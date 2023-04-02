LOUISVILLE — Not one, but two North Clay basketball players reached career milestones this past season on the hardwood.
Senior Logan Fleener and junior Miah Ballard both recorded the 1,000th points of their respective careers during the year. Fleener accomplished his during a game at the Conrad Allen Tournament in December; Ballard reached the mark during a regular season tilt against Robinson.
But despite that similarity, both have carved their own paths to get to that moment.
A FAMILY THING
Josh Zink knew what he was getting when Fleener arrived at North Clay.
The head coach of the North Clay boys basketball team, Zink called Fleener “a once-in-a-lifetime athlete.”
“For us, Logan is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. But, at the same time, as athletic as he is and as skilled as he is, what stands out for us about Logan is his leadership and attitude,” Zink said. “There are a lot of good players out there that don’t lead or can’t lead a team and Logan has that ability.
“He’s got a lot of the ‘it’ factor.”
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for a 20-win Cardinals team.
To Fleener, though, he wouldn’t be in the position he was in this past season without his mother, Susan, helping him along the way.
Like Logan, Susan was also a 1,000-point scorer while at North Clay.
“It means everything. “Mom has her 1,000-point ball at our house and I always saw it; that was one of my biggest goals,” Logan said. “To finally do it means a lot.”
Logan accrued his 1,000 points in a myriad of ways, too.
A three-level scorer, Logan can score anywhere and at any time.
But where he shined the most was when he got downhill and finished — usually with a highlight-reel slam dunk.
Logan again thanks his mother for that.
Susan, however, would be remiss without noting her husband, Justin’s, jumping ability, as well.
“I was an athlete, but so was his father. He may have got the best of both of us,” Susan said. “If you combine my husband’s jumping ability and my jumping ability, it probably equals Logan’s. He can fly.”
PLAYING THROUGH PAIN
Miah Ballard had a summer that she didn’t envision.
A junior guard on the North Clay girls basketball team, Ballard dealt with a torn labrum that had her sidelined for nearly the entire offseason.
Doctors even told Ballard she wouldn’t compete during the 2022-2023 season.
However, Ballard had other plans.
She defied what doctors told her and returned to complete an entire volleyball and basketball season.
“Quickly into my recovery, they started pushing me into physical therapy and I was recovering very fast, so this summer, as soon as I got released, I started hitting the gym and doing some workouts. I was able to play a volleyball season — hitting left-handed and later worked my way into hitting right-handed.”
Ballard continued by stating that she was worried during the process.
“I was worried and, honestly, I’m not 100 percent yet; I still need to do more physical therapy this summer and I still do band exercises and more physical therapy before every game, but when I go into the lane, I try to do underhand layups instead of going over and I try to keep the motion with my right hand,” she said.
Those worries quickly went away once the season began, though.
Ballard’s play helped with that.
She finished the year averaging 18.8 points, seven rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. She shot over 45.7 percent from the floor and did nearly all that damage by attacking the basket.
“I think it’s because I’m so strong in the paint and small,” said Ballard on her ability to score at will near the basket. “I’ve always had to use my strength than my height, so when I get in there, I’m looking toward the basket and most of the time, I don’t stop.
"Tunnel vision.”
Though those numbers were memorable, what was more enjoyable was hitting 1,000 points as a junior.
To Ballard, that was icing on top of the cake, but she also understands that more is on the table; all she needs to do is capitalize.
“It’s very exciting, but I have more goals than that,” Ballard said.
One such goal is helping lead the Lady Cardinals to a regional championship.
The other is eclipsing the school record for points.
Ashley Harrington currently holds that mark with 1,721 points. Harrington graduated in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.