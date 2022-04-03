Newton won the 11-team Teutopolis Invitational in both boys’ and girls’ events Saturday afternoon at Teutopolis Junior High School.
The girls finished with 139 points while the boys finished with 116 1/2 points.
The Lady Eagles won four events, placed second in seven, and placed third in four, for a total of 120 points.
Addyson O’Dell, Sydney Kinder, Rylea Borgic, and Laney Hemrich guided the 4x100-meter relay team to victory. The quartet won in 53.9 seconds, besting Robinson, which finished in 54.4 seconds.
Borgic and Hemrich ran two legs in the 4x400-meter relay, too, joining Makayla McVicar and Karasyn Martin. The foursome won at 4:25.04, while Robinson was second at 4:30.01.
While two relay teams succeeded on Saturday, two individuals also saw success in field events.
Amber Russell won the shot put after a throw of 9.85 meters, while Alexis Hetzer won the triple jump after a leap of 9.78 meters.
Newton wasn’t the only school to succeed on the afternoon, though, as four other local winners finished atop the leaderboard in their respective events.
Effingham’s Audrey Wagoner won the 3200-meter run in 13:40.04. Altamont’s Grace Nelson won the 100-meter- and 300-meter hurdles in 15.8 and 45.7 seconds, respectively, and the long jump at 5.11 meters. St. Anthony’s Mary Scheidemantel won the high jump at 1.50 meters, and Teutopolis’ Isabelle Hemmen won the pole vault at 3.20 meters.
Results
Below is how the top-six individuals finished in each event, along with how each team finished:
Team Results
1. Newton 139, 2. Robinson 104, 3. Effingham 59, 4. Olney Richland County 57, 5. Casey-Westfield 45, 6. St. Anthony 40, 7. Altamont 39, 8(t). Charleston 36, 8(t). Teutopolis 36, 10. Cumberland 2.
Individual Results
100m —
1. Makenna McBride, Charleston, 13.3; 2. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 13.5; 3. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 13.7; 4. Mary Elliott, Robinson, 14.1; 5. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 14.1; 6. Madison Pierce, Effingham.
200m —
1. Makenna McBride, Charleston, 26.4; 2. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 26.4; 3. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 27.4; 4(t). Mary Elliott, Robinson, 28.7; 4(t). Kristen Greenwood, Olney Richland County, 28.7; 6. Madison Pierce, Effingham, 29.3.
400m —
1. Elizabeth Curry, Casey-Westfield, 1:01.4; 2. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 1:02.9; 3. Danielle Clodfelter, Olney Richland County, 1:05.1; 4. Malia Hodges, Charleston, 1:06.3; 5. Mackenzi Thomas, Olney Richland County, 1:08.4; 6. Ada Rozene, St. Anthony, 1:09.5.
800m —
1. Tatum David, Olney Richland County, 2:16.4; 2. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 2:28.6; 3. Ella Tingley, Robinson, 2:31.2; 4. Sophie Stark, Robinson, 2:39.2; 5. Jasmyn Self, Casey-Westfield, 2:40.3; 6. Jess Larsen, Effingham, 2:43.1.
1600m —
1. Tatum David, Olney Richland County, 4:54.7; 2. Katelyn Jones, Robinson, 5:47.7; 3. Jasmyn Self, Casey-Westfield, 5:49.9; 4. Jess Larsen, Effingham, 5:50.8; 5. Allison Miller, Effingham, 6:23.5; 6. Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 6:23.8.
3200m —
1. Audrey Wagoner, Effingham, 13:40.4; 2. Quinn Wesley, Robinson, 13:46; 3. Allison Miller, Effingham, 14:18; 4. Leighanna Welsh, Robinson, 14:43.6; 5. Casey Fisher, 14:50.9; 6. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 15:09.8.
100m hurdles —
1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 15.8; 2. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 18.0; 3. Grace Towles, Casey-Westfield, 19.3; 4. Rylea Hodge, Effingham, 19.8; 5. Taylor Greene, Effingham, 19.9; 6. Evie Strullmyer, St. Anthony, 20.2.
300m hurdles —
1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 45.7; 2. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 50.3; 3. Brielle Seiler, Olney Richland County, 53.7; 4. Rylea Hodge, Effingham, 53.9; 5. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 54.5; 6. Grace Towles, Casey-Westfield, 54.9.
4x100m relay —
1. Newton, 53.9; 2. Robinson, 54.4; 3. Casey-Westfield, 54.6; 4. Charleston 55.4; 5. St. Anthony 55.5; 6. Olney Richland County 56.0.
4x200m relay —
1. Robinson, 1:54.7; 2. Newton, 1:56.4; 3. Effingham, 1:58.0; 4. Charleston, 2:00.8; 5. Olney Richland County 2:00.9; 6. St. Anthony, 2:02.4.
4x400m relay —
1. Newton, 4:25.4; 2. Robinson, 4:30.1; 3. Casey-Westfield, 4:35; 4. Olney Richland County 4:36.4; 5. Effingham 4:53; 6. Charleston 5:11.2.
4x800m relay —
1. Robinson, 11:04.3; 2. Olney Richland County 11:19.7; 3. Effingham 11:28; 4. Newton, 11:35.4; 5. Charleston, 13:48.5.
Shot Put —
1. Amber Russell, Newton, 9.85m; 2. Abigail Ramsey, Robinson, 9.04m; 3. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 8.19m; 4. Abigail Adams, Effingham, 8.11m; 5. Leah Stone, Teutopolis, 8.10m; 6. Elle Vahling, St. Anthony, 8.08m.
Discus —
1. Abigail Ramsey, Robinson, 25.86m; 2. Amber Russell, Newton, 25.41m; 3. Marlee Kocher, Newton, 24.66m; 4. Abigail Adams, Effingham, 23.77m; 5. Addy Hagy, Effingham, 22.78m; 6. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 22.19m.
High Jump —
1. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 1.50m; 2. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 1.50m; 3. Evie Strullmyer, St. Anthony, 1.45m; 4. Danielle Brown, Olney Richland County, 1.40m; 5. Jada Buehnerkemper, Teutopolis, 1.40m; 6. Aliyah Tracy, Olney Richland County, 1.35m.
Pole Vault —
1. Isabelle Hemmen, Teutopolis, 3.20m; 2. Kylee Weber, Robinson, 3.05m; 3. Camryn Martin, Newton, 2.90m; 4. Allison Green, St. Anthony, 2.74m; 5. Elley Bennett, Newton, 2.74m; 6. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 2.44m.
Long Jump —
1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 5.11m; 2. Audrey Hossleton, Casey-Westfield, 4.32m; 3. Sydney Kinder, Newton, 4.32m; 4. Quinn Wesley, Robinson, 4.20m; 5. Erin Stewart, St. Anthony, 4.08m; 6. Addyson O’Dell, Newton, 4.05m.
Triple Jump —
1. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 9.78m; 2. Kaela Neihls, Tetutopolis, 9.59m; 3. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 9.19m; 4. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 9.16m; 5. Grace Niebrugge, St. Anthony, 8.71m; 6. Gracie Weger, Robinson, 8.48m.
The Eagles won eight events, placed second in three, and placed third in one, for a total of 110 points.
Parker Wolf won the 100-meter dash in 11.8 seconds, setting a personal record. Evan Schafer won the 400-meter dash in 52 seconds. Evan Baltzell won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.6 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 45.5 seconds, and the Newton 4x100-meter, 4x400-meter, and 4x800-meter relay teams all won their respective events. The 4x100-meter relay team (Schafer, Wolf, Baltzell, and Evan Zumbahlen) won in 45.7 seconds; the 4x400-meter relay team (Wolf, Schafer, Luke Weber, and Luis Zavala) won at 3:42.8, and the 4x800-meter relay team (Nick Zwilling, Weber, Zavala, and Brock Probst) won at 9:15.4.
While most of the success for the Newton boys happened in track events, though, the Eagles did round out the day with one win in field competition.
Jacob Wickham won the shot put event after a throw of 14.38 meters, a new personal record for the junior.
Newton wasn’t the only school on the boys’ side to succeed on the afternoon, though, as two Altamont individuals also finished atop the leaderboard in their respective events.
Xander Moschenrose won the 200-meter dash in 24.3 seconds, edging Effingham’s Caden Walls by a photo-finish, and Eric Kollmann won the discus event after a throw of 41 meters, which beat St. Anthony’s Taylor Smith, who had a throw of 40.79 meters.
Results
Below is how the top-six individuals finished in each event, along with how each team finished:
Team Results
1. Newton 116.5, 2. Olney Richland County 92, 3. Robinson 79.5, 4. Charleston 62, 5. Altamont 61, 6. St. Anthony 44, 7. Effingham 34, 8. Paris 29, 9. Casey-Westfield 25, 10. Cumberland 8, 11. Teutopolis 5.
Individual Results
100m — 1. Parker Wolf, Newton, 11.8; 2. Ayden Cothern, Olney Richland County, 11.8; 3(t). Xander Moschenrose, Altamont, 11.9; 3(t). Dalton Fox, Effingham, 11.9; 5(t). Horaciao Solis, Robinson, 12.0; 5(t). Evan Schafer, Newton, 12.0.
200m —
1. Xander Moschenrose, Altamont,24.3; 2. Caden Walls, Effingham, 24.3; 3. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 24.8; 4. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 25.3; 5. Branden Baker, Robinson, 25.4; 6. Austin Finn, Cumberland, 25.5.
400m —
1. Evan Schafer, Newton, 52.0; 2. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 54.1; 3. Noah Klimpel, Altamont, 54.5; 4. Zach Stout, Charleston, 54.7; 5. Dalton Fox, Effingham, 55.0; 6. Luis Zavala, Newton, 55.2.
800m —
1. Brooks Julian, Olney Richland County, 2
:02.4; 2. Luke Weber, Newton, 2:07.8; 3. Mason Evens, Casey-Westfield, 2:10.6; 4. Jarrett Doll, Olney Richland County, 2:13.1; 5. Elliott Frisbie, St. Anthony, 2:14.5; 6. Wiley Peters, Cumberland, 2:15.6.
1600m —
1. Holden Hough, Olney Richland County, 4:44.9; 2. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 4:45.4; 3. Austin Wesley, Robinson, 4:50.9; 4. Garrett Wagoner, Effingham, 4:54.8; 5. Aidan Braunecker, St. Anthony, 5:05.5; 6. Clay Bergbower, Newton, 5:05.8.
3200m —
1. Austin Wesley, Robinson, 11:11.5; 2. Clay Bergbower, Newton, 11:23.5; 3. Ian Strong, Olney Richland County, 11:34.3; 4. Aidan Braunecker, St. Anthony, 11:49.6; 5. Jason Kollmann, Altamont, 12:43; 6. George Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 12:45.9.
110m hurdles —
1. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 17.6; 2. Chase Travis, Olney Richland County, 18.3; 3. Caleb Oakley, Charleston, 19.0; 4. Caleb Rudolphi, Olney Richland County, 21.4; 5. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 22.0.
300m hurdles —
1. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 45.5; 2. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 47.1; 3. Caleb Rudolphi, Olney Richland County, 50.1; 4. Patrick McGovern, Robinson, 51.2; 5. Ian Gilmore, Robinson, 51.5; 6. Joseph Lee, Teutopolis, 54.6.
4x100m relay —
1. Newton, 45.7; 2. Altamont, 47.1; 3. Robinson, 47.4; 4. Casey-Westfield, 47.7; 5. Paris, 48.0; 6. Charleston, 48.8.
4x200m relay —
1. Robinson, 1:38.6; 2. Olney Richland County, 1:39.7; 3. Effingham, 1:40.2; 4. Paris, 1:41.8; 5. Charleston, 1:43.1; 6. Casey-Westfield, 1:43.4.
4x400m relay —
1. Newton, 3:42.8; 2. Casey-Westfield, 3:45.7; 3. Olney Richland County, 3:50.2; 4. St. Anthony, 3:51.1; 5. Robinson, 3:52.1; 6. Paris, 4:01.5.
4x800m relay —
1. Newton, 9:15.4; 2. Effingham, 9:58.5; 3. Robinson, 10:03; 4. St. Anthony, 10:18; 5. Charleston, 10:43.4; 6. Olney Richland County, 10:47.7.
Shot Put —
1. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 14.38; 2. Alex Stout, Charleston, 14.26; 3. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 12.53; 4. Kolton Tedrick, Teutopolis, 12.22; 5. Rylan King, Robinson, 12.13; 6. Nathan Wernz, Robinson, 11.56.
Discus —
1. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 41.0; 2. Taylor Smith, St. Anthony, 40.79; 3. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 40.74; 4. Alex Stout, Charleston, 39.80; 5. Nathan Wernz, Robinson, 36.32; 6. Rylan King, Robinson, 34.06.
High Jump —
1. Drew Rogers, Paris, 1.88m; 2. Drew Blank, Olney Richland County, 1.83m; 3. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 1.83m; 4. Parker Wolf, Newton, 1.78m; 5. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 1.78m; 6. Jacob Flight, Charleston, 1.68m.
Pole Vault —
1. Jared Hermann, Robinson, 3.73m; 2. Zach Stout, Charleston, 3.51m; 3. Peyton Cox, Charleston, 3.35m; 4. Jaiden Quinn, Paris, 2.90m; 5. Robert Wells, Paris, 2.74m.
Long Jump —
1. Wyatt Strader, Charleston, 6.03m; 2. Rex Hallam, Olney Richland County, 5.92m; 3. Ryan Richards, Casey-Westfield, 5.66m; 4. Devon Sloan, Altamont, 5.66m; 5. Horaciao Solis, Robinson, 5.65m; 6. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 5.56m.
Triple Jump —
1. Jacob Flight, Charleston, 11.97m; 2. Noah Gilmore, 11.52m; 3. Robert Wells, Paris, 11.18m; 4. Zechariah Wease, Olney Richland County, 11.11m; 5. Colby McGahey, Robinson, 10.86m; 6. Kevin Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 10.81m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.