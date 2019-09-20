Newton varsity football coach Jason Fulton was a bit more energetic in his post-game ritual of hugging his daughter due to a balanced team effort that led to 28 unanswered points in a 28-14 win over Lawrenceville Friday night.
Lawrenceville scored first with a 52-yard Christian Beamon run that eventually led to a 2-point conversion giving the Indians an 8-0 early first quarter lead.
The Indians put another touchdown on the scoreboard with 3:42 remaining in the first quarter on a Brenyn Winningham quarterback keeper. The two-point conversion attempt was no good. This did not deter the Eagles.
The Eagles, with the help of a Jacob Stanley interception giving them good field position, scored three second quarter touchdowns. Stanley helped the offense by taking a wide open pass into the end zone with 16.5 seconds left in the second quarter. The Eagles never looked back.
“The defense really stepped up,” Fulton said. “The first touchdown we gave up was my fault. It wasn’t the kids fault. I just called the wrong play and left guys out of position.”
Fulton credits the offensive line for the win.
“We got back to basics. Our defense really stepped up and just shut them down.To me the story of the night is the offensive line. The made huge holes and did a great job all night,” Fulton said. “They worked hard. We were getting 4, 5, 6, 7 yards a pop on those runs. That’s Newton Eagle football.”
Newton’s Marshall Tarr scorched the Indians for 171 yards on 25 carries.
“The running game was fantastic,” Fulton said. “Marshall ran hard.”
“We threw the ball really well tonight. Birch threw two really nice balls tonight. We had a situation there where we needed a first down late in the game and Payton Birch threw a really nice ball to Jacob Stanley.”
Birch sealed the win a 45-yard touchdown run of his own.
The Eagles go on the road to Red Hill next week before having three home games in a row.
