schafers – Kyle and Evan – finished with 24 and 18 points respectively. Four others were in single digits.
Notes: The Dieterich Boys Holiday Tournament All-Tournament team are: Dieterich’s Cole Niebrugge, Derek Kuhl, Collin Hartke; Red Hill’s Drake Allen; North Clay’s Tyson Jones and Luke Fleener; Newton’s Evan Schafer and Kyle Schafer; Sullivan’s Ian Plank; and Arcola’s Ivan Franco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.