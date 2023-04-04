TEUTOPOLIS — Josh McDevitt shined on the mound and had the offense to back him up in Effingham’s 12-4 win over Teutopolis on Monday outside Teutopolis High School.
McDevitt threw four innings and allowed one unearned run and one walk with 11 strikeouts for the Flaming Hearts (3-6).
Effingham mustered 13 hits on the evening, as well.
Spencer Fox had three of the 13. Kaden Koeberlein had two (one double). Quest Hull had two, including a home run to right field. Colton Webb had two. Camden Raddatz had one double and Jack Harper, Evan Waymoth and Kaiden Nichols had one.
The Hearts did the bulk of their scoring in the late innings.
The Wooden Shoes (3-2) cut the lead to two runs, 6-4, before Effingham responded with a four-run top of the sixth and a two-run seventh for good measure.
The only hits for Teutopolis in the game came from Logan Roepke, Evan Waldhoff, Caleb Bloemer and Bennet Thompson.
Joey Niebrugge, Ben Goeckner and Zac Niebrugge pitched for the Wooden Shoes.
Joey threw four innings and allowed four hits, three runs and one walk with four strikeouts; Goeckner threw one inning and yielded four hits, five runs and two walks and Zac threw two innings and allowed five hits and four unearned runs with one strikeout.
Casey-Westfield 10, Teutopolis 4
TEUTOPOLIS — Casey-Westfield scored four runs in the second inning and never looked back in its 10-4 win over Teutopolis outside Teutopolis Junior High School on Monday.
After a top of the first that saw the Lady Warriors strand the bases loaded, star hurler Paige Cutright made quick work of the Lady Shoes’ batting order, retiring the side to bring her offense up again to try and rectify what they lost in the previous frame.
Allyson Truelove started the inning with a walk. Rachel Warfel then grounded out to third — advancing the runner to second — before Emma Shull followed with a walk of her own.
Ava Goble then grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Maya Redman then drove in the first two runs after lacing an RBI single to left field before the second run scored after an errant throw.
Cutright then hit an RBI single and Megan Cribelar followed with an RBI double to equal the score.
Casey-Westfield improved to 11-0 with the win.
Cribelar had three hits (two doubles). Redman added three hits. Cutright had two hits. Kam Smith had one double and Goble, Tristan Ring, Truelove, Savannah Scott and Lucy Moore finished with one hit.
Cutright earned the win for the Lady Warriors, pitching seven innings and allowing five hits and four runs — two earned — with nine strikeouts.
As for Teutopolis (1-3), Malea Helmink had one triple and Eastern Illinois softball signee Emily Konkel, Kaylee Niebrugge, Jordan Goeckner and Wermert had one hit.
Courtney Gibson and Goeckner pitched for the Lady Shoes. Gibson started and threw three innings, allowing seven hits, seven runs and seven walks with one strikeout. Goeckner threw four innings and allowed seven hits, three runs and one walk with two strikeouts.
