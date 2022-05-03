Utter domination would be one way to describe the St. Anthony and St. Elmo Brownstown game Monday.
The Bulldogs' scored 22 runs on 18 hits in their 22-0 shutout of the Eagles in the first round of the 2022 National Trail Conference Tournament at Evergreen Hollow Park.
"I think we have a lot going right now," St. Anthony head coach Makayla Taylor said. "I think it's cool because the girls are talking about potentially winning something every week. Last week, we won the Cross Creek Classic. This week, we could win the NTC, and then next week would be the City Series. Then following that would be regionals, so it's cool because now we have a weekly goal."
St. Anthony scored 12 runs in the first and 10 in the second to win its 19th game of the season.
Cameran Rios started the first inning with a single. She then stole second and third and then scored on an RBI single by Addie Wernsing to quickly make it 1-0 before Hailey Niebrugge reached first on a dropped third strike, and Lucy Fearday reached on an error by the Eagles shortstop — that plated the second run of the game.
Maddie Kibler then drove in Nora Gannaway, who courtesy ran for the pitcher, and Fearday on a triple before Sydney Kibler plated another run on an RBI single to make it 5-0.
Following that, Anna Faber then got in on the action by reaching first after an error on the SEB third baseman before Abbi Hatton plated Sydney Kibler on an RBI single, and Grace Karolewicz plated Faber and Hatton on an RBI triple to make it 9-0.
Rios then grounded out for the first out of the frame.
Wernsing then drew a walk, and Adysen Rios, who courtesy ran for her, eventually reached third after stealing second and third before Niebrugge popped out to the first baseman for the second out.
Fearday then drove in Adysen Rios on a single to make it 10-0 before Maddie Kibler blasted a two-run home run that equaled the score after the first inning.
Wernsing then retired the side in order for SEB in the top of the second — striking out two of the three batters — before St. Anthony plated 10 more in the bottom half of the inning.
Gannaway started the inning with a single before Karolewicz got hit by a pitch, and Adysen Rios singled to load the bases for Wernsing.
Then, on the first pitch she saw, Wernsing blasted a grand slam over the left field fence to make it 16-0 before Niebrugge doubled, Alexis Stephens singled, and Laney Coffin singled to make it 17-0.
Kallie Kabbes then reached on a fielder's choice to re-load the bases before Stacie Vonderheide cleared the bases with a triple to make it 20-0.
Vonderheide then scored after Gannaway reached on an error by the SEB pitcher to make it 21-0, while Adysen Rios scored Karolewicz — who reached on a base hit — with another base hit to equal the final score.
Pitching-wise, it was equally as dominant for the Bulldogs, too.
Wernsing tossed a perfect game. She struck out seven of the nine batters she faced and threw 79 percent of her pitches for strikes.
"She did really good today," Taylor said. "We're trying to figure out what works best for us. She hasn't had a game in a week, a week and a half now. She came out, and her pitches have been working; they've been spinny. She came out there ready to pitch and even hitting today; I think that's so hard to go from hitting really good pitching and then slowing it down and figuring out the timing, too, so she did an excellent job adjusting to that."
UP NEXT
St. Anthony will play in one of the winner's bracket semifinals against Altamont Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. The game is on the East Diamond at Evergreen Hollow Park.
