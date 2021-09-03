Andrew Donaldson finished first out of all boys' runners, and Grace Nelson did the same on the girls' side at a meet featuring Effingham, Altamont, Teutopolis, and Charleston on Thursday.
Donaldson, a junior for the Flaming Hearts, crossed at 16:24.
"It was a crazy course, a new course," Donaldson said. "It was really hard to push. Whenever you were in the woods, it was really easy because it's all shaded, but once you hit the sun, it was not fun.
"I liked the fact that the first few miles, I pushed, but once I got to a good enough pace, I kept it going."
As for the other Effingham boys' times, junior Garrett Wagoner finished second at 16:42, while freshman Adam Flack was fourth at 17:15, senior Jon Perry eighth at 18:50, and freshman Sam Spicer ninth at 19:14.
Other times outside of the top-10 for the Flaming Hearts were freshman Aaron Hill, who finished 12th at 19:56, and junior Payton Bushue, who was 17th at 20:55.
The top finisher for Altamont was freshman Hayden Summers, who finished fifth at 18:26, while junior Jason Kollman rounded out the Indians' runners in the top-10 with a seventh-place finish at 18:42.
Other Altamont times came from senior Tristan Rhodes, who finished 13th at 20:17, junior Dalton Roedl, who was 18th at 21:05, and junior Matthew Becker, who was 19th at 21:37.
Rounding out the local boys' teams in action was Teutopolis, led by senior Devon Probst. Probst finished with the best time of any male runner, crossing at 19:18 to place 10th.
Other times, outside of the top-10, for the Wooden Shoes came from senior Jackson Vonderheide (19:52, 11th), freshman Oliver Lee (20:28, 15th), junior Joseph Lee (20:40, 16th), and freshman Luke Dennis (23:48, 22nd).
Moving to girls' competition, Nelson — a sophomore for the Indians — crossed at 19:44, just days after finishing ninth at the Light It Up Invitational in Paris.
"I felt strong," Nelson said. "I didn't really have any girls to run with, but I tried to stick with a boy and run with them, and hopefully, that would push my time."
Nelson wasn't the only Altamont runner to finish, though.
Freshman Abigail Weishaar placed 15th at 25:17, while freshman Gabriella Weishaar was 19th at 27:04, and sophomore Makayla Sidwell 23rd at 33:03.
Meanwhile, for other local teams, Effingham freshman Jessica Larson, who was the closest to Nelson, finished second at 19:58.
"It felt good; I was able to run with some of my other teammates," Larson said. "So, it helped challenge me a lot."
Other times for the Flaming Hearts included junior Kayleigh Koester, who finished third at 20:46, freshman Haddie Hill, who was sixth at 21:19, junior Allison Miller, who was eighth at 22:23, sophomore Audrey Wagoner, who was ninth at 22:31, and freshman Morgan Springer, who rounded out the top-10 with a 22:41 finish.
Sophomore Gracie Eaton crossed at 27:30 for a 22nd-place finish.
For Teutopolis, sophomore Olivia Copple finished fifth with a time of 21:06. She crossed with the best time of any Lady Shoes' female runner.
Other times for Teutopolis came from senior Aubrey Collins, who finished 16th at 25:23, senior Katherine Kingery, who finished 17th at 26:09, and sophomore Kaitlyn Vahling, who was 18th at 26:16.
Overall, Indians' head coach Trenton Deadmond couldn't be happier with how the day turned out for his first home meet of the season. Altamont has three more home competitions on the schedule.
"It was a fantastic day. It was cross-country-weather day," Deadmond said. "We loved it. It was a good, early-September meet."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.