Dreams came true for St. Anthony senior shortstop Cameran Rios on Wednesday.
The 2022 Effingham Daily News Softball Player of the Year and Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State First Team selection made it official, signing her National Letter of Intent to the University of Illinois at Chicago.
“The goal since I started playing softball when I was eight years old was to play at the Division-I level and be able to compete at the D-I level,” Rios said. “Ever since I verbally committed to UIC, the whole thing has been surreal and so hard to believe that I finally achieved that goal; achieve the dream.”
Rios batted .465 for the Bulldogs during her junior year, helping lead St. Anthony to a 26-5 record, which included a Class 2A regional championship, a National Trail Conference Tournament, and a National Trail Conference regular season championship.
To go along with her .465 batting average, Rios also had a .500 on-base percentage, a .653 slugging percentage, and a 1.153 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She added 47 hits, six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 22 RBIs, and 43 runs.
Bulldogs’ head coach Makayla Taylor knows that production will only continue at the next level, too.
“Over the four years she’s been here, she knew her job as a leadoff hitter is to get on base and score for us,” Taylor said.
Rios is Taylor’s first signee since she took over the program in 2021.
“This is cool to have this as my first signee since I’ve been coaching here. So, truly, I’m just taking in this moment,” Taylor said. “I think Cam is over the moon right now with choosing this school, which is perfect for her.”
One reason why Taylor believes the fit is perfect for Rios is because of the coaching staff.
Lynn Curylo is the head coach for the Flames and has been at UIC since the 2017 season.
Over that time, she is 155-132 overall and 92-38 in the Horizon League, although the Flames are transitioning to the Missouri Valley Conference starting this season.
Rios added that the way she approached the game was one thing that stood out to the coaches during her recruitment.
“What they noticed most of all is my hustle,” Rios said. “My travel ball coaches have always told us to finish plays, even if it’s a foul ball; go hard with the ball and finish the play. They liked how I ran off and on the field and loved my bat and glove.”
Aside from the coaching staff, Rios said other factors also influenced her decision.
“I loved the city of Chicago,” Rios said. “I’ve always wanted to live in a big city, and I also didn’t want my parents to have to pay for my college, so it was nice how much they could offer me.”
While at UIC, Rios said she plans to study biology to become a veterinarian.
She said there are benefits of being in Chicago that help with that.
“What’s good about being in Chicago is that I can intern at the Brookfield Zoo,” Rios said. “So, hopefully, right after college, I will go to vet school and still be interning at the Brookfield Zoo, and I’ll be able to have a job right out of college.”
