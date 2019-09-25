EFFINGHAM — Junior Tristin Duncan is making waves in the Effingham Hearts football program.
The wide receiver broke the school record for career receiving yards, busting a record held by Steve Klosterman, who played over 50 years ago. Duncan’s career yardage sits at 1,381; Klosterman’s record was 1,267 yards.
According to Max Preps, Duncan broke the record during the Hearts’ win over Jerseyville. Duncan totaled 91 yards off six receptions in his record breaking night.
Duncan recalled the moment he crossed the goal line after trotting in to the tune of his record-setting run. He said an announcement was made over the loud speaker at the Hearts’ recent home game that he had set the school record.
“It was pretty cool. It was exciting for me because it’s something that I’ve been working toward for a while, and it’s always been a goal of mine,” Duncan said. “I thought that I was going to break it last game, and then like this game, I was kind of surprised that it actually happened.”
Duncan returned this year after sitting out a portion of the 2018-2019 season due to a dislocated elbow. He said the injury made him realize he shouldn’t take his abilities for granted because things can go from “good to really bad” in an instant.
Now that he’s back on the field, Duncan said there are other records he is looking to bust through. Duncan is tied for the school record for touchdowns in a game at four, and the task of notching five touchdowns on a Friday night is on the horizon for the junior.
Duncan has the possibility to set records for receptions in a game, receptions in a season, career receptions and most yards in a season. Duncan said he’s working toward those goals by aiming to be an asset for the Hearts’ offense.
“I just try bring my best and try to be an athlete. I try to be a weapon and just be versatile and be there to help,” Duncan said.
Duncan very much has the “there’s no ‘I’ in ‘team’” mindset as he credits much of his and the team’s success to their chemistry and to its leader, quarterback Nate Shackelford. Duncan said achieving his recent record was made possible through Shackelford’s understanding of the receiver position and the game itself.
“Shack last year played wide receiver, and so I think that helped a lot because he knows what it’s like to be in my position. Overall, he’s just really football smart and he knows where he needs to go with the ball,” Duncan said. “He’s a very talented kid, and he makes the right decision with the ball in his hand, so he makes my job pretty easy.”
Duncan also buys into the team’s mantra of playing one week at a time and not focusing on beating an opponent but focusing on bettering themselves. He said with a 4-0 season already under their belts, he’s excited to see how far his team can make it in the post season.
The Hearts made it to the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A State playoffs last season, only to fall to Bishop McNamara in a 42-35 battle.
“Our coaching, as always, is great. Our chemistry is great. Our leaders are great. I’m super excited to see what we can do, especially after last year. Seeing that we made it the furthest we’ve ever made it in school history, I think even then we could have went even farther so I’m excited to see how far we go this year,” Duncan said.
As for breaking those other school records looming not far in the distance, Duncan said he will continue to work hard to reach those goals he’s set for himself.
With one more year to go in the Hearts football practice, Duncan said he sees himself continuing to strive for his best.
“I’ve worked really hard to be where I’m at. I’ve tried to do my best and do my best in everything, and I just set goals and do everything in my power to reach those goals,” Duncan said.
